BioSig Technologies: Troubling History, No Clinical Data And Retail Heavy Shareholder Base - 70%+ Downside

Background

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM) is developing the PURE EP, a system designed to improve the signal quality of electrocardiograms used in electrophysiology (EP) studies. EP recording systems acquire, process and display cardiac electrical signals. Electrophysiologists then analyze these signals to diagnose and treat irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias).

Arrhythmias are typically first treated with medication, but for those patients who don’t respond, cardiac ablations are a second-line option. Cardiac ablation involves destroying (by burning or freezing) heart tissue suspected as the source of faulty electrical signals leading to the irregular heartbeats. BioSig’s PURE EP system supplements existing electrophysiology signal processing units and, in theory, will hopefully improve the success rates of ablation procedures through better clarity and visualization of subtle cardiac signals. BioSig claims PURE EP does so by recording “raw unfiltered signals”, digitizing these analog signals, apply proprietary filtering and noise cancellation techniques and then displaying the result in “real-time”. The actual device is the black box shown below.

Source: Biosig

Disturbing History of Stock Manipulation and Fraud

PURE EP is based on a “signal processing technology” developed by BioSig co-founder Budimir Drakulic. Dr. Drakulic has been shopping his technology since at least 2002 when he was Chief Technology Officer of Recom Managed Systems which was developing a “heart-monitoring technology” based on its “biomedical signal-processing platform”. This is how Recom described the technology in a 2005 regulatory filing:

…proprietary and patented “amplification” technology which provides the capability to enlarge and process the physiological signals to discriminate them from ambient or background electromagnetic noise and to facilitate the examination of the signal data for diagnostic purposes.

Recom later changed its name to Signalife in 2005 and then HeartTronics in 2008. Drakulic remained CTO throughout this period. Here’s how Signalife described the technology in a 2008 regulatory filing:

ECG signal data acquired through our proprietary signal acquisition technology is highly specific (i.e., the heart signal is only minimally affected by ambient noise from physical movement or the surrounding environment) and highly sensitive… and faithfully reproduces the heart signals for diagnostic purposes… To our knowledge, no other competitor offers the ability to collect clean, undistorted and highly accurate signals… as afforded by our proprietary signal acquisition technology [emphasis added].

Signalife was eventually exposed as a stock manipulation scheme and the related class action complaint describes how Signalife claimed to market a “revolutionary heart monitor… utilized proprietary, patented amplification technology to collect physiological data for electrocardiogram tests.” All of this sounds very similar to how BioSig currently describes the PURE EP:

Source: Company presentation

After the Signalife debacle, Drakulic took his technology to BioSig which he co-founded in 2009. He was CTO and a board member until October 2013 when he transitioned to a consultant position. The reasons for the change are not clear, but the separation occurred six months after the legal counsel for Signalife was found guilty of fraud and sentenced to 17 years in prison. Outside of Recom, Signalife and HeartTronics, Drakulic has a colorful past of his own as detailed in this ABC News 20/20 report. In 2002 a court issued a judgment against him for defrauding his ex-girlfriend, Katherine Underwood, out of $600K. Since Drakulic immediately filed for bankruptcy, Underwood was unable to collect anything. As of 2014 the amount owed with penalties and interest had grown to $1.6M.

We’re not making the case that BioSig is a stock manipulation scheme. However, given that BioSig’s technology is directly related (if not the same) to the one used by a company that was an actual “pump and dump” scheme and that BioSig’s co-founder, former CTO and current consultant has been found liable for defrauding someone out of a significant amount of money, we believe the information is relevant and should be concerning to investors considering BSGM shares.

Competition and No Clinical Data

The electrophysiology recording space is dominated by four companies which market the following systems priced at an average of $250K:

GE: CardioLab

Abbott: WorkMate Claris

Boston Scientific: LabSystem Pro

Siemens: AXIOM Sensis XP

BioSig believes the signal processing technology in these existing systems is outdated, contributing to cardiac ablation failure rates. While ablative procedures for simple arrhythmias have success rates (defined as being free of arrhythmias one year after treatment) above 90%, the success rate in complex arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT) is lower, ranging from 50-80%. BioSig is positioning PURE EP as a tool to improve upon these rates and as such is targeting labs that perform ablations on complex arrhythmias. However, the company has yet to perform any clinical studies to prove PURE EP’s effectiveness. In fact, PURE EP was only just tested in human patients for the first time in February 2019. We find it unlikely that BioSig will be able to sell a significant number of PURE EP units without large, long-term (one year) outcomes trials.

