Buy Altria At These Levels

Altria (MO) erased its pre-earnings rally when investors worried over the industry decline rates. Yet, the out-of-favor firm reported diluted earnings growing 8.9%. Its smokable products segment adjusted OCI grew to $2.427 billion, up 11% year-on-year. Strong cash flow from its legacy tobacco business more than covers its dividend, which yields a solid 6.36%. Why should investors dip into Altria Group's stock when the downtrend is not yet over?

Investors grew concerned over the cigarette industry decline rate estimates that Altria posted. Marlboro's retail share, at 43.3, is unchanged from last year. Still, the market’s growing decline could lead to Altria reporting falling earnings and cash flow.

And as the total secular decline rate increases, Altria needs to offset the headwinds by expanding in other markets.

In the second quarter, revenue from the smokeless products segment grew 10.8% to $422 million. Altria acquired on! and plans to commercialize its oral nicotine pouches worldwide. The deal will not close until the second half of the year. Still, these nicotine pouch products have a good chance of resonating with customers.

IQOS is another new market for Altria. And to build awareness while cautiously developing its retail space, IQOS mobile retail units should generate strong sales per square foot. The adult e-vapor is growing at a solid pace. It sold 13.8 million units by June 2019, up from 12.2 million in all of 2018. JUUL accounts for nearly all of the e-vapor category volume growth. Needless to say, San Francisco’s decision to ban JUUL and other e-cigarette sales in 2020, but not cigarettes, is puzzling and is bad news for Altria. Fortunately, if the FDA approves Altria’s application that is due in 10 months, the state should reverse the ban.

Despite resistance for JUUL in parts of the U.S., it is expanding in at least new markets, including Canada, France, Germany, Russia, and Spain.

In Q2/2019, JUUL captured 48% of the e-Vapor category share, up from 44% in Q1/2019 and solidly above the 33% level posted in FY 2018.

Guidance

Altria reiterated that its 2019 plans are on track. Though the industry is changing quickly and regulations are hampering growth, its adult consumers are responding positively to its new products. With more products on the market, the company has multiple revenue sources, reducing investor risk. Importantly, Altria supports the FDA regulations through its support of growing its portfolio of non-combustible products. Investors sold off shares of Altria after the stock peaked at around $57 in March, probably to price in the near-term slowdown risks. Still, slow sales for its new products are expected. And as brand awareness through word of mouth and advertising play out, revenue from the non-combustible product portfolio will only grow.

Valuation

In the last month, Altria's stock earned 3 “buy” calls and one “hold.” The average price target, based on five analysts, is $57.80 (per Tipranks). Investors may assume nearly flat revenue growth in a 5-year DCF revenue exit model and capital expenditures as high as 5% of revenue. Even in this bearish case, the stock’s fair value is ~$66.50, nearly 40% above the recent price of $48.15.

Your Takeaway on Altria Stock

Altria reaffirmed its full-year 2019 adjusted EPS of $4.15 to $4.27, which values the stock at a forward P/E as low as 11.3 times. The company’s proven track record for launching products that resonate with consumers and the high dividend yield are the two top reasons to buy Altria's stock. Even if Marlboro sales decline faster than expected, Altria could raise prices steadily to grow cash flow. This will increase the company’s cash flow and will give it the flexibility to raise its dividend or to invest in the new business units.

