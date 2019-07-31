Vireo Health: An Aspiring U.S. MSO Player (Initiating)

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Introduction

Vireo Health (otcpk:VREOF) is an emerging U.S. cannabis company with core operations in Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania. The company went public in Canada earlier this year but the stock has fallen nearly 50% against a challenging pot market. Due to our assessment of Vireo's competitive positioning among other public MSOs, we think investors have better options to play this segment of the cannabis market. Vireo remains a viable player in an emerging market and future execution remains key to its success.

(All amounts in USD)

Company Overview

Vireo Health is a junior U.S. MSO that has footprints in a number of states. The company's most mature operations are in Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania. The company's oldest assets were its four dispensaries in New York and four locations in Minnesota. The company has also been actively expanding into new markets through acquisitions. At this point, Vireo has established a foothold in many markets but we think there is a critical issue with the approach that has been taken so far. Because the company assembled its assets through sporadic acquisitions, the portfolio is loosely related with little to no synergies and there appears to be a lack of economy of scale due to very small footprints in each of the market Vireo serves. As we have said in the past, being an MSO does not mean much if you just assembled a portfolio of random assets in different states. What truly differentiates an MSO from a regional operator is its ability to drive efficiency, synergies, national brand, and other benefits from scale. Vireo is still in the early innings of reaching these levels as the company was coming from a very small asset base.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

For the first three months of 2019, Vireo generated 89% of its sales from retail business with the other 11% from wholesale. New York contributed 46% of the total revenue, Minnesota did 41%, and Pennsylvania contributed 10%. Clearly, Vireo remains by and large a company with operating assets in only three states. Much of its other presence came through recent acquisitions:

Fundamental Challenges

Many of the acquisitions above were actually disclosed in the filing statement from the RTO already and we think going public was the only thing waiting to happen for these deals to be signed. Being a public company affords Vireo more opportunities to use its equity to acquire new licenses. However, we think the company will face an uphill battle as it carries out its MSO strategy. First of all, most of the assets that Vireo recently acquired do not have operating assets in place. The company needs to commit substantial resources to develop these assets which mean that a heavy investment cycle is about to begin for Vireo before revenue could start. Secondly, we think Vireo remains sub-scale in most of the markets it competes in. It appears to have a large footprint in Minnesota but that's a very small market overall. New York is limited at 4 licenses for each license. Moreover, Vireo will have limited scale in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Nevada. Lastly, Vireo needs to carefully manage its capital allocation process including ensuring that it has sufficient funding given its sprawling footprint. Its small-cap status makes capital raising highly dependent on the overall sector performance and it could face difficulty raising capital in the public markets. Without access to future capital, the company could face difficulties sustaining its growth plan.

Financials and Valuation

Vireo completed its RTO in March 2019 and the company raised $51 million at $4.25 per share (roughly C$5.50 per share). The company has 84 million shares outstanding on a converted basis and it has a market cap of C$300 million on a fully-diluted basis. As of March 31, the company has $40 million of cash left with minimum debt. Vireo appears to be well-funded in the near-term but its footprint would require substantial investment to reach full potential given many licenses remain undeveloped.

(Source: TSX)

The stock reported 2019 Q1 revenue of $5.8 million which means Vireo is trading at 8x EV/Revenue. Compared to other small-cap U.S. cannabis stocks focused on retail, Vireo appears to be attractively valued given Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF) trades at 5x EV/Revenue and Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) trades at 18x EV/Revenue. Compared to other U.S. MSOs, Vireo trades well below the 25-35x EV/Revenue currently observed in that group. However, as discussed in this article, Vireo is a junior MSOs with core operations in NY and MN and most of its other footprints are from recent acquisitions of licenses, many of which do not have operating assets at the moment. We think Vireo's valuation is appropriate and perhaps a little rich considering its limited near-term growth opportunity and the need for lots of capital in order to develop the licenses it acquired recently.

Looking Ahead

We view Vireo as a junior aspiring MSO in the U.S. cannabis market that has been actively expanding through acquisitions. Since going public earlier this year, the company has announced a number of acquisitions in new markets. However, disguised under the pursuit to become an MSO, the assets assembled by Vireo is loosely connected and immature in most cases. Vireo needs to invest significant capital and resources to develop many of the licenses it recently acquired and there appear to be limited opportunities for synergies. It's not obvious to us how Vireo is benefiting from its sprawling asset portfolio due to a lack of national branding and operational synergies. We think investors have better options to invest in the U.S. MSO space such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) due to better growth visibility, access to capital, and more mature asset portfolio. We think Vireo needs to continue developing its assets and expanding its existing footprint beyond the three states that are active today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.