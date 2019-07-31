Plains All American Pipeline: Solid Distribution

PAA can cover the distributions to equity holders with ease both from the net income and the cash flow from operations perspective.

The macro picture for the crude oil market looks strong as the EIA is forecasting an increase of 1.1 million barrels per day on average in global consumption.

You cannot ask anything more from Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA). The company offers a $0.36 quarterly distribution, or 5.8% annualized. Its operational performance is superb. Creditors and equity holders have reasons to be pleased.

The macro picture

PAA is in a strong position. Most of its business is related to the transportation and storage of crude oil and natural gas. I believe that crude oil and natural gas markets will remain strong in the foreseeable future. Natural gas has the advantage of being a clean energy source.

Regarding crude oil, the EIA expects global oil consumption to increase by an average of 1.1 million barrels per day in 2019. Although the EIA has revised this forecast down six times, the EIA is still forecasting a higher consumption. Moreover, the global crude oil consumption for 2020 is expected to rise by an average of 1.4 million barrels per day. Overall, PAA is in a market that I believe will continue to expand.

The operational performance

PAA has an outstanding operational performance. My preferred metric to determine a company's operational performance is the DuPont ROE analysis. I favor this system because it provides a holistic perspective on how the company is doing in several areas such as taxes, interest expense, operating income margin, asset turnover, and leverage. The inputs for DuPont ROE analysis for the past six quarters is illustrated in the following tables. All amounts are in thousands except ratios or otherwise noted.

Every metric composing the DuPont ROE is positive for PAA. First, since PAA is an MLP, it is considered a pass-through entity. Therefore, I expect PAA to pay a minimal amount of taxes on the EBT. Since the tax burden has been close to 1.0 for the past six quarters, I know that the EBT and the net income are very similar. Therefore, PAA is an efficient pass-through entity.

Regarding the interest burden ratio, it seems to be volatile at first glance. However, it is not. The reason for the variation in the last two quarters is that the ratio includes gains on investments.

PAA has a stable operating income margin that has fluctuated minimally between 4.2% and 8.6%. As of the last quarter, the operating income margin is sitting close to the six-quarter average at 6.0%. Lastly, the equity multiplier has been varying between 2.13 and 2.37 for the same period. I am not concerned whatsoever about PAA’s leverage as long as the company can pay its creditors.

In brief, PAA has an outstanding operational performance with its DuPont ROE ranging from 0.9% to 9.3%.

PAA’s creditors are happy

To be comfortable as an equity holder, I want to make sure that the company can pay its creditors since they have priority of claims in the event of bankruptcy. Today, PAA is in a stable position regarding its debt. My go-to indicators are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the Debt-to-Equity ratio (D/E) for debt-related analysis. The former tells me if the company can meet its dues every quarter. The latter tells me if the company is overleveraged, which would not let me sleep well at night.

For the past six quarters, the company has generated enough operating income to cover its debt handly. The ICR ranges between 3.23 and 6.90. Going forward, I want to see a continuation of this trend.

Regarding PAA’s leverage, I think that PAA’s leverage is low. The D/E ratio has been in a tight range between 0.75 and 0.83 for the past six quarters. If the management sees an opportunity, I will not oppose the idea of the company taking on new debt. Furthermore, PAA could take advantage of the historically low interest-rate environment due to the PAA's strong financial position. Going forward, I see two options playing out. One is that the D/E ratio remains unchanged. The second one is that the D/E increases. If it does, I want to see a thorough explanation of what the company will do with the funds.

I would sleep well at night as an equity holder

The company can pay its creditors. Now, I want to determine if it can pay me the juicy distribution in a sustainable manner. My favorite metrics are the distribution coverage ratios (DCR) calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations. I prefer the latter because you cannot throw a party with net income, but you can throw a party with cash. Also, the CFO should be sustainable. In other words, I do not want to see a decrease in accounts receivable or inventories, or an increase in current liabilities.

PAA is in a solid position to continue offering the distribution for the foreseeable future, and potentially a distribution hike in 1H 2020. In 4Q 2018 and 1Q 2019, the company was able to cover the distributions easily both from the net income and the CFO perspective. The company will be reporting earnings for 2Q 2019 on August 6, and one of the items that I will pay close attention to is the DCR. Ideally, I want to see the DCR above 3.0 going forward.

My two cents

PAA is in a market that is projected to continue expanding. The company is in a prominent position from the operations perspective. Its creditors are happy, and I would not be concerned about its distribution sustainability. Therefore, PAA is a reliable company for income investing.

