Stronger International Activities Will Keep Halliburton Steady

Halliburton (HAL) is the second-largest oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) company by market capitalization. The energy market in North America faces a variety of issues. While sales may not decline steeply, the condition is unlikely to improve much until 2020. I do not expect Halliburton’s stock price to exhibit positive momentum in the short-run, but expect it to make a strong comeback in 2020.

The energy sector faces strong headwinds inducing the upstream capex decline and fracking and completions activity slowdown. On the other hand, activity improvement and margin expansion in many of the international operations can mitigate the effects. Operationally, HAL’s current focus is on developing open-hole wireline, production testing, and Sperry Drilling. Its free cash flow has been negative in 2019 so far, while the balance sheet is more leveraged compared to some of the large market cap peers. Expect the free cash flow to improve in 2020 when capex falls.

What Do The Industry Indicators Suggest?

To understand Halliburton’s business dynamics, we need to understand the primary industry indicators. The U.S. shale oil production, aided by significant technological breakthrough and the use of techniques like horizontal and pad drilling, has started to exert considerable influence on the crude oil price. From EIA’s data, we see that while the crude oil production in the rest of the world has decreased by only 1% in the past year until June 2019, it grew by 14% in the U.S.

As energy production swelled in the U.S., the demand-supply balance has tilted, leading to pressure on the crude oil price. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has declined by 18% in the past year. The crude oil price volatility reflects, among others, uncertainty about global oil demand growth and strong supply growth in the U.S. which has led to global oil inventories build up so far in 2019. However, decreasing supply in Venezuela and Iran and the OPEC’s decision to cut production through Q1 2020 did ease the pressure on prices to some extent. The price volatility does not encourage healthy revenue and margin potential for the oilfield equipment & service (or OFS) providers.

The EIA also expects crude oil prices to increase marginally compared to the levels experienced so far in 2019. While demand may continue to grow, higher inventories will likely keep prices in 2020 at a similar level. In response, the upstream energy producers are now more focused on improving cash flows and returns. Many optimized their capex spend to maximize returns on investment. In an environment when capital commitment is uncertain, Halliburton, too, has made its adjustments to minimize the damage. Let us check out its current strategies to thrive in the U.S. and to remain prolific in other international territories.

North America Market Strategies

In North America, Halliburton improved both hydraulic fracturing and non-hydraulic frac services performance in recent times. In fracking, the company saw mid-single-digit increases in both completed stages and pumping hours in Q2 2019. The company’s pricing for its services offered in North America remained stable, while costs reduced and equipment utilization increased. Revenues from North America increased marginally in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019. This was no less-than-remarkable given the 13% drop in rig North American count and the fall in upstream operators’ capex during the same period.

One of the services that led to the improved results in North America was cementing product line activity. With increasing well complexity and lateral lengths in U.S. unconventionals, Halliburton’s innovation in light cement slurry let it capture market more effectively. In the perforating gun market, it gained market share with the velocity modular gun, which is a proprietary integrated gun system. Since the system does not require any field wiring, the deployment is typically faster than the conventional perf guns. According to the company’s estimates, the modular guns saw a 40% increase in gunshots within a year of the launch.

International Market Strategies

Halliburton has been focusing on the international energy market growth in the past year. From Q2 2018 through Q2 2019, the share of revenues from the international market increased from 38% to 44%. One of the products where the company has invested in improving technologies in Sperry Drilling which offers directional control for precise wellbore placement while providing necessary measurements during the drilling process. It has recently developed iCruise technology, which is a rotary steerable platform used for drilling onshore and offshore wells. Investment in drilling technology can be critical because this is one of the company’s higher-margin businesses. Replacing the legacy business with iCruise can result in lower maintenance cost and a higher margin. An improvement in drilling technology will also benefit the company’s well construction services.

In the international market, the other product lines that are HAL’s current focus include open-hole wireline and production testing. As a result of deploying these new products and services, the company is seeing better pricing in many international markets. In particular, it increased pricing for the open hole wireline tools due to the tightness in the supply in some markets.

The offshore international market is positioned to gain from the international energy market recovery. The offshore rig count has also been trending up in the past year. In July 2019, Halliburton won an integrated offshore drilling services contract with Kuwait Oil Company. The project includes six high-pressure high-temperature exploration wells on two jack-up rigs. Going forward, the company plans to add well testing, well construction services, coring, and coil tubing to its offerings in the project.

Geographic Growth Distribution

In Q2 2019, the Europe/Africa/CIS region was the most prolific for Halliburton where revenue was up by 10% sequentially. A higher activity across multiple product service lines in the North Sea and increased well construction services in Russia led to this improved result. On the other hand, the Latin America region saw a 2.7% revenue decline quarter-over-quarter due primarily to lower software revenue and reduced fluids activity. Schlumberger (SLB), the market leader, witnessed strongly improved Latin American performance in Q2, as I discussed in my previous article.

