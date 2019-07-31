Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality

Investors who were generally frustrated with Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) last year have been rewarded for their patience. The shares are up more than 40% this year, and headlines have been seen saying the company is moving past its prior issues.

Facebook says it’s committed to transparency and is excited about things like payments, virtual reality, and a private network with less permanence. Investors like hearing these ideas and analysts get excited about a return to growth. To investors enjoying 2019, I say welcome to your new reality and it’s not all green pastures. In fact, Facebook’s agreement with the FTC isn’t the company moving past issues, it’s going to be an ongoing challenge that investors need to account for. Based on the stock’s movement since earnings, it seems some investors started listening to what the company has been saying all year.

The beginning not the end

Facebook reached a settlement with the FTC that stems back to an issue in 2012. The FTC at the time, “charged Facebook with eight separate privacy-related violations” and there is a significant amount of data around why the FTC believes Facebook violated the 2012 order. The short version is the FTC doesn’t believe the company went far enough to protect user’s data privacy within itself and in regard to third-party developers.

Many analysts are looking at the immediate financial impact and saying that a $5 billion fine amounts to not much more than peanuts for a company with more than $48 billion in net cash and investments on its balance sheet. However, the settlement’s cost to the company is more far reaching than the initial payout.

(Source: FTC)

The FTC describes the settlement as it, “requires Facebook to implement changes to its privacy practices, its corporate structure, and the role of CEO Mark Zuckerberg that are seismic in scope.” This may sound like hyperbole, but on the company’s conference call, Zuckerberg and the CFO Dave Wehner both sounded like the kid who just got caught raiding the cookie jar.

The CEO stated about the settlement, “This will require investing a significant amount of our engineering resources in building tools to review our products in the ways we use data.” In other words, the company will have to spend a lot of money and time to review the way it already does business. In addition, Zuckerberg alluded to the fact that new product development will be directly affected by literally saying, “It’s going to take time to do this properly, and I expect it will take us longer to ship new products.”

Investors who believe the worst is behind the company should listen to what the CEO is saying. In case you need further proof, Dave Wehner CFO chimed in with these less than rosy comments.

“These efforts will require significant investments in compliance processes, personnel, and technical infrastructure. In addition, these efforts will make some of our existing product development processes more difficult, time-consuming, and costly.”

When the person in charge of the finances at a company says something like this, investors should sit up and take notice. It’s one thing for Facebook to dip into profits and pay a fine, even one as large as $5 billion. It’s quite another thing to re-evaluate your practices from the ground up and realize that you can’t do business the way you have in the past. If there is one line that caught my eye, it was Zuckerberg’s, “It’s going to take time to do this properly” comment. This would worry me, because the FTC is already looking at something that happened 7 years ago as the starting point, there is little reason for the government to let Facebook take time to make these changes.

Moving forward?

Those who believe Facebook will move forward as a better company may be correct in the long run. However, to make that possibility a reality, the company is going to need to make good on several promises it has been making. First, Zuckerberg pointed out that he hopes Facebook can make several processes easier that he sees as challenges for users today.

One ray of hope in the conference call was his comment on payments. He said, “When I look at the kinds of private interactions, we can make easier, payments may be the most important for the long-term.” He went on to explain that his vision was users on any of Facebook’s platforms could send money to friends and businesses. This sounds like a great plan given there are billions of users across the platforms, yet the question must be asked… can the government allow Facebook to step into payments given its record on privacy? In the short-term this seems to be a hard no, but over the long-term done with proper controls this could happen.

Zuckerberg also said he was excited about the progress with Oculus, specifically the Oculus Quest. A, “all-in-one headset with no wires and full freedom of moment.” He said the Quest is getting rave reviews and from what I can see he is right on. CNET called the Quest, “the best thing I’ve tried this year,” rating it an 8.3 out of 10. IGN said of the Quest, Virtual reality is a total blast, but up until now it hasn’t been very accessible to normal folks.” IGN went further saying the Quest was “a breeze,” “awesome,” and “sublime.” High praise from a couple of sites that know their tech.

(Source: Oculus Quest)

With a price of $399 for the 64GB version or $499 for the 128GB version, the Quest looks priced for the masses. There is one big caveat for investors. The Quest is a virtual reality (VR) device not augmented reality (AR) and that means a massive difference in market opportunity.

The VR market is expected to reach between $45 billion and $50 billion by 2024. Admittedly these are big numbers and the compound annual growth rate is expected to eclipse 30%. The key difference is if we include AR and VR, the number jumps significantly higher. Augmented reality is built into smartphones, headsets and other devices, whereas VR is primarily a headset experience. Some are predicting the combined market to reach more than $500 billion by 2025. I mainly point out the difference to keep expectations in check.

By next year, analysts expect Facebook to generate over $85 billion in revenue. Even if we are aggressive and assume Facebook corners 30% of the VR market, this would represent somewhere between $13.5 billion to $15 billion in sales per year. With analysts suggesting sales growth north of 20% over the next few years, by 2024 Facebook would post $176 billion in annual revenue. Taking 30% of the VR market would represent a big win, yet less than 9% of the company’s projected full-year 2024 revenue. The point is, for companies that already do billions upon billion in sales, even exciting projects may not be quite as exciting as some investors believe.

Where is fair value?

It’s not surprising that investors are having trouble digesting what Facebook’s fair value is as present. In the last twelve months, shares have traded as low as $123 and as high as $208. If we look at analyst projections, there are some assumptions that don’t seem to make sense based on what the company is saying.

First, if we look at Facebook’s top line, the current quarter showed revenue growth of 28%. Analysts are calling for 26% growth next quarter and just under 24% revenue growth by the end of 2019. If we contrast this with comments from the company’s CFO, I’m not sure this slowdown is enough. Wehner said, “we continue to expect that our constant currency revenue growth rates will decelerate sequentially going forward.” If that was the end of his comments, I would be okay with the 2% sequential decline analysts are projecting. However, he went on to say, “We also expect more pronounced deceleration in the fourth quarter and into 2020, partially driven by ad targeting related headwinds and uncertainties.”

The wording is important, “more pronounced” means bigger, which doesn’t sound like a 2% sequential decline to my ears. Saying this should continue, “into 2020” is key, because analysts are calling for an almost 22% growth rate from the company next year. When the CFO says things are going to get worse and uses the wording that he did, it seems analysts may not be taking enough off the top.

If we move to earnings per share there seems to be a similar theme. Facebook trades at a price that is within a few dollars of where it was 90 days ago. Yet the 2019 EPS estimate three months ago was $7.09, today that estimate sits at $6.48. Looking out to 2020, it seems analysts are calling for a significant reacceleration in earnings. In fact, estimates for 2020 suggest 42% annual earnings growth from this year. Keep in mind, in the past five years as Facebook was much smaller, the company posted a five-year annual EPS growth rate of just under 48%. The idea that a company of this size, will generate more than 40% EPS growth, in light of the revenue challenges we just looked at isn’t an investable premise.

Last, analysts expect Facebook’s five-year annual EPS growth rate to be about 20%. If investors believe analysts estimates for next year are somewhat accurate, the shares are trading at a 2020 P/E of about 20. However, if analysts are wrong about this 40+% growth between this year and next, the stock could be set up for further challenges.

The bottom line

In the end, Facebook is sort of a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde situation. In the past, the company has been Mr. Hyde seemingly trying to hide its true nature and allowing lapses in judgement that have caused issue after issue for the company. The FTC settlement isn’t a theory that Facebook did something wrong, it’s a fact. In the future, Facebook may be able to turn into Dr. Jekyll if it takes the FTC settlement to heart and re-evaluates its practices.

With this dual nature, the shares are difficult to invest in. At present, there are simply too many unknowns. How much will this FTC settlement actually cost the company in growth and speed to market with new products or services? Will users take advantage of some of the new privacy tools and lessen Facebook’s ability to generate such significant advertising profits? Can a company with years of being run like a start-up really accept this much oversight?

While these questions loom, and the company continually mentions deceleration in revenue going into next year, I would avoid the shares. Over the long-term, things could change but investors will likely get multiple opportunities to buy the stock at cheaper prices. Facebook investors, welcome to your new reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.