Brazilian Airline GOL Linhas AéReas Inteligentes S.A. Is Positioned To Benefit From Brazilian Airline Industry Consolidation

Following the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil, the domestic Brazilian airline market has gone from four main competitors to three.

Founded in 2000, GOL is the largest domestic Brazilian airline by market share. Similar to Southwest Airlines Co in the United States, GOL operates of fleet comprised of only Boeing 737s, 121 jets that as of December 31, 2018 offered approximately 700 daily flights across 69 destinations in Brazil, South America and the Caribbean.

The driver of the GOL investment thesis is the consolidation in the Brazilian airline industry. Last year, Avianca Brasil had a 13.4% market share, according to ANAC, Brazil's FAA. Now, it's gone.

Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy in December, 2018 and, after winding down, stopped flying on May 24, 2019. According to Fitch, Avianca Brasil was “the most aggressive player in recent years”. Note in the table below how Avianca Brasil's domestic market share had steadily increased from 8.4% in 2014 to 13.4% in 2018. Now, it's zero.

The Brazilian airline industry has dropped to three main competitors, from four. On the most important route in Brazil, the São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro route, the main competitors number two: GOL and LATAM.

Regarding Brazil's Ponte Aereas (translated as “the Air Bridge”), the Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont to Sao Paulo Congonhas route, the article below says: “Airfares on the air bridge increased by 64% with the demise of Avianca Brazil.” To me, that number seems high.

This separate article, citing “a survey conducted by online travel agencies”, states “At the same time, airfares rose, on average, 14 percent in the wake of Avianca's decision to cancel thousands of flights starting in April”. That still seems high.

Certainly, consolidation can be constructive for industry pricing. Remember Warren Buffett's famous quip in his 2007 letter to shareholders: “The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down. Yet, at December 31, 2018, Berkshire Hathaway's top fifteen common stock investments included Delta Air Lines, Inc (of which BRK owned 9.6%), Southwest Airlines Co (8.7%) and United Continental Holdings Inc (8.1%). A testimony to the mental flexibility of a great investor! What changed?

In their wonderful book The Myth of Capitalism: Monopolies and the Death of Competition, Jonathan Tepper, with Denise Hearn, argued that Buffett waited until the airline industry consolidated, permitting pricing power in the industry. Then, Buffett bought. Buffett loves oligopolies and moats.

The Brazilian airline industry has consolidated as well, from four players to three, with the elimination of the most aggressive player. Of course, what matters is the behavior of the three remaining competitors. GOL and LATAM seem to be focused on behaving well, from an industry standpoint. Founded by JetBlue founder David Neeleman in 2008, Azul (“blue” in Portuguese) is a scrappier competitor, so its future actions bear watching. My guess is that Azul will be a savvy competitor. On the other hand, the Brazilian regulator ANAC seems to be eager to have another competitor to replace Avianca Brasil. But that will take time. (I respectfully argue in Appendix 5 below that ANAC might be wise to go slow.)

GOL's stock has nearly doubled over the last three months. Closing at $21.57, GOL's stock is now above Street targets. I expect the quarterly earnings release before the market opens on August 1, 2019, and quarterly conference call at 11:00am (English), will provide reasons for the Street to raise GOL's 2020 earnings estimates and price target, notwithstanding the expensive, albeit temporary, dislocation from the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jet. I expect the Street post Q2 earnings narrative to be something like:

“Yes, we now expect 2019 costs will be higher than anticipated due to the continuing grounding of the 737 MAX. But offsetting that higher expense is higher than anticipated revenue boost in 2019 from the consolidation of the Brazilian airline industry. For 2020, we expect the 737 MAX issue will be resolved, and GOL will benefit from a full year of stronger pricing power. Based on 2020 expectations, we are raising our earnings estimate and our GOL price target.”

GOL is fabulous at providing guidance. Guidance provided during the 2019 Q1 quarterly conference call showed the expectation that total net revenues for 2020 would rise 11.5% over 2019, while ASK (Available Seat Kilometer) would increase 8.5% (mid-point). With Average load factor steady, that allows for pricing increase of 3 percentage points. (I expect guidance for 2019 to be dampened by one-time 737 MAX expenses in 2019.)