Pricing And Operating Margin Outlook

Before discussing the outlook and guidance for Halliburton’s North American and international operations, let us talk a bit on the strategies to improve the operating profit. To reduce operating costs, the company has restructured North America organization by simplifying the management structure. It has also partnered with the supply chain and logistics organization to minimize input costs. The other aspect of the margin improvement initiative was to retire under-utilized equipment. As the pressure pumping market remains oversupplied, the company has stacked additional equipment in Q2 until the supply and demand imbalance corrects itself. Although this strategy may reduce HAL’s revenues in the coming quarters, it will lead to higher savings from lower labor and maintenance costs.

Looking at the demand-supply balance, I think pricing may not increase soon in the OFS business. Halliburton’s management expects pricing to reduce marginally in Q3 compared to Q2. In Q4, due to lower activity from the adverse effect of weather, pricing typically drops in North America. However, internationally, pricing is poised to gain as the supply of some of the equipment can fall below demand in the North Sea.

Outlook And Guidance

The FIDs (final investment decisions) in the offshore projects typically have a more extended gestation period, and therefore, we should expect many of the projects to get started from 2020. HAL’s project in Kuwait, which I discussed earlier in the article, won’t start before the middle of 2020. As pricing improves in the international markets, Halliburton will look to improve margins by optimizing capex.

In North America, lower upstream capex and cash flows will determine the project viability. I expect some of the projects, particularly in the completions side, to scale back. While some of the other energy producers may reduce rig count, most of them are likely to continue growing production in the U.S. shales. As a result of a change in the customer demand pattern, the company’s revenues from North America may drop in 2H 2019. On top of that, the slowdown can be more pronounced in the natural gas-centric basins as the natural gas prices have declined faster than the crude oil price in recent times.

In Q3 2019, Halliburton expects to see a stable margin despite lower activity in the industry. The company plans to protect margin by bolstering its performance in the Completion and Production (or C&P) division. Increased completion tool sales and cementing activity, as I mentioned earlier in the article, would be a key factor for the company’s growth. Other activities would include higher artificial lift activity in North America, increased pipeline services in Europe/Africa/CIS, and increased stimulation activity in North America and the Middle East/Asia.

Revenues in the C&P division may drop by low single digits in Q3, while the operating margin may remain flat. In the Drilling and Evaluation (or D&E) division, revenues may increase by low single digits due to activity increases in the North Sea and Asia. The division operating may also increase by 0.12% to 0.17%.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Halliburton’s pays $0.18 dividend per share, which amounts to 3.0% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has grown by 11.4%. Schlumberger’s (SLB) forward dividend yield is higher compared to HAL (5.0%).

Capex To Fall

HAL’s free cash flow was negative $438 million in 1H 2018, which was a steep deterioration compared to a year ago. Cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined more sharply than the revenue fall in the first six months of 2019 compared to the previous year due to deterioration in working capital in 2019.

In FY2019, HAL expects to increase capex by 20% to ~$1.6 billion. The higher capex is supposed to be spent on a new directional drilling platform and production business expansion. In contrast, in FY2019, Halliburton’s larger market cap peer Schlumberger (SLB) plans to spend $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion in capex, which would be a 26% fall compared to FY2018. Both Schlumberger and Halliburton look to improve cash flow in FY2019. However, in 2020, the company expects capex to reduce significantly. The lower capex would address the softness in North America while responding to international growth.

HAL’s debt-to-equity is 1.1x. TecnipFMC’s (FTI) debt-to-equity is 0.35x. Schlumberger's (SLB) debt-to-equity stands at 0.46x, while Baker Hughes, a GE Company’s (BHGE) debt-to-equity stands at 0.20x. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio is higher compared to its peers’ (HAL, BHGE, and FIT) average, and therefore, the balance sheet reflects higher financial risks.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Halliburton is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.0x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.1x. Between FY2012 and FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~10.6x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past seven-year average.

Halliburton’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the peers’ average multiple compression because sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline versus an EBITDA rise for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (SLB, BHGE, and FTI) average of 9.7x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 27 sell-side analysts rated HAL a “buy” in July 2019 (includes “outperform”), while five recommended a “hold”. None recommended a “sell”. The consensus target price is $32.8, which at the current price yields ~42% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Its rating is high on profitability, while they are poor on EPS revisions, value, growth, and momentum. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a low rating on growth. Not only was the revenue and profit growth lower than some of its peers, but its sales growth has also been inconsistent in the past quarters. I also think the low rating on EPS revision is conservative because its earnings beat analysts’ estimates thrice out of the past four quarters. I would rate its value higher than Seeking Alpha’s assertion. I think its relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article.

What’s The Take On HAL?

The upstream capex decline and fracking and completions activity slowdown may halt Halliburton’s revenue growth in North America in 2019 and 2020. The beat the trend, HAL’s strategy is two-pronged – to capture a higher share of the international market which is on a recovery path and product developments. The company expects activity improvement and margin expansion in many of the international operations can mitigate the U.S. slowdown. It has recently invested in developing production testing, open-hole wireline, and gaining market share in the integrated perforating gun system markets.

Halliburton’s balance sheet is more leveraged compared to some of the large market cap peers. I expect the company’s free cash flow to improve in 2020 when earnings increase and capex falls. I do not expect Halliburton’s stock price to produce robust returns in the short-run. In the second half of 2020, I expect the stock to make a strong comeback.

