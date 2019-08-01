The Soybean Crush Spread Is An Indicator Of Demand

Processing spreads reflect the economics of processing one commodity that trades on the futures exchange into others. In the oil market, the spread between the prices of crude oil and oil products is an example of a processing spread. Gasoline distillates are refined products of crude oil. At refineries, the crude oil is treated and heated to temperatures that create the fuels. The price relationship between the input and outputs can tell us a great deal about the supply and demand of the overall crude oil market.

In the world of soybeans, the raw oilseed goes through a crushing process. Soybean meal and soybean oil are products of the crush. Just as in the oil market, the prices of the products provide clues about the path of least resistance for the price of soybean futures.

The most direct route for an investment or trade in the oilseed is via the futures that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product (SOYB) provides an alternative.

Soybean prices are steady going into the final weeks of the growing season

Since August has arrived, we are now moving closer to the 2019 harvest for agricultural products each day. New-crop November soybean futures are sitting just above the midpoint of the trading range since early March at just over $9 per bushel on July 29.

As the daily chart of November soybean futures highlights, the price of the oilseed traded in a range from a low at $8.1550 on May 13 to a high at $9.48 per bushel on June 18. At $8.8325, the price is just 1.5 cents above the midpoint. However, the price has made lower highs since mid-June as the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China and the weather have pushed the futures market lower. Around the time then beans hit the high in June, open interest rose to 794,543 contracts. The total number of open long and short positions was at 605,996 on July 30, a decline of 23.7% over the past six weeks. Declining open interest and falling price over the period is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market.

Meanwhile, the price momentum indicator has declined into an oversold condition, and relative strength is falling towards oversold territory. Daily historical volatility at 16.83% is a sign that there have been no dramatic price moves on the up or the downside in the soybean futures market.

The soybean crush is sitting at just under $1 per bushel

With November soybean futures sitting at the $9.04 per bushel level on July 29, the December synthetic soybean crush spread was at just above the $1 per bushel level.

In late May, the price of November soybean futures was at around the $9 level, but news of an escalation in the trade dispute sent them lower to just over $8.75 per bushel on June 10. The price bounced to the highs at $9.48 in June on the back of the weather forecasts and the meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi at the G20 meeting at the end of June.

Meanwhile, the crush spread peaked at $1.365 per bushel on May 30 and fell to a low at 92 cents on July 12 and 19. The decline in the crude spread did not reflect trade or the weather in critical growing regions; it was a function of the drop in soybean meal prices. At times the crush spread tells a story about the demand side of the fundamental equation, but the soybean processing spread is a multivariable indicator as it represents both oil and meal.

Meal and oil prices are demand indicators for the oilseed

Since late May soybean oil prices have been rising.

As the daily chart of December soybean oil futures shows, the price has made higher lows and higher highs after falling to a bottom at 26.96 cents on May 13. At 28.31 on July 31, the price of the cooking oil and ingredient in many foods has posted a 5% gain. On May 30, the day the crush spread rose to its peak, soybean oil was around the same level it was trading at on July 31 when the processing spread was at the $1 per bushel level. It was not the price of oil that weighed on the crush spread; it was the price action in soybean meal futures.

On May 30, when the crush spread hit its peak at $1.365, soybean meal futures were trading at $335.60 per ton. On July 31 with the crush spread at the $1 per bushel level, the meal was at $305 per ton or 9.1% lower. Soybean meal prices moved lower as the demand for the processed product dried up.

The crop will determine the path of prices; Chinese demand for animal feed is an issue

Over recent months, an outbreak of African swine fever has killed a significant percentage of the Chinese pig population. The disease has spread to some of China's neighboring countries. The loss of millions of pigs translates to a substantial decline in the demand for animal feed, and soybean meal is the primary ingredient in the food that fattens the pigs. The bottom line is that the drop in the crush spread has not been a function of the trade dispute, nor has it been a weather-related event. African swine fever may be creating a shortage in the pork market, but less demand for animal feed results in a glut of soybean meal.

As we move towards the 2019 harvest, it will be the weather over the coming weeks that determines the crop size for the soybean and other agricultural product markets over the coming weeks. Even though the global population is growth taking demand higher, this year's crop will likely be sufficient to meet global requirements. At just over $8.80 per bushel on the new-crop November soybean futures market, the price action reflects some slight supply concerns, but none that should push prices to significantly higher levels.

SOYB replicated the price action in the soybean futures market

At the $1 level, the soybean crush spread is not telling us much about the demand for soybean products. The price action in soybean oil futures is bullish for demand, but the decline in meal is pulling the price of the raw oilseed in the other direction.

Watching the soybean crush spread is a must for anyone trading or investing in the oilseed futures as it often provides clues about the path of least resistance for prices. When the crush spread moves higher, soybean futures usually follow and vice versa. Additionally, soybean futures will be a barometer of the ups and downs of the trade dispute between the US and China. Chinese purchases of US beans could quickly lift the prices. The world's most populous nation had purchased around one-quarter of the US annual crop before the trade dispute. Therefore, soybean futures are a proxy for trade and could also be a proxy for the state of the pig-killing disease in China over the coming weeks and months.

For those looking to get involved in the soybean market, the most direct route is via the futures and options on the CBOT division of the CME. Meanwhile, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product provides an alternative. The ETF has net assets of $33.02 million and trades an average of 58,623 shares each day. SOYB charges an expense ratio of 1.15%. SOYB does an excellent job tracking the price action in the soybean futures market because it holds three highly-liquid contracts. The most recent top holdings include:

The diversification between three futures contracts reduces the roll risk as one contract expires and rolls to the next active month. At the same time, because it holds three separate contracts, SOYB tends to underperform the price action in the nearby futures contract on the upside and outperform on the downside. The price of November futures moved from $8.9025 on July 9 to a high at $9.365 on July 15 before it returned to a low at $8.8175 on July 31. The bean futures rallied by 5.2% and then fell by 5.85%.

Over the around the same period, the SOYB ETF moved from $15.24 to $15.92 and back down to $15.19 per share. SOYB rallied by 4.46% and then fell by 4.59%. The diversification of holdings caused the ETF to underperform on the way up and outperform on the way down.

The soybean crush spread can provide clues about the path of least resistance of the soybean futures market. The spread often explains why the oilseed moves higher or lower, and at times, it can signal a change in the market that can expose a profitable opportunity.

