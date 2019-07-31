U.S. Natural Gas Production Quarterly Report: The Growth Is Slowing And May Turn Negative Next Year

The results for the second half of the year and for 2020 are expected to be a lot less impressive.

United States has produced 16,241 bcf of natural gas in the first half of 2019 (89.73 bcf/d), 12% more than over the same period in 2018.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for April 2019, but traders are interested in more recent data and forecasts. In this article, we will briefly review our estimates for dry gas production for the months of May, June and July and then present our latest forecast for the rest of the year.

QUICK OVERVIEW

According to our estimates, the United States has produced a total of 16,241 bcf of natural gas in six months to the end of June 2019. More than three-fourth of that volume (76%) was produced in shale plays (Marcellus, Permian, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Barnett, Woodford, Bakken, Niobrara-Codell, Mississippian, Fayetteville and others – see the maps in the Chart Section below). The rest (23.9%) was produced in non-shale formations and offshore – specifically, in the Gulf of Mexico.

The share of shale gas production has been increasing almost uninterruptedly since April 2001. However, this trend has begun to show some telltale signs of slowing down. Indeed, the weight of “unconventional” dry gas output has been essentially flat for the past four months (see chart 1 in the Charts Section below).

As before, Marcellus basin remains the top dry gas extraction area in the U.S. Almost a quarter (24.51%) of all dry gas and more than a third (32.22%) of all shale dry gas produced in the U.S. is extracted here (see chart 2). However, over the past two years, other areas have grown in importance as well – most notably, the Permian region. Haynesville also remains one of the hottest shale resource plains, but its share in the overall natural gas production has been declining. Together, these top two areas – Marcellus and Permian – account for 52.58% of all dry gas and for about 46.34% of all shale dry gas produced in the U.S. (see chart 3).

According to EIA data, natural gas production in Permian has almost doubled over the past three years to 14.7 bcf/d – with most of it from associated gas production (only about 0.5 Bcf/d originates from primarily gas-directed wells). Latest data show that on average about 3.5 Mcf of associated natural gas is produced for every barrel of oil extracted in the Permian.

However, the Permian’s takeaway capacity has not kept up pace with the production growth, resulting in occasional negative natural gas price at Waha Hub. For the past six month, natural gas price at Waha averaged just $0.71 per MMBtu (-70.0% y-o-y).

Overall, virtually all locations recorded y-o-y production growth in the first half of 2019. Permian region stands out as the leader, followed by Haynesville and Bakken (see the table below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The important question, however, is - can the current production rate be sustained in the mid-to-long term? The short answer is definitely not. Here are the reasons why.

OUTLOOK

Lack of investor interest = lack of cash

According to oil and gas executives responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey, business activity in the sector is beginning to stagnate. The company outlook index was negative for the latest three months, falling 28 points to -4.5, pointing to more pessimism about future conditions. The decline in company outlooks in the second quarter was particularly prominent among oilfield services firms, where the index slumped 38 points to -15.7.

In fact, all key business indicators - oil production, natural gas wellhead production, current capital expenditures and planned capital expenditures - are declining (see the chart below).

Source: Dallas Fed Energy Survey

The biggest impact has been the rapid and accelerating lack of investor interest in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas. The securities of oil and gas companies now sell at a fraction of what they once commanded. Huge losses in these shares hamper new exploration. Credit availability from banks in the reserve-based lending structure has decreased, given their focus on leverage statistics beyond the covenant of 4.0 debt/LTM EBITDA [debt to last 12-month earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization]. The banks don’t want to lend at leverage above 3.0 times debt/LTM EBITDA. As cash is drying up, it is going to be a lot harder to get financing to drill new wells.

Peak in Productivity

The problem with shale production is that it is too unstable on a micro level. Initial well productivity skyrockets in the first 12 months of production, but then declines rapidly over the next 12 months and beyond. Therefore, in order to maintain the average production rate, more and more productive wells have to be drilled so that the initial productivity of new wells offsets the decline in productivity from the old wells.

To this date, the lion's share of production comes from wells that came online less than 12 months ago (see the tables below). So it may be impressive seeing that in March 2019, dry gas production rate in the Permian region was 13.60 bcf/d, but the fact that more than half of that production is provided purely by new wells is somewhat discomforting.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Indeed, we estimate that all three productivity measures - total natural gas production per rig, total natural gas production per well and shale gas production per well - are no longer increasing, at least not in the Permian and Marcellus regions (see chart 4 and chart 5). Furthermore, our calculation does not even take into account the fact that laterals have gotten longer, and that more proppants are used nowadays. If we normalize for either of these factors, we will see that well productivity already topped out in the middle of 2016 - specifically, in the case of Permian.

Increasingly, producers turn to DUCs (drilled, but uncompleted wells) to maintain production. However, the inventory of DUCs is not infinite. In gas-dominant regions (Appalachia and Haynesville), the number of DUSc is down 21% y-o-y and continues to go down (see chart 6). In Marcellus in particular, the share of DUCs to the total number of wells completed over the past 12 months is now only 23.15%. Back in 2016, the share was more than 90%.

Overall, our broader view is that U.S. dry gas production is likely to peak in 2019 (probably in November-December) and then remain flat for at least a year and possibly longer. In fact, we do not exclude the possibility that production will decline (slightly) in annual terms given that the cumulative number completed horizontal wells - specifically in Permian - is already down y-o-y (see chart 7) and is essentially flat in Marcellus.

At this very moment in time, we estimate that U.S. dry gas production averaged 90.15 bcf/d in May and 90.23 bcf/d in June (calculated in accordance with EIA methodology). We project that U.S. dry gas production will average:

90.29 bcf/d in July

in July 90.70 bcf/d in August

in August 91.05 bcf/d in September

in September 90.89 bcf/d in October

in October 91.53 bcf/d in November

in November 91.84 bcf/d in December

We expect production to peak in December 2019 and remain essentially flat for most of 2020. We project annual growth rate to slow to +3.3% by December and we expect no or very little growth in 2020.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

CHARTS SECTION

Map 1

Source: EIA (as of April 2015)

Map 2

Source: EIA

Chart 1

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Chart 2

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (as of June 2019)

Chart 3

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Chart 4

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Chart 5

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Chart 6

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Chart 7

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

