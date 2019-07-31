Cabot Oil & Gas: Discipline Meets Return Of Capital In The Face Of A Weak Macro

A Z4 2Q19 Earnings Call Postmortem

The 2Q19 Detailed Numbers:

Volumes: As noted in the table, 2Q19 volumes came in at the upper end of guidance.

Natural gas differential (ex-hedge) was ($0.44) vs. ($0.06) in 1Q and ($0.68) in 2Q18.

YTD including hedges, their realized price is up 22% vs. 1H18 which people probably are not noting given July gas dipped to a 21-year low yesterday.

Costs were excellent and the name remains best in show.

LOE of $0.08 vs. guidance of $0.08 to $0.09 per Mcfe.

Transportation and Gathering (T&G) came in at $0.66 vs. guidance of $0.66 to $0.68 per Mcfe.

Cash G&A of $16.2 mm vs. guidance of $15.5 to $16.5 mm.

Operating expenses were $1.41 per Mcfe vs. $1.48 in 1Q19 (includes DD&A, non-cash G&A) and down 24% YoY.

Cash operating expenses were 0.92 per Mcfe vs. $0.97 last quarter.

Capital spending came in a little hot vs. Street thinking but was generally in line with our expectations at $220.4 mm vs. $204 mm in 1Q19. Our sense is that the Street is getting way too granular on quarterly spend as slight timing shifts can have a big impact on this but are not some sort of acceleration that analysts need to be fearful or some indication of capital inefficiency.

Free cash flow was $72.7 mm vs. $308 mm in 1Q19. This drop is seasonally normal.

The company reiterated its plan to return significant capital to shareholders (guidance continues to be to return at least 50% of free cash).

Guidance:

2019 Volumes: Eased back to a range of 16-18% (higher on a per share basis) vs. prior guidance of up 20%. The reduction in annual guidance is a function of an opportunity to buy acreage that allows for significantly increased lateral lengths on one 8-well pad increasing capital efficiency but resulting in a longer cycle time, hence the reduced volumes guidance as the pad comes on in January 2020 instead of December as previously planned.

3Q19 Volumes: 2.36 to 2.41 Bcfgpd vs. Street of 2.46 Bcfgpd. No cause for pause in our view.

2019 Capex: Increased to range of $800-820 mm vs. prior guidance of $800 mm due to: 1) the longer laterals of that 8 well pad and 2) drilling efficiencies that will allow their 3 rig program to spud four more wells than previously in the plan. Increasing capital expenditure guidance has proven to be a sticky wicket for the group for the last two-plus years, especially if you are not increasing volume guidance which is often the case at this point of the calendar and even more so if you are inching it back as noted above. We see this as the smart move but not the one the sellside likes on the day of the release and to put it in better context, they accepted a slight delay in drilling and completing that 8 well pad to grab an addition 100 Bcf of resource. Any concern of the 2019 guidance should soon pass.

Differential Guidance: Unchanged vs. prior guidance of ($0.30) to ($0.35).

Return of capital plan remains at a minimum of 50% of free cash flow.

Favorite quote watch: "Cabot remains committed to returning a minimum of 50 percent of its annual free cash flow to shareholders in any given year, while also preserving cash on the balance sheet to support continued opportunistic returns of capital, even in the lows of the natural gas price cycle. Our outlook for continued positive free cash flow generation provides us confidence that we will remain an industry leader in returning capital to shareholders."

2020 Preliminary Volumes: 5% growth (more on a per share basis as shares continue to ebb); the Street was expected low teens growth for 2020.

2020 Preliminary Capex: $700 to $725 mm. This gave analysts pause on the call and was likely the reason for much of Friday's 12% drop (with a hat tip to the lackluster natural gas strip). We note that this figure includes: A) $50 mm in non-D&C capital (something that wasn't immediately apparent in the press release and slide deck), B) an expectation of service inflation (not deflation though that seems more likely), and C) the conservatism that is typical of this management team - they guide to what they think is the most likely outcome but they are also a conservative group and leave themselves room, and we feel this is increasingly likely given the preliminary timing of this out year guidance. Five percent volume growth could easily be seven (not that we want that; we don't need more gas in this market next year) and as such sellsiders addressing some sort of the change in capital efficiency should take into account that room for improvement on both spend and volumes is clearly in place.

2020 differentials: ($0.30) to ($0.35). Stabilizing, good to see.

Guidance for free cash flow:

2019 Previously: (these are hedged prices)

At $2.50 = $500 to $550 mm

At $2.75 = $600 to $650 mm

At $3.00 = $700 to $750 mm

2019 Updated: Note, they tightened the gas price range to $2.60 to $2.80

At $2.60 =$500 to $525 mm. YTD prices have average $2.67 and the strip is overdone to the downside in our view making their range more than reasonable vs. those looking at prompt only and fearful of < $2 levels.

At $2.70 = $550 to $575 mm

At $2.80 = $600 to $625 mm

2020 Preliminary Free Cash Flow: Free cash generation of $375 mm to $550 mm between $2.50 and $2.75 2020 NYMEX. We get to this range fairly easily (please see the cheat sheet below).

Balance Sheet & Other:

Net debt to annualized EBITDA of 0.8x vs. 0.4x at 1Q19. On a TTM EBITDA basis, net debt remained at 0.6x, very low for the gassy group. Liquidity of $1.7 B with nothing drawn on the revolver is more than ample.

Share repurchase program: They repurchased 5.1 mm shares during the quarter at an average $24.63 vs. no repurchases during 1Q19. Cabot's share count is down 10% since 2Q17 when they began repurchasing shares again and the company has authorized a further 25 mm shares for repurchase bringing current authorization to 31.5 mm shares.

Dividend: Announced as flat at $0.09 per quarter.

ROCE at 23.5% trailing twelve months vs. 20.4% TTM as of 1Q19 and up 1,500 bps from 2Q18. Would expect this to slip a couple of percentage points for each 25 cent reduction in NYMEX average gas prices.

Nutshell: In line quarter. 2020 guidance scared investors but it's actually a positive. Our suspicion before the call was the investors would take the name to the woodshed over the small increase to capex in 2019 (done for efficiency reasons) and the one-month push on volumes for one pad as well as for the 2020 lighter guidance. We see this as a relative non-event for knee jerks and took the opportunity last Friday to add to our position. Estimates will ease modestly on the guidance shift for 2019. For 2020, that's a bigger cut but it makes sense. As they note, they see no reason to grow more rapidly into a market like this one. Ultimately, we would expect the gas market to be pleased to see one of the biggest names in the space meaningfully pulling back on the throttle. The name is still significantly free cash flowing and still on plan with regard to return of capital. Opex remains best in show in the gassy space. Their balance sheet remains strong with low for group leverage and more than ample liquidity. We see the dip on the 2020 plan as an opportunity, that the Street will digest in fairly short order. On our new 2020 numbers, Cabot trades a significant discount to its historic range. We hold COG as our second largest position in the ZLT.

As always, please do your own due diligence. Best, Z

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.