An example of such a trial was completed by Acutus Medical, a private company developing a 3D cardiac mapping system that also displays cardiac electrical activity. The AcQMap System will be utilized by electrophysiologists during ablation procedures to diagnosis and locate areas that require treatment. Acutus recently completed a one-year trial in 127 patients with AF who underwent ablation treatment guided by the AcQMap. The study took a little over two years to complete from the start of enrollment to data release. And Acutus isn’t stopping there – the company has a total of six trials involving over 900 patients listed on clinicaltrials.gov. How many trials does BioSig have listed? Zero.

Besides being several years away from any long-term clinical trial data similar to what Acutus is producing (and Acutus should serve as an example given the quality of healthcare investors backing it), we also believe BioSig faces an additional hurdle: price. The company is planning to sell PURE EP for $250K per unit with a $100K “software license”. If existing EP recording systems are priced at $250K it’s hard to believe hospitals will be willing to pay a similar price for an add-on system let alone additional fees for software – especially since BioSig hasn’t generated any clinical trial data.

Passive Launch Strategy: Will Take Time and Significant Capital

The company has chosen a commercial launch strategy it calls “crawl, walk, run” likely in order to save cash. Essentially, the strategy is to place a handful of trial units with “early adopters” and hope that word of mouth will lead to other hospitals trialing and then buying units. In our opinion this strategy is unlikely to lead to a strong launch given numerous hurdles. We discussed the lack of clinical trial data. Hospital administrators will find it difficult to justify the cost of the PURE EP without concrete evidence that it improves outcomes. Also, the PURE EP system will require marketing and extensive hands-on training by BioSig staff. As of March 2019, BioSig had only 20 full-time employees and since then has only made a few management level hires.

A capital-light, controlled launch strategy like the one BioSig is employing would make sense if BioSig was selling into an industry in which the competition was years away from entering with their own products. However, we find it unlikely that large, experienced competitors like GE (NYSE:GE), Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) wouldn’t advance their own new EP recorder if there was indeed a commercial opportunity. That they haven’t already makes us wonder if signal clarity is really a significant obstacle to increasing complex ablation success rates. And if signal quality is an issue, perhaps there are other, more attractive technologies like the AcQMap capable of providing a better solution. Indeed, Drakulic and BioSig have been developing the PURE EP since 2009 yet none of the established medical device firms have even signed a partnership with the company.

In addition, we have found no evidence of any hedge fund ever taking a meaningful position in BioSig. Certainly none have bought enough to be classified as a beneficial owner of 5%. And the company was never able to attract any venture capital money. All funding thus far has come from retail investors. Compare this to Acutus which since 2011 has raised over $300M from well-known venture capital investors including 8VC, Opaleye, Deerfield and GE Ventures. It’s interesting that GE’s venture capital arm chose to invest in Acutus. GE, who recall produces its own EP recording system (with its own signal processing technology), has been invested in Acutus since 2014. Given GE’s expertise in this space, the fact that they’ve avoided BioSig is extremely telling and should be of concern to shareholders.

Rather than advancing their own next generation CardioLab EP recording device or investing in a system like the PURE EP, we believe GE chose to invest in Acutus because it represents truly innovative technology. Not only is the AcQMap a highly sophisticated 3D mapping system, it also includes an electrocardiogram recording system as noted in the 510(K) approval summary and thus AcQMap and similar mapping systems could make the PURE EP obsolete.

Stock Promotion Activity

As noted previously, BioSig’s shareholder base is essentially all retail. Institutional ownership is under 5% and includes the 250K shares owned by Vanguard who most likely maintain a position for index tracking purposes. We think it’s very likely the rest of the institutions involved own the stock for the same reason. The fact that essentially all of its investors are retail might be why BioSig has engaged in aggressive paid stock promotion campaigns (here and here) and continues to market to small investors. Just last week BioSig held retail investor meetings in Beverly Hills and at a Flemings Steakhouse in Newport Beach. A new campaign by well-known stock promoter Patrick Cox was just published on July 25 in the “Transformational Technology Alert” newsletter. You can read more about Cox’s infamous stock touting work on Twitter, in this judicial opinion, and in Teri Buhl’s article on a failed campaign for a microcap biotech.

On the occasions when we have spoken to investor relations, the representatives were heavily promotional. A sample of quotes from an IR representative:

"We could be a multi-billion-dollar company in three to five years" “We are very picky about who we raise money from. We avoid venture capital and hedge funds because they want to flip the stock in one year.” “This could be a $50 stock in a few years.”

