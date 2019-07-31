All a rate cut will do now is allow the corporate credit bubble to grow larger, leading to a deeper downturn during the next recession.

I'm writing this on the eve of the Fed's decision on interest rate policy, as investors continue to bid stock prices higher in anticipation of more monetary stimulus. If the Fed cuts rates, it would be the first time in 10 years, and the expectation is that there will be more cuts in the future. This explains the speculative fervor for small-cap stocks today, which have been underperforming the higher quality names over the past 18 months. This is what the Fed wants us to do! Take more and more risk to sustain, if not further levitate, historically high financial asset prices.

I think Chairman Powell will do more harm than good with a rate cut tomorrow. He will likely cut by 25 basis points to satisfy investor expectations, throw a bone to President Trump, and buy what he views as an insurance policy in case the rate of economic growth slows substantially later this year.

The risk is that Powell is wasting valuable ammunition that he will need when the next downturn eventually comes. With rates already near historic lows, there isn't a lot of ammunition left. Furthermore, fueling a continued rise in risk asset prices at a stage when we are at all-time highs will only lead to a more significant decline when the next recession comes. That would be a failure in its mandate to maintain price stability.

Another risk is that the economy does not slow, as he is anticipating, and the rate of inflation accelerates above the Fed's target of 2%. We learned today that the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE), which is the Fed's preferred rate of inflation, rose 0.1% in June, while the core rate (excludes food and energy) was up 0.2%. The PCE core is up 1.6% year-over-year, which is up from the revised 1.5% rate last month. More importantly, over the past three months, the PCE has risen at an annualized rate of 2.2% and the core rate has risen 2.5%. Producer prices are also on the rise with the core index up 2.3% over the past year.

In either circumstance, there is no rationale to cut interest rates today if the Fed is truly data dependent, which is what Chairman Powell has consistently asserted since his appointment. If Powell decides to include addressing global uncertainties to the Fed's mandate, both he and the Fed will lose credibility with investors and the markets.

What the Fed should be concerned with is addressing the credit bubble that its policies helped to build. It is repeating the same mistake over and over again, as policy is too easy for too long, allowing bubbles to form in credit that eventually burst. Lowering interest rates today simply allows the current bubble in corporate credit to get bigger, which will lead to an even deeper recession down the road. These credit bubbles were what led to each of the last three recessions.

I continue to believe that the prudent course of action for investors is to reduce risk by focusing on high-quality stocks and bonds, increase exposure to precious metals, maintain some liquidity, and hedge exposure in the event of another significant downturn in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.