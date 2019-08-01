A Bounce In The Sugar Market

The sugar futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange can be highly volatile. Since October 2016, the price of the sweet commodity has traded in a range from 9.83 to 23.90 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract. The range since 1971 has been from 2.29 to 66 cents per pound.

Back in 1985 when sugar dropped to the lows, I was a commodities options trader at one of the world's leading raw materials merchant companies. The options desk handled all of the commodities traded by the firm. At that time, I asked my boss permission to take a long position in the sugar market using call options when the price sunk to under three cents per pound. He responded, "Why would I ever want to buy anything that restaurants give away for free?" By the end of that year, the price of sugar had more than doubled in price.

Last September, the price of nearby sugar futures dropped to just under 10 cents per pound for the first time since 2008. On July 31, the price was hovering around the 12.20 cents per pound level on the nearby October futures contract.

The most direct route for sugar trading is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) provides one alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena.

A correction stops before critical technical support

So far in 2019, the price of nearby sugar futures on ICE have traded from a low at 11.36 to a high at 13.50 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of sugar futures hit a low at 11.39 cents per pound last week but bounced before it could challenge the 2019 low. Price momentum and relative strength metrics are in neutral territory. Open interest has been rising, as the number of open long and short positions in the futures market moved higher to just under 950,000 contracts when the price declined. Shorts were hoping that the selling would take the price to a new low for the year, but they were disappointed when the sweet commodity bounced to the upside.

A reversal on July 23

The price of October sugar futures reached the most recent low on July 23.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates that on the day sugar traded within 0.03 cents of the 2019 low, the price turned higher and put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. Sugar moved to a lower level than the previous session and closed above the prior day's high. The volume on July 23 was 174,991 contracts, the highest level since June 27. A reversal on a higher than average volume session tends to be a technical validation of the most. The bottom line is that it looks as if sugar ran out of selling at just over the 2019 bottom.

The Brazilian real stalled and it could hold the key to the direction of the sweet commodity

Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of sugarcane. Therefore, growers and millers in the South American nation have exposure to the Brazilian currency. Labor and other local costs are in Brazilian real terms while the international price of sugar trades in US dollar terms.

In 2011, the price of sugar rose to a high at 36.08 cents per pound. At the settlement price of 12.21 cents on July 31, sugar was 66.2% below its high from over eight years ago. However, the value of the real fell from a high at $0.65095 against the US dollar in 2011 to its most recent level at $0.26555 on the final day of July, a decline of 59.2%. While sugar is trading at one-third the price today compared to 2011, it is only 7% lower in Brazil because of the change in the foreign exchange market.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the currency relationship between the US dollar and Brazilian real shows that the South American currency has been moving higher against the dollar since September 2018. At $0.26555 on July 31, it was over 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Meanwhile, over the same period, the dollar index has moved from 94.355 during the week that the real hit its low to 97.885 on July 31, an increase of 3.74%. The bottom line is that the Brazilian currency has been doing better than most other world foreign exchange instruments, including the US dollar since late last year.

The Bolsonaro administration pledged to reform Brazil with anti-corruption measures and a more supportive approach to businesses in the South American nation. The path of least resistance of the Brazilian real is an indicator of some success for the new President. The trend in the real has been higher, and if that continues, it is likely to provide support for the price of free-market sugar.

Production concerns - levels to watch in the sugar futures market

The most recent bounce in the price of the sweet commodity came on the back of the latest Unica report that showed sugar production in Brazil's Center/South in the first half of July was significantly below last year's level. The nation in the southern hemisphere also faced periods where temperatures dropped which threatened to damage the sugarcane crop.

Technical support for the sugar futures market stands at the 2019 low at 11.36 cents per pound. Below there, the next level to watch is at the lowest price since 2008 at 9.83 cents per pound from last September. On the upside, technical resistance is at this year's peak at 13.50 cents, and at the October 2018 high at 14.24 cents per pound. When the sugar market ran out of selling last September, the price exploded by 44.9% over just one month. The move was an example of the potential for price volatility in the sugar futures market. A combination of a lack of selling and the rebound in the value of the Brazilian currency caused the significant price recovery in the sugar futures market last September and October. If sugar moves above the 14.24 level, the next price to watch on the upside is at 15.49 cents per pound, the high from late 2017.

The CANE ETF reflects the price action in three sugar futures contracts

While SGG is an ETN product that replicates the price action in the sugar market, the only ETF dedicated to the sweet commodity is the Teucrium Sugar product. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE holds positions in three deferred sugar futures contracts including the March and May 2020 and March 2021 contracts. The diversification lowers the price risk when it comes to rolling from one active month to the next. The holdings of the ETF tend to make the product underperform the nearby sugar futures contract on ICE on the upside and outperform on the downside. The price of nearby sugar futures rose from 11.36 cents during the week of May 20 to a high at 12.78 during the week of June 10 a gain of 12.5%. Sugar recently fell from 12.82 cents in early July to its lost recent low at 11.39 cents or 11.2%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that over the same periods, CANE rose from $6.77 to $7.23 per share or 6.8% as it underperformed on the upside. The recent decline from $7.23 to $6.62 or 8.4% outperformed the move in the nearby ICE futures contract on a percentage basis.

Sugar futures ran out of selling before the sweet commodity could fall to a lower low in 2019. CANE has net assets of $9.93 million and trades an average of 31,350 shares each day. The ETF charges a 1% expense ratio.

I believe that we will continue to see progress on the upside in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar, and that could send the price of sugar higher over the coming weeks and months. Sugar is, in many ways, a proxy for the value of the Brazilian real.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.