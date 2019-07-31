Sprague Resources: Unsustainable Distribution

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) goes ex-distribution on August 2. The company will distribute $0.668 per share, or 12.1% annualized, to common shareholders. Such a juicy distribution prompts the question: Should I take a long position in SRLP as an income-oriented investment and capture the distribution? My answer would be no. The company has a highly unstable and concerning operational performance. Also, the company is overly leveraged, and lastly, I do not think that the distribution is sustainable for the long term.

The business model does not look good for SRLP

SRPL supplies "energy and materials handling services" in the Northeast. 89% of SRLP's revenue comes from refined products. In 2018, heating oil accounted for 61%, diesel fuel accounted for 36%, and other distillates accounted for 3% of the total volume sold. One of the issues with SRLP's business model is that the heating oil market is highly localized. According to the EIA, 85% of the consumption of residential heating oil is in the Northeast, and the number of consumers has declined in recent years. I believe that the market will continue on the same path as consumers convert to more efficient heating alternatives such as natural gas or electricity. Therefore, the macro picture does not bode well for SRLP.

SRLP's operational performance

My preferred system to measure the operational performance of a company is the DuPont analysis on the Return on Equity. I think that the summary provides a complete picture of the company. The inputs and results from the DuPont ROE analysis for SRLP are illustrated in the following graphs.

The first issue that stands out is the extremely volatile interest burden ratio due to fluctuating interest income. I do not like the volatility since it is almost impossible to predict the interest income. Going forward, I want to see a stable interest burden ratio, which translates into predictable operating income and EBT.

The second major issue is the unstable operating income margin. Over the past six quarters, the ratio has been fluctuating between 5.8% and (0.6%). The company will announce earnings on August 7 before the market opens, and one of the things that I will pay close attention is the operating income. The company needs to generate an operating income to have a positive operating income margin. Also, I hope that the negative numbers that the company posted in 4Q 2018 and 3Q 2018 are not recurring.

The last issue that I have with the operational performance of SRLP is the massive equity multiplier. In general, I do not feel comfortable holding MLPs with equity multipliers higher than 3.0. Currently, the company's equity multiplier fluctuates between 6.16 and 10.34 for the past six quarters. Therefore, in the earnings announcement, I want to see the start of a deleveraging trend to sustainable levels.

Creditors must not be happy

One of my requirements to invest in any company is that the entity should be able to pay its creditors since, in a bankruptcy event, debt holders have priority of claims over equity holders. In SRLP's case, I feel that the creditors are somewhat worried. Over the past six quarters, SRLP did not generate enough income to cover the interest expense in three quarters. However, the company covered the interest expense with ease in 1Q 2019 when it posted an interest coverage ratio of 4.12. I understand that the business is highly cyclical, but even with the stellar operating income in 1Q 2019, the company could not cover the interest payment on a trailing twelve months basis.

As I mentioned before, SRLP's massive leverage is highly concerning as indicated by the Debt-to-Equity ratio. Over my seven years of experience, I have found that a D/E ratio of 3.0 is the sweet spot for MLPs. Anything higher than 3.0 is usually followed by a reduction of the credit line and a hike in interest rates since creditors want to decrease their counterparty risk. This causes the company to be in a worse position, and before you know it, the company is sailing towards the bankruptcy whirlpool. For the past six quarters, the D/E ratio has been higher than 3.0. Moreover, the D/E ratio has been close above 4.5 for the last three quarters. For me to consider a long position, the company must reduce its debt substantially.

SRLP cannot maintain its current distribution

I think that the distribution will be slashed soon. My go-to metrics to measure the distribution sustainability are the DCR ratio measured from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO). From the net income perspective, the company has been able to generate enough earnings to cover the distributions in only three out of the last six quarters. Also, on a trailing twelve months basis, the company could not cover its distributions.

Since companies pay the distribution using cash, I look at the cash flow from operations as opposed to net income to assess the distribution sustainability. Here the picture looks much worse. The company has not covered the distributions from the cash flow from operations in four out of the last six quarters. Moreover, the way that SRLP covered the distribution in 1Q 2019 is a dangerous approach. For SRLP not to slash the distributions, the company had net borrowings of $22.4 million, and it used the majority of the cash to pay the $17.2 million as distributions. Also, the depreciation expense was $9.3 million, and the CapEX was only $2.2 million. When the company does not replenish the assets that it uses to generate revenue, trouble looms on the horizon.

My takeaway

I am highly concerned about investing in SRLP today. The company's operational performance is troublesome. I think that the company is overleveraged, and I think that creditors are beginning to worry about SRLP's ability to cover its financial obligations. Also, SRLP has not been able to cover the distribution sustainably in four quarters out of the past six. Therefore, the best course of action is to avoid a long position in the company.