This type of flagrant stock promotion directly from a company representative is a huge red flag in our opinion. Credible, well-managed companies don’t sell their stock in this way. By targeting retail investors, BioSig avoids the scrutiny that would come with engaging large institutional asset managers. And by doing paid stock promotional campaigns and retail investor luncheons, management can inflate BSGM shares and raise money via private placements like the last deal done in March.

In its company presentations and shareholder letters, BioSig repeatedly touts M&A activity in the electrophysiology space, implying that BioSig could be next. In this 2018 note by CEO Ken Londoner, he mentions various buyouts of small to mid-sized companies. However, he fails to mention that none of them were developing signal processing or acquisition technologies. Rather, acquirers focused on 3D mapping developers similar to Acutus.

Source: Company presentations, CEO blog

Valuation: 70%+ Downside

BioSig’s target market is hospitals with electrophysiology labs. We found varying estimates of the number of labs globally so we took an average which came to ~6,000 labs worldwide (3,200 in US, 2,600 ROW). Approximately 30% or 1,700 of these perform ablations on complex arrhythmias with lower success rates such as persistent AF and VT. We believe this subset is the addressable market for PURE EP.

Source: Transparency, Heiber, Napodano, 10-K, Roth, Laidlaw

Pricing estimates for PURE EP from analysts and the company range from $175K-$300K. Given that current EP recording systems are priced at ~$250K and include more than just an signal processor and software, we believe BioSig will have to price the system at a discount so we assume a price of $200K in the US and $150K for rest of world (and we’d argue both of these figures are still overly optimistic for an add-on signal processing system). The company has also claimed it will be able to generate revenues through annual software upgrades and maintenance. For this we assume an additional 10% of the unit price annually.

BioSig is targeting the placement of 15 trial units in select EP labs by the end of this year and plans to begin full-scale commercialization in 2020. If we optimistically assume they can convert 10 of these placements into actual sales next year and can grow unit sales by 100% for the first 2 years with growth moderating to 30% by 2025, PURE EP would reach 15% market penetration in 2027 with peak sales at $56M. Applying an above average revenue multiple of 6x and discounting at 20% per year yields approximate values per share in the mid-$2 range.

We generously assigned a 6x EV/revenue multiple which is in the upper quartile of medical device companies in the cardiovascular space. However, consider that Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) bought the electrophysiology segment of CR Bard for $275M in 2013. This valued EP Bard at 2.5x its previous year’s revenues. Applying a similar 3x multiple to BioSig’s peak revenues in our simple model results in values below $1.50/share.

All of this assumes no further dilution which is unrealistic since BioSig will only have ~$10M in cash by the end of the third quarter. The quarterly burn rate of $4M will increase significantly with the start of commercialization efforts. We believe BioSig’s annual cash burn will eventually have to roughly double to $30M for it to attempt a proper launch, but for simplicity we assume no further raises. Regardless, even with very optimistic assumptions of pricing, market penetration, multiples and share count, our quick valuation suggests values 70% below the current price of $8.

We looked at different scenarios to estimate what the current share price in the $7 area pricing-in. Even using a slightly lower discount rate of 17%, BioSig would have to sell approximately 100 units by 2022 and be valued at a 20x multiple for the stock to make sense here.

And using our optimistic revenue and share count assumptions, it is extremely unlikely that BioSig would ever reach profitability. If we assume 90% gross margins, operating expenses only increasing by 20% next year to $30M and then only 7% per year afterwards, and no further dilution, BioSig would earn $0.09/share in 2027. Of course BioSig would have to raise significant amounts of cash in this scenario given the losses incurred before 2027.

Advise Caution or Short Position in BioSig Shares

We believe BioSig shares are dangerously overvalued and will significantly re-price once it becomes clear the company is unlikely to generate enough revenues to justify even a fraction of its current valuation. Sell-side analysts at ROTH and Chardan cover BioSig and both firms are modeling revenues this year. ROTH’s model assumes 30 units sold and $6.6M in revenue for 2019 and 71 units sold and $19.4M next year on their way to peak penetration of 75%(!) of global EP labs. Given that BioSig is targeting the placement of only 15 trial units by the end of this year, it’s obvious that these expectations will have to move lower.

Besides an inflated valuation, numerous red flags are cause for concern. The technology underlying to PURE EP has failed to produce a viable product despite nearly two decades of supposed effort. BioSig’s co-founder, former CTO and current consultant has been an officer in a company that was exposed as a stock manipulation scheme. Venture capital and hedge funds have avoided BioSig. So have current electrophysiology industry leaders such as GE, whose venture capital arm is backing a competing electrophysiology technology.

We recommend investors avoid BioSig shares or consider establishing a short position.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BSGM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.