Tesla Is No Amazon

Tesla investors buying into the idea that it is following Amazon's playbook should reevaluate their positions; the electric car company is poised to continue burning, not minting, cash.

Tesla does not often reinvest operating cash flow because it rarely has any; meanwhile, the cash flow it does generate is insufficient to meet current financing needs, let alone fund expansion.

2018 was the first year in more than a decade in which Tesla saw positive operating cash flow; in the first half of 2019, cash flow has been anemic.

The comparison breaks down immediately on closer inspection; while Amazon has almost always had robust operating cash flow to reinvest, this has not been the case with Tesla.

Tesla investors frequently compare it to Amazon; they argue that Tesla's persistent net losses are due to its reinvesting to fuel rapid growth, just as Amazon did for years.

The first half of 2019 has been rough for Tesla (TSLA). After reporting profits in both Q3 and Q4 last year ($312 million and $139 million, respectively), the electric vehicle-maker flipped back to red in Q1 2019. The quarter's $702 million loss more than erased the combined positive net income of the previous two quarters. In Q2, Tesla reported a loss of $402 million, despite having managed a record 95,200 deliveries during the period.

The failure to achieve profitability (or anything close to it), despite having achieved volume production and record delivery numbers, might have convinced some bulls to throw in the towel. But many more are still beating the drum for the Tesla growth story.

One popular line of reasoning for the long thesis has been to compare Tesla to Amazon (AMZN). Amazon did not make profits for many years because it was always investing its operating cash flow back into the business. According to many investors, Tesla is doing the exact same thing. However, this is simply not the case. Tesla is a chronic money-loser. Its net losses are not the product of reinvestment but rather an unsustainable business model.

Investors banking on a Tesla growth trajectory akin to Amazon's will be sorely disappointed.

Comparing Cash Flows

The notion that Tesla will be the next Amazon or that it is pursuing the e-commerce juggernaut's strategy of reinvesting all the cash it generates to fuel growth has been around for a while. Indeed, countless headlines in major publications have touted the idea:

Let's take a look at the operating cash flows of Tesla and Amazon side-by-side (in millions of dollars):

Year Tesla Amazon 2009 -80 3293 2010 -128 3495 2011 -128 3903 2012 -266 4180 2013 254 5475 2014 -57 6842 2015 -524 12039 2016 -124 17203 2017 -61 18365 2018 2098 30723 Cumulative 984 105518

Source: Tesla, Amazon, NASDAQ

As the above chart makes abundantly clear, Amazon has been generating a huge amount of operating cash flow, which for most of the last decade has been used to power its growth and wide-ranging expansion efforts. Tesla, by contrast, has seen negative operating cash flow in every year save for 2018. In other words, Tesla has historically seen yearly operating cash outflows, which means there was no cash generated to fund the supposed growth initiatives.

Slow Flow

A Tesla bull might now point to the surge in operating cash flow experienced during 2018 as a sign of change in the works. However, the first half of 2019 has proven to be a mixed bag for the company.

In Q1 2019, operating cash flow went negative once again, with a net outflow of $639.61 million, while Q2 saw a net inflow of $863.61 million.

Some Tesla bulls cheered the return to positive operating cash flow in Q2, but, upon closer examination, their celebration appears premature. As Seeking Alpha's Bill Maurer recently pointed out, liquidation of inventory - a non-repeatable event - accounted for about $450 million of Tesla's $639.61 million operating cash inflow. The cash flow number was padded further thanks to expanding liabilities and accounts payable by another $230 million. That is not a sustainable strategy in the long-run.

Source: Business Insider

Tesla's cash flow problems become far clearer when we consider its growth trajectory. Unlike Amazon, which has been hauling in billions every year for more than a decade, Tesla's operating cash flow has, at best, been anemic. One might contend that it is sufficient to fund current operations, but it is definitely not enough to fund Tesla's stated growth plans.

Cash Flow Is King

Tesla is already building a factory in China and claims to be working on-site selection for a European one as well. While Tesla received a loan for the first phase of its China plant, it will still have to invest hundreds of millions of dollars more before it will be operational. A European factory, meanwhile, will cost well north of $1 billion. Next, we can throw in $13.03 billion in long-term debt and more than $15 billion in purchasing obligations through 2023.

Here is where the comparison to Amazon really breaks down. The story is that Tesla, like Amazon, is putting its resources to work to grow and expand. Yet, Tesla has been cutting capex to the bone.

Source: Tesla, TeslaCharts

In Q2, Tesla's capex was a meager $250 million, less than depreciation and amortization. That amounts to net negative capex, a strange thing for a company supposedly investing heavily in its future.

Investor's Eye View

With billions of dollars in debt and obligations on its books, ballooning payables, and capital expenditure needs, it is unclear how Tesla's anemic - or negative - operating cash flows will ever be enough to accomplish its ambitions or meet the growth expectations baked into its share price.

Fundamentally, the comparison of Tesla to Amazon makes no sense. For many years, Amazon was a cash-printing machine that clawed every dollar back into expanding the business. Tesla, on the other hand, has been a cash incinerator for virtually its entire history, yielding precious little - if any - positive operating cash flow to reinvest.

Investors looking for a real return on invested capital should look elsewhere. Tesla is set to continue its aggressive cash burn for the foreseeable future. It certainly won't be building an Amazon-esque cash machine anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.