I expect that GOL will raise 2020 guidance on Thursday. (On July 8, 2019, GOL provided more recent guidance, but just for 2019 Q2.) To create the spreadsheet below, I took GOL's 2020 guidance – high level and not detailed – and added 5%, 10% and 20% pricing power to GOL's guidance for 2020 results. Then, I calculated GOL's NYSE ADR stock price under GOL's 2019 Q1 guidance plus those three scenarios to be $29.72, $35.76, $41.81, and $53.90. I expect 10% pricing power, over GOL's 2019 Q1 quarterly conference call scenario, will be close to the correct scenario, which would argue for a GOL target price of $41.81.

My “Airfares Up 10% Over Q1 Guidance Scenario” price target for GOL represents a 94% increase from Tuesday's NYSE close. Furthermore, it represents a 102% increase over the price Yahoo calculates for GOL's current Street price target: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Analyst Ratings, Estimates & Forecasts. (Note that GOL's current price is 4% above the Street's price target.) When you consider the current GOL price, the current Street target price, and my target price, I must point out in humility that I am not a Brazilian airline analyst; the analysts at the Street firms are. In the future, when GOL's financial results are excellent, I would expect that at some point the stock will stop increasing in value with better results, as savvy cyclical investors use favorable results to sell their stock into strength. As with any cyclical, timing the optimal exit point will the tricky. And, considering the recent appreciation of the stock, there may have been buying in anticipation of improved guidance, possibly followed by selling on the news of improved guidance.

Appendix 1 – the Brazilian Economy

As the reader knows, the Brazilian economy has been through a tough recession in recent times.

Current projections of future Brazilian GDP continue to be fairly muted: 2.50% for both 2021 and 2022. I expect more volatility. My guess is that Brazilian GDP in 2020-2022 time frame will be meaningfully above 2.5%, on average. If correct, economic strength offers GOL another opportunity to boost profits.

Appendix 2 – the Brazilian Ibovespa

Brazil's stock market – the Ibovespa Brasil Sao Paulo Stock Exchange Index – is strong. GOL's ADRs of course are traded off the company's stock traded on the Brazilian market. Strength in the Brazilian stock market would be positive for GOL's ADR, all other things being equal.

Similarly, strength in the Brazilian real (sign: R$; code: BRL) would benefit GOL's ADR, since the ADR is priced in Brazilian real in its home stock market.

Appendix 3 – the Boeing 737 MAX

GOL flies only Boeing 737 series aircraft. Over 5% of GOL's fleet is comprised of the Boeing 737 MAX, as shown in this Wall Street Journal chart of airlines flying the 737 MAX:

On its website, Boeing shows that GOL has accepted delivery of six 737 MAX, with another 129 on order.

Boeing has pushed into the future their estimated date for the 737 MAX returning to service. On Boeing's 2019 Q2 quarterly conference call, Chairman President & Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg stated the current delivery schedule is now “our best current estimate is a return to service for the MAX that begins early in the fourth quarter” (courtesy of Seeking Alpha).

GOL's domestic Brazilian competitors do not fly the Boeing 737 MAX.

Southwest Airlines' COO Mike Van de Ven stated on the 2019 Q2 quarterly conference call that they expect to begin flying the 737 MAX carrying customers on January 6, 2020:

The delay adds to expenses. And it might result in revenues falling short of what they could be. (Boeing may pay some compensation.)

Tom Nealon, President of Southwest Airlines expects customers to be accepting of the 737 MAX when it returns to service:

Appendix 4 – Supply (ASK) and Demand (RPK)

Brazil's ANAC (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil) shows a supply and demand chart that demonstrates an impressive decline in supply. For industry pricing, that decline shows good discipline, partly a result of Brazil's recent painful recession.

Per regulator ANAC, year-over-year domestic Brazilian airfare declined 19.7% in 2015 Q1. Ouch!

Appendix 5 – Credit Ratings

After Fitch's recent upgrade, GOL's credit ratings are:

Moody's: B1 (global).

S&P: B- (global)

Fitch: B+ (global) – updated on July 10, 2019

If my financial projections are correct, I would expect S&P to raise GOL's credit ratings soon. And there could be another round of upgrades after that.

To me, B1/B-/B+ ratings seem low. If ANAC and its competent leader José Ricardo Botelho consider GOL's credit ratings, and what creditworthiness means for GOL's long-term sustainability, I would respectfully argue it makