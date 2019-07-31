TechnipFMC Is Building Momentum

FTI Gears Up For The Recovery

TechnipFMC (FTI) provides products, services, and fully integrated solutions that are used in the energy industries as well as in the consumer and industrial markets. I expect the company’s stock price to produce positive returns in the long run. However, the stock is reasonably priced, and the margin headwind will likely curtail any gains in the short term.

In 2019, the company has made significant achievements in bagging new orders which have increased backlog significantly. I expect the Onshore/Offshore segment to boost revenue generation in the short-to-medium term. Over the medium to long run, the growth in iEPCI and LNG projects, particularly in the international markets, can boost growth. I think FTI will remain range-bound in 2019 and in the first half of 2020 due to a longer-than-expected completions activity slowdown and weakness in pressure pumping. Despite that, the company’s share repurchases and dividend programs should maintain investors’ confidence.

iEPCI And LNG Cover The Horizon

I will discuss the iEPCI contracts and LNG projects – because these two appear to be the most robust value drivers in the current energy environment. In the Subsea segment, FTI is progressively moving towards integrating with the iEPCI projects. These projects include integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. By the company’s estimates, ~$3 billion worth of projects have been sanctioned in 2019 so far. The company bagged 66% of the new projects. Particularly notable is Anadarko’s Golfinho, an integrated Subsea project in Mozambique. In 2019 alone, its iEPCI projects accounted for 20% of all the Subsea projects received. However, the Subsea segment margin is unlikely to see margin expansion in the short-term. The segment capacity utilization may not increase before 2021- 2022, at which point we may see an expansion of the margin.

The prominent feature of the subsea iEPCI projects is its integration with FTI’s Subsea 2.0 platform. Approximately 60% of the company’s Subsea FEED studies have included Subsea 2.0 technology since 2018.

In the LNG market, the company believes that a market shake-out of the EPC project providers in the past have limited the number of players, and there, has increased the opportunity to expand market share. FTI only picks up projects that can maximize returns. The company is currently tracking more than 20 projects in the LNG space globally. In Mozambique, the company is developing the country’s first construction of a floating LNG structure. Because the LNG projects have a long gestation period, we can expect such projects to deliver value in the long-term to the company.

Subsea Segment: Performance And Outlook

In line with the positive developments I discussed above, FTI’s Subsea segment received the maximum traction due to increased project activity, including the recent iEPCI award. As a result, the segment revenue increased by 27% in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019. The segment operating margin, too, expanded in Q2 due to improved project execution which led to lower operating costs. The also company increased 2019 financial guidance for the segment from the previous guidance by 3% (at the guidance mid-point) due to a healthy backlog, which means the segment revenue would be ~18% higher than FY2018 at the guidance midpoint. I will discuss more on the backlog later in this article.

Surface Technologies Segment: Performance And Outlook

FTI’s Surface Technologies segment has benefited from frac rental services in North America and increased wellhead sales in the international markets. Although the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was steady in Q2 (up by 5% on average from Q1) after showing considerable volatility in Q1 (down 7.5% on average), neither rig count nor completions activity showed any improvement. From March to June, the fall in the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells and drilled wells (both 3% down) exceeded the completed wells decline (1% down) in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources. On top of that, there will be a considerable decline in the upstream capex budget in 2019 compared to the previous year, which can reduce the top line and the bottom line for FTI’s North America operations.

The North America completions activity fall resulted in weaker pricing and unfavorable product-line mix, which negatively impacted the adjusted EBITDA margin. The decline, however, was more than offset by a low-double-digit activity growth outside North America.

Segmentation in North America: Investors should note that FTI provides high-pressure consumables for the hydraulic fracturing industry. Until recovery occurs in this business, the whole cycle of inspecting, maintaining, repairing, and replacing the fleet is adversely affected. Approximately 50% of the company's Surface Technologies business now generates outside North America. The company’s North America business has two primary pillars – providing high-end consumable equipment to the pressure pumping industry and the conventional product business.

The company’s management did sound pessimistic of a recovery in 2H 2019, although it did not rule out a turnaround in 2020 in that region. The reason the company believes it can gain from a medium-term recovery is that it has increasingly been sourcing its revenue from a production-related job, and shifting away from drilling and completion activity, where the slowdown has affected the most. Capex on production can rise even though the completion market can remain flat.

Onshore/Offshore Segment: Performance And Outlook

From Q1 2019 to Q2 2019, the company’s Onshore/Offshore segment revenues increased by 13% while the segment operating income margin inflated by 6%. The iEPCI projects contributed significantly during the rise. The Yamal project, following an incremental bonus for the successful completion of critical milestones, brought in much improvement at the operating margin level.

FTI is set to incur more gains from the Yamal LNG project in 2019. In Yamal LNG joint venture, the company’s share is 50%. Contract liabilities can be used as a proxy to revenues during the phase of completion. The liability is reduced as and when the project reaches completion milestones. In 2019, the company expects to cut $400 million to $500 million of the $1.7 billion contract liabilities. The anticipated reductions in the liability would result in incremental profit. Given the strengthening performance in Onshore/Offshore segment, the company’s management has recently increased the adjusted EBITDA margin guidance from at least 14% to at least 16.5%.

Inbound Orders

In Q2 2019, FTI’s inbound orders increased by 164% compared to a year ago. The Onshore/Offshore segment accounted for 73% of the total orders in Q2. The key order in the Onshore/Offshore segment includes an engineering, procurement and construction (or EPC) contract in the Arctic LNG project. The contract value to TechnipFMC for Arctic LNG 2 is $7.6 billion. FTI’s scope covers the EPC of the three LNG trains each with a capacity of 6.6 Mtpa. Also, in July, it received an iEPCI contract for the Seagull project located in the Central North Sea.

The outstanding growth in backlog provides greater visibility in generating higher revenues in 2019 and beyond. A higher inbound order also enabled the management to revise up the FY2019 guidance compared to the previous guidance.

FY2019 Capex And Cash Flows

FTI expects to increase capex by 5% to ~$350 million in FY2019 compared to FY2018. Its cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive in the first half of FY2019 compared to a negative CFO in the previous year due to improvement in working capital due to significantly lower accounts receivable. Despite the growth in cash flow from operations, the company’s free cash flow remained negative due to a steep rise in the capex in 1H 2019. Much of the company’s recent capex went to the Yamal LNG project.

Although the management expects to continue generating positive CFO in 2H 2019, investors are reminded that it will have to shell out $164 million in Q3 towards investigation settlements. In June, FTI came to a resolution with the SEC and several Brazilian authorities regarding anti-corruption investigations in Brazil in a company’s intermediary. FTI is also involved in an investigation by the French Parquet National Financier (a French judicial institution) related to some projects in Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.

Analyzing The Balance Sheet

FTI’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.37x) is lower than its peers’ average of 0.53x. Halliburton (HAL) has higher leverage (1.1x). Schlumberger’s (SLB) and Baker Hughes, a GE Company’s (BHGE) leverages are lower than the average.

In December 2018, the company disclosed that it would buy an additional $300 million worth of shares. During Q2, it repurchased shares worth $40 million at an average price of $22. FTI, on July 26, was trading at $28.5 million. The offer remains valid until January 2022.

The company pays a dividend per share of $0.52 (annualized), which translates into a forward dividend yield of 1.82%. FTI’s forward dividend yield is significantly lower compared to Schlumberger’s (SLB) 5% yield and Halliburton’s (HAL) yield of 3.1%. Between dividend and share repurchases, its balance sheet shows strength in providing flexibility for cash distributions.

What Does The Relative Valuation Tell Us?

FTI is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.7x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower, which implies a slightly higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading at a premium to its past eight-quarter average of ~6.6x.

The sell-side analysts expect FTI’s EBITDA to increase less steeply than the peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to its peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (SLB, BHGE, and HAL) average of 9.5x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 28 analysts rated FTI a “buy” in July (includes “outperform”), while three recommended a “hold”. One of the sell-side analysts rated it a “sell”. The consensus target price is $30.8, which at the current price yields ~8% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Its rating is high-to-moderate on EPS revisions and momentum, while they are poor on profitability, value, and growth. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a low rating on profitability. I do not agree with the high rating on EPS revision because its earnings missed analysts’ estimates thrice out of the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, the low rating on value can be too conservative.

What’s The Take On FTI?

Over the medium to long run, the growth in the LNG market, particularly in the international markets, can boost FTI’s growth. The most promising development in Q2 was the company’s considerable improvement in inbound order receipts and backlog in the Onshore/Offshore segment, which can boost revenue generation in the short to medium term.

Longer-than-expected completions activity slowdown and weakness in pressure pumping product sales can drag revenue and margin lower in FY2019. FTI has a vast war-chest of cash & equivalents built to last the current flaws in the energy market environment. The company’s share repurchases and dividend programs should maintain investors’ confidence. I expect the company’s stock price to produce positive returns in the long run.

