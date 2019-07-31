Healthcare Trust America: 4.6% Yield At Fair Value

Since its listing in 2012, Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) has steadily grown its dividends and is currently trading at $27, slightly below the middle of its historical low at $23 and historical high (2016) of $35. HTA is fairly priced at 16.4x price to funds from operations (P/FFO) and yields 4.7% dividends. Healthcare Trust of America owns and operates medical office buildings in the United States of America. HTA had 23.2 million square feet of gross leasable area as of December 31, 2018, of which over 90% is leased out.

Historical performance

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue 300 322 372 404 461 614 696 Gross Profit 204 224 258 280 317 422 476 Gross Margin 23.3% 22.0% 20.6% 21.0% 22.2% 21.9% 21.6% Net Profit (24) 24 45 33 47 65 218 Net Margin -8.2% 7.5% 12.2% 8.2% 10.2% 10.7% 31.2% Free Cash Flow (164) (218) (89) (83) (405) (2,129) 547 Funds From Operations 92 146 158 188 216 284 336

Long-Term Debt 1,037 1,214 1,412 1,591 1,769 2,781 2,541 Total Equity 1,268 1,403 1,480 1,411 1,785 3,370 3,341 D/E Ratio 0.90 0.96 1.05 1.25 1.10 0.91 0.85

Source: Company's annual reports

The company's debt-to-equity ratio is also declining and positive 2018 free cash flow suggests that management is consolidating its business. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. strengthened its balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78x as at end of first quarter 2019, declining from 0.85 as at December 31st, 2018.

Although the company has seen declining gross profit margins since 2012, the company managed to reduce expenses by 6% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This 6% reduction compensates for a 3.8% decline in rental income. At the same time, the company's gross leasable area reduced from 24.1 million square feet to 23.2 million square feet. Consequently, net income grew 37% to $13.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. manages a concentrated portfolio of healthcare real estate in major United States Metropolitan Statistical Areas ("MSAs") and 68% of the portfolio locations are in the campuses of or adjacent to recognized healthcare systems. As a midstream healthcare infrastructure provider, the key differentiation is location.

With a stable balance sheet and sustainable cash flow, the dividend should be safe as well. Since 2012, the company has reduced its payout from 117% of FFO to 76% of FFO in 2018 while dividend per share has increased from $0.96 in 2012 to $1.24 in 2018.

Source: JPMorgan 2019 Commercial Real Estate Outlook

JPMorgan expects real estate vacancies to trend higher for office and retail. It noted also that "CRE businesses that build strong liquidity during relatively stable times will be in a position to capitalize on low rates during a downturn, and the more favorable CRE market when a recession dissipates. A market correction likely will not emerge in 2019, making it a good year to continue building liquidity."

Source: Lazard Asset Management US Real Estate Indicators Report April 2019

The significant P/FFO decline in the crisis period of 2009 shows how susceptible REITs in general are to market cycles. At the moment, Average P/FFO is trending above the long term average as well.

I believe Healthcare Trust of America is able to improve its financial position further to capitalize on future market corrections. At the same time, at 16.4x P/FFO and 1.7x P/B, the stock is not a screaming buy.

I reckon investors who are long HTA will continue to enjoy income through stable dividend payouts but I would rather await a correction before buying HTA stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.