IHI: Strong Fundamentals And The Right Timing

The timing looks good since iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF is one of the top ETFs in the US market in terms of risk-adjusted momentum.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF is benefitting from long-term tailwinds due to technological innovation, an aging population, and rising income levels in emerging markets.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) offers solid fundamentals in terms of both the top-down picture and the bottom-up analysis of the companies in the portfolio. In addition to this, the ETF is delivering impressive risk-adjusted momentum and outperforming the market by a wide margin. In simple terms, both the fundamentals and the timing look strong for a position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF.

Strong Fundamentals

The medical devices industry is benefitting from powerful tailwinds over the long term. Technological advancements are generating plenty of opportunities for growth and innovation, and demand is expected to increase substantially due to both aging global population and rising income levels in emerging markets.

According to estimates from KPMG, global annual sales in the industry are expected to rise by 5.2% annually, reaching almost $800 billion by the year 2030. These projections reflect increasing demand for new devices (like wearables) and services (like health data), as lifestyle diseases become more prevalent and economic development unlocks the huge potential in emerging markets.

Source: Medical Devices 2030, by KPMG.

Regarding the risks, legal and regulatory uncertainty is always a major consideration when investing in healthcare-related sectors. If past history is any valid guide, price pullbacks due to regulatory noise tend to be a buying opportunity for investors since prices tend to overreact to uncertainty in the short term. Nevertheless, this is still a major risk factor to keep in mind when investing in IHI.

Interestingly, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a highly concentrated portfolio of stocks, with the top 10 positions representing over 70% of the fund's assets. These names are Abbott (ABT), Medtronic (MDT), Thermo Fisher (TMO), Danaher (DHR), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Boston Scientific (BSX), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Stryker (SYK), Baxter (BAZ), and Edwards Lifesciences (EW).

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Since the portfolio is highly concentrated, we can take a look at the main positions in the portfolio from a quantitative multi-factor approach. After all, future returns for the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF will depend on the future returns that the companies in the portfolio can generate.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm that ranks companies in a particular universe based on numerical return drivers, such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The main strategy behind the algorithm is actually quite simple, the PowerFactors system is focused on good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns, and the top 10 positions in IHI are remarkably strong based on the PowerFactors system.

The table below shows the PowerFactors ranking and the ranking values for the four key components in the ranking system - quality, value, fundamental momentum, and relative strength - for the largest 10 positions in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF.

The numbers look pretty good, with 9 out of 10 positions having PowerFactors rankings above 80, meaning that they are in the top 20% of companies in the US market based on this combination of factors. The average PowerFactors ranking for the top 10 companies in the IHI portfolio is above 90 or in the top 10% of the investable universe.

Ticker PowerFactors Quality Value F Momentum R Strength EW 100 99 88 94 93 BAX 98 82 91 91 86 ABT 97 83 90 80 92 DHR 97 86 91 65 97 TMO 96 83 88 77 89 BSX 95 91 89 65 84 MDT 94 84 94 64 81 BDX 88 85 95 53 69 ISRG 82 99 26 98 61 SKY 49 13 22 77 93 Average 90 81 77 76 85

Not only is iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF supported by strong fundamentals from a top-down perspective. Taking a look at the main stocks in the portfolio, the bottom-up fundamental picture looks more than solid.

The Right Timing

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF is in a vigorous uptrend over the long term, and it has far outperformed both the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) in the past five years. Momentum is a pervasive force in the stock market, and winners tend to keep on winning more often than not.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

In order to better quantify the timing indicators, we can take a more systematic approach to price action analysis. The Global Rotation Strategy is a quantitative system available to members in The Data-Driven Investor. This system rotates among a wide variety of ETFs that represent different asset classes and sectors based on risk-adjusted momentum.

The Global Rotation Strategy is basically buying the ETFs with superior risk-adjusted returns over three and six months, so it's basically buying strength and selling weakness, as simple as that.

Since January of 2007, the Global Rotation System produced a cumulative gain of 526% versus 167.1% for the SPDR S&P 500 in the same period. In annual terms, the system gained 15.8% versus 8.2% for the SPDR S&P 500.

The system substantially outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 in terms of downside risk too. The maximum drawdown was 18.4% for the Global Rotation System versus 55.2% for the SPDR S&P 500 in the same period. Drawdown is calculated as the greatest percentage drop from the high.

Source: ETFreplay

This strategy does not beat the market each and every year. Since the Global Rotation Strategy is based on relative strength and momentum, it performs well when trends in different sectors are long-lasting and well defined. Conversely, in periods when trends are weak and prices are moving sideways, a strategy such as this one will probably deliver disappointing returns.

Besides, momentum can be a double-edged sword, meaning that the sectors that are delivering superior returns on the way up can many times suffer the biggest losses when markets turn around. This needs to be acknowledged when implementing a strategy such as this one in order to manage portfolio risk accordingly.

Nevertheless, the data shows that following the main trends in asset prices and momentum can be an effective way to increase returns and control for downside risk over the long term.

As of the time of this writing, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF is one of the three ETFs selected in the Global Rotation Strategy, meaning that the ETF is ranked as one of the top 3 alternatives in the investable universe based on risk-adjusted return metrics. If the statistical evidence is any valid guide for the future, this bodes well for investors in IHI over the middle term.

