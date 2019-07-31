Hasbro After Q2: A Dollar-Cost-Average Long-Term Idea

The stock is expensive and at the top of its technical range; long-term investors can average into this name.

There are catalysts on the way: Disney's new tentpole films coming in the fall and winter should provide a boost to toy lines.

I wrote about Hasbro (HAS) not long ago and concluded it was a solid long-term idea. With the recent earnings report, I've found my opinion hasn't changed much (with the major exception being that I want to see more work done on the partner-brands business). One wouldn't necessarily expect it to so soon, but it is nevertheless wise to see what the latest data reveal.

The company continues to act like a resilient mature brand-powered business that can still exploit opportunities via R&D. Here is the press release and slide deck for source information, as well as a news item from SA.

The Second Quarter

Hasbro exhibited growth in the important metrics. The top line expanded by 9% to $984.5 million, or 11% to over a billion if you back out almost $21 million sourced to currency effects. Adjusted per-share income on a diluted basis was $0.78 versus $0.48. This took into account a pension settlement, which was non-cash in nature. The six-month earnings, which excluded the effects of Toys R Us, the pension and other items (some occurring in the previous year's reporting period), also reported a favorable comparison, $0.99 per share versus $0.58 per share. The $0.78 figure beat earnings expectations by $0.28. The company also beat margin expectations.

Net cash generated by operations over the last two quarters was $336 million versus $241 million. Capital spending was, rounding up, $60 million. Stock repurchases was the same as capital spending. Dividend obligations were $165 million. Add all those together and one gets $285 million. That sits comfortably below money from operating activities. Cash on the balance sheet remained stable at $1.1 billion. Long-term was likewise stagnant at $1.7 billion. For the quarter, income expense was $22 million ($44 million for the six-month frame), or a low single-digit percentage of sales (2.2% for the quarter, 2.6% for the six-month).

Hasbro's franchise-brand segment did well over the last quarter, increasing 14%. Over the last six months, the growth rate was 12%. With this segment, think Magic: The Gathering and Monopoly...in other words, the company's non-licensed, major IP.

Unfortunately, the partner-brands division was a bit weak at a 3% growth rate for the quarter and a decline of 6% for the six-month reporting frame. Obviously Disney's (DIS) Avengers: Endgame film helped to bring things up, but I thought there would be a better performance here, frankly. I think Hasbro, as well as the rest of the toy industry, is still cycling through an adjustment period caused by the absence of Toys R Us.

Hasbro Gaming likewise was lacking in momentum. This part of the business caters to products that aren't exactly huge franchise names but are still considered strong brands (the examples given in the slide deck are Yahtzee and the Pie Face! trademark). The declines here were 8% and 4% for the three-month and six-month frames, respectively. I expect the holiday season will treat this section more favorably.

Emerging brands, of course, will have good growth rates considering the base from which they are starting. For example, the quarterly growth rate was 28%, with sales coming in at $71 million. For the last two quarters, emerging brands appreciated sales by 25% to $130 million. Newer products, and experimentation with existing products (hopefully leading to innovative, increased play/collectible value), obviously will create excitement in this segment, and should lead to new franchise brands in the future.

Discussion

There's a lot to like here. Management continues to exploit its portfolio to generate cash flow and dividends. The stock price reflects confidence in the company's ability to create long-term value.

I do want to see more of an effort for the partner-brands segment, as there could be more volatility in that area going forward. We all know that the licensing business can lead to variable results on a quarter-to-quarter basis. That's fair enough.

In this era of big data, my hope is that Hasbro can smooth some of the ups-and-downs in this division. The company obviously attempts to capture as much insight into its target-consumer behavior so it can deliver the right collection at the right time. Getting a license for a Star Wars or a Marvel IP isn't a guarantee for growth; the trick is to figure out exactly what buyers want...are they primarily playing or displaying the products, are they enjoying the hunt for rare items or are they fatigued by it, and so on.

There is good news on the horizon though, and yes, we have to invoke the name Disney once again (can't escape from the influence of that media juggernaut, it seems). Disney's IP is going to be a catalyst heading into the fourth quarter, and most likely, beyond. The SA news item I linked above mentions that the company's CEO, Brian Goldner, believes the upcoming Frozen sequel and Rise of Skywalker film will act as catalysts for the toy lines. In fact, there will be a coordinated release of merchandise at the beginning of October for both Frozen and Skywalker. It's a global-wide release, according to this press item. It should have a significant impact, one has to assume.

Disney's box-office performance this year is on a record-breaking path. The Mouse is also getting fans excited for its new streaming service, set to launch later this year. Putting all of this together, Hasbro's Disney products should do well. This is why expressed a bit of disappointed confusion on the partner-brands performance...one would think the growth rate would be even higher at this point. But that's okay. We can simply look forward to the next several quarters.

I'll conclude with a chart and a comment on valuation:

Data by YCharts

Hasbro shares are breaking out. The price, at the time of this writing, was not far from a 52-week high. Technically, the stock is in an exciting moment. The market is anticipating increased growth in its brand strategies, especially as we start to move toward the holiday season.

Now, for the dreaded valuation comment. On a PE (adjusted-earnings, forward-looking) basis, the SA quote system says that the current ratio of 26 is higher than the median for the sector, which stands at 16. Price-to-cash flow is also above the median (21 versus 11). You take those stats and then look at the above chart, and you absolutely come away with a buy-when-it-drops thesis, especially if you want to trade the shares (I wouldn't be surprised to see a pullback given the right side of that chart).

That's a reasonable course of action, but also remember that Hasbro is a big-brand, long-term idea. Engaging a dollar-cost-average strategy over time is another way of playing this if you are not looking for short-term trading gains.

I am long-term bullish on the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.