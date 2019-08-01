Progress In Platinum

Platinum has been the dog of the precious metals sector for years. While the metal is over ten times rarer than gold and has a myriad of industrial applications, it has underperformed the yellow metal dramatically. The price of platinum is trading near an all-time modern-day low against gold. At the same time, platinum has a higher resistance to heat and is denser than two of the other platinum group metals- palladium and rhodium. Platinum has also underperformed those two metals.

Aside from its role as an industrial commodity, platinum can also serve as both a financial asset and attracts lots of demand from jewelry manufacturers. While palladium, rhodium, and gold are all trading at levels that are appreciably above the late 2015 and early 2016 lows, platinum has not done as well. I continue to believe that platinum offers market participants a compelling investment opportunity at below $1000 per ounce. Moreover, at under the $880 level on Wednesday, July 31, the price remains downright cheap.

The most direct routes for investment in the platinum market is via the bars and coins offered by dealers around the globe. The NYMEX futures market is the next step down on the investment pyramid as it provides a mechanism for physical delivery. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) and GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) both hold 100% of net assets in physical platinum bullion.

Platinum follows gold and silver higher

Gold broke out to the upside in June when the US Fed told the markets that interest rates would likely head lower throughout the rest of 2019. The price of gold had traded in a $331.30 range since 2014 with the low coming in late 2015 at $1046.20 per ounce. The high over recent years came in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in July 2016 at $1377.50.

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of gold broke above the top end of its trading range and reached a high at $1454.40 in July. The peak was the highest price for the yellow metal since 2013. Gold was trading at $1423 on July 31 before the Fed meeting.

Meanwhile, the price action in the silver market has been far more cautious. Silver traded to a low at $13.635 in late 2015 and rose to a high at $21.095 in July 2016 after the shock of the Brexit referendum. Since then, silver had made a series of lower highs and lower lows. In late 2018, the price of the precious metal fell to a bottom at $13.86 per ounce, just 22.5 cents above the 2015 low. In early 2019, silver rose to a high at $16.20 in January, which was another lower peak. However, in a delayed reaction after gold broke out on the upside, silver rose to a new high for 2019 in July when the price reached $16.505 on the continuous futures contract on the COMEX

As the monthly chart illustrates, silver broke the pattern of lower highs in July and was at over the $16.40 per ounce level on Wednesday, July 31. At $1423, gold was 36% above its December 2015 low, and at $16.325, silver was 19.7% above its bottom from late 2015.

The price action in the platinum market has been disappointing compared to gold and silver.

In early 2016, platinum's low was at $812.20 per ounce when most other commodities prices found bottoms. While gold and silver never revisited the low from that time, platinum fell below the $800 per ounce level in 2018 and 2019 on multiple occasions. At $877.90 per ounce on July 31, platinum was only 8.1% above its 2016 low as the price continues to lag the action in the gold and silver markets.

Moreover, at an over $545 discount to gold, platinum continues to trade at a price than is close to a modern-day low against gold. Before 2012, platinum did not trade below a $220 discount to the yellow metal dating back to the mid-1970s. Platinum has not lived up to its long-time nickname "rich person's gold" since it has not traded at a higher price than gold since 2014.

The price of platinum has followed gold and silver higher since June. Gold rallied from a low at $1269 in late May to the $1423 level as of July 31, a move of 12.1%. Over the same period, silver moved from $14.245 to $16.325 or 14.6% higher. Meanwhile, platinum has rallied from $788.30 to $877.90 or 11.4% to the upside as it participated in the recent rallies in the gold and silver markets. However, platinum continues to lag the other two precious metals on a long-term basis.

Palladium and rhodium continue to outshine platinum

Palladium is a platinum group metal that has outperformed platinum dramatically since the beginning of 2016. When platinum reached a low at $812.20, palladium traded down to $451.50 per ounce. While platinum was at $877.90 on July 31, 8.1% higher, the price of palladium was at $1532.60 per ounce, almost 3.4 times higher over the period.

The monthly chart shows the incredible appreciation in the price of palladium, which blew through its all-time high from 1991 at $1090 per ounce like a hot knife through butter. If palladium's move was impressive, the price action in another platinum group metal has been incredible over the same period.

Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum output. The world's leading primary producer of platinum is South Africa. The depressed market price of platinum has led many producers to reduce production, leading to a shortage of rhodium supplies.

The chart shows that the price of rhodium appreciated from under $600 per ounce in 2016 to a midpoint value of $3510 on July 31, a rise of over 5.85 times.

Palladium and rhodium are both members of the same class as platinum. The price action in the platinum market has been disappointing compared to the spectacular gains in the other two metals. As a denser metal with higher resistance to heat and a history as a financial asset, the price action in platinum over the past years does not reflect the value proposition of the metal at under $900 per ounce.

A significant upside correction is long overdue

The long-term quarterly chart of NYMEX platinum futures presents a compelling potential for the price of the metal.

On the quarterly pictorial, platinum remains in deeply oversold territory when it comes to price momentum with the slow stochastic at just under the 28 level. Relative strength has been climbing over the recent months but is at only the 41.4 level with 50 as a neutral reading. Quarterly historical volatility in the platinum futures market at 9.07% is at the lowest level since 2004 when the price was on its way to the all-time peak in 2008 at $2308.80 per ounce.

Given the technical picture for platinum and the price action in gold, palladium, and rhodium, a significant and perhaps powerful rally in the platinum market is long overdue.

Platinum remains inexpensive compared to the prices of all other precious metals

The best way to display the value proposition for platinum is in the long-term charts against gold, a competitive metal from a financial perspective, and palladium from an industrial vantage point.

The quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus the price of gold futures since 1974 shows that at over a $545 per ounce discount to the yellow metal, platinum is historically inexpensive.

Meanwhile, the chart of platinum minus palladium since 1982 shows that at a $655 discount to palladium, platinum is downright cheap on a historical basis.

Moreover, an over $2,625 discount to the price of rhodium makes an even more compelling case for the price of platinum to move higher.

PPLT or PLTM are the ETF products that hold physical platinum bullion

Platinum coins, bars, and futures contracts are the most direct route for investment in the metal. However, a pair of ETF products that hold 100% of net assets in physical platinum bullion provides an alternative for market participants.

The fund summary for the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF states:

The investment seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical platinum, less the expenses of the Trust's operations. The fund designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in platinum with minimal credit risk. Advantages of investing in the Shares include Ease and Flexibility of Investment, Expenses, Minimal Credit Risk.

PPLT is the most liquid platinum ETF product with $583.37 million in net assets and daily average trading volume of 82,268 shares. PPLT reflects the price action of one-tenth of an ounce of platinum and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. The price of October NYMEX platinum futures rose from $793.70 on May 30 to the most recent high at $889.70 on July 25, as the metal moved 12.1% higher.

Over the same period, PPLT rose from $74.61 to $83.38 or 11.8% per share.

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust reflects the price action of one-hundredth of an ounce of platinum. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to reflect, at any given time, the value of the assets owned by the Trust at that time less the Trust's accrued expenses and liabilities as of that time. The Shares are intended to constitute a simple and cost-effective means of making an investment similar to an investment in platinum. An investment in allocated physical platinum bullion requires expensive and sometimes complicated arrangements in connection with the assay, transportation and warehousing of the metal. It is non-diversified.

PPLT began trading in 2010, but PLTM is a newer ETF product that one came to the market in 2018. PLTM has net assets of around $3.65 million and trades an average of 9,609 shares each day. Meanwhile, PLTM charges a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.50%, ten basis points less than PPLT.

While the price of platinum rallied by 12.1% since May 30 and PPLT was 11.6% higher, PLTM moved from $7.85 to $8.85 per share or 12.7% higher over the period.

A long position in platinum has been highly frustrating over the past months and years. However, the recent price action could serve as a launchpad for the price of the metal which has lots of room on the upside if gold, palladium, and rhodium are examples of the potential for the metal. I remain bullish on the prospects for platinum. I continue to believe that the rarest precious metal with a myriad of industrial applications offers the most compelling value proposition in the precious metals asset class.

