Oportun Financial Files For U.S. IPO

Oportun Financial (OPRT) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $50 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides subprime consumer loan services to the underserved and underbanked U.S. citizens.

OPRT wants to go public to fund its expansion plans into adjacent loan categories.

Company & Technology

San Carlos, California-based Oportun was founded in 2005 to provide consumer loans to residents with a lower credit score or that have been wrongly scored by catering its offerings to each customer’s specific cash flow profile.

Management stresses the importance of credit score, citing that there are ‘estimated 100 million people living in the [US] who either do not have a credit score, known as credit Invisibles, or who may have a limited credit history and are “mis-scored,” meaning that traditional credit scores do not properly reflect their credit worthiness.’

Management is headed by CEO and Director Raul Vazquez, who has been with the firm since 2012 and has previously served in various roles at Walmart (WMT), including EVP, Global eCommerce.

The company's average customer has a family to support, an annual income of about $40,000, limited savings, has retained their current job for six years, and is about 42 years old.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s latest marketing campaign:

Source: Oportun

The firm’s primary offering represents an unsecured installment loan ranging in size between $300 and $9,000 with fixed payments that are sized to match each customer’s cash flow.

By adjusting the payment due date so that each customer is able to pay the loan fully and in time as Oportun is able to provide potentially better outcomes for its customers compared to alternative credit products available to residents with a lower credit score.

Investors in Oportun included Fidelity Management and Research, IVP, Madrone Capital Partners, Greylock Partners, TPG, CRV, and BlackRock (BLK) among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Oportun has a network of more than 320 retail locations that operates seven days a week, a customer contact center, and a digital platform that is accessible 24/7 online or through a mobile app.

The firm’s primary marketing channels include word of mouth, retail locations, direct mail, and more recently, through radio and digital advertising, such as paid and unpaid search, email marketing and paid display advertisements.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending lower, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 21.6% 2018 17.0% 2017 25.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a negative (0.9) in the most recent quarter, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 -0.9 2018 3.0

Sources Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by TransData, subprime personal loan balances in the US have been steadily growing since 2014 and are expected to reach $156.3 billion by the end of 2019, a year-over-year increase of 20%, as shown by the charts below:

Source: SuperMoney, TransUnion consumer credit database 2018, Transunion 2017

The main factors driving the forecasted market growth are the Trump administration’s lighter regulatory touch on subprime lending as well as financing provided by various fintech startups.

Major competitors that provide personal loans in the US include:

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Bank of America (BOA)

NetCredit

Rise

LendingClub (LC)

Peerform

SoFi

Prosper

Avant

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

OPRT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue growth rates

Variable operating profit and margin

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 98,659,000 -16.4% 2018 $ 457,412,000 102.2% 2017 $ 226,240,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 19,968,000 20.2% 2018 $ 170,095,000 37.2% 2017 $ 2,069,000 0.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 14,614,000 2018 $ 123,394,000 2017 $ (10,206,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 47,178,000 2018 $ 138,374,000 2017 $ 139,118,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $58.1 million in cash and $1.4 billion in total liabilities, most of which are asset-backed or secured liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $79.5 million

IPO Details

OPRT intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use substantially all of the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, data, analytics and technology enhancements, sales and marketing activities, capital expenditures, targeted expansion, development of new products and services and to fund a portion of the loans made to our customers.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, JMP Securities, Jefferies, and BTIG.

Commentary

OPRT seeks public capital to fund its strategy of ‘expanding beyond [its] core offering of unsecured installment loans into other financial services that a significant portion of out customers already use and have asked us to provide, such as auto loans and credit cards.’

The firm’s financials show strong growth in previous periods but waning growth or contraction in Q1 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but generally trending downward, indicating increased efficiency as the firm has scaled its operations.

The market opportunity for using advanced underwriting algorithms to produce better loan decisions for subprime consumers is indeed large and growing, with room for the company to take market share.

The IPO rests on investor interest in funding the firm’s expansion strategy into adjacent subprime loan categories.

When we learn more details about valuation expectations, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

