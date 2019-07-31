Beyond Meat Bubble Bursts

There is no doubt that one of the markets biggest winners this year has been plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (BYND). Shares that went public at $25 rocketed to a high just under $240 recently, seeming to defy gravity as this alternative food craze has taken off. Unfortunately, the bubble seems to have burst in the short term, despite strong revenue growth announced at the Q2 report.

The stock started pulling back on Monday ahead of its earnings report, but the decline increased in the after-hours session after the company announced a secondary offering of shares. Certain shareholders will be selling 3 million shares, while the company will sell 250,000 shares, along with an underwriter's option to purchase another 487,500 shares. As of July 26th, the company had a little over 60 million shares outstanding, according to its freshly filed 10-Q statement.

A secondary offering always seemed to be in the cards, given the massive run in the stock from its IPO price. Investors that got in then, or even perhaps earlier at just a couple of bucks per share, are certainly sitting on massive gains. However, investors thought it might not come for another couple of months, given the lockup expiration wasn't until October 29th. That would have created an interesting timeline, given the Q3 report would have been roughly around that date, as the Q2 report came on July 29th.

With the stock soaring over the past couple of months, investors were certainly expecting strong results to come. The company did announce Q2 revenues of $67.25 million, smashing expectations by more than $14 million, which represented growth of 287% over the prior year period. Management also increased yearly guidance to a top line number above $240 million, from a prior expectation of greater than $210 million. This new figure compares very favorably to the $224 million street average, even if you adjust for the large Q2 beat of analyst estimates.

On the bottom line, the GAAP loss of $0.24 per share was much larger than the $0.09 loss analysts were expecting. However, the company actually swung from an operating loss in last year's period to an operating profit in Q2 2019. The entire loss and then some can be explained by the re-measurement of the warranty liability, due to the IPO, which was $11.7 million. Take that out, and there likely would have been a GAAP profit. The company also expects to have positive adjusted EBITDA this year, compared to prior break-even guidance for that important metric.

It will be interesting to see where this stock heads in the coming days, and what the secondary is eventually priced at. As I write this article, shares are under $193, down almost $50 from their recent peak. Revenue growth in Q2 was definitely strong, the guidance hike was nice, and the operating profit does show potential for future bottom line profits. Should this stock drop to say $150 in the short term, it might be good for a trade as the pullback brings in new investors who are looking at the growth story. In the end, the bubble has burst for now, but the Q2 report definitely showed potential for the name. The question to answer today is, are you buying the dip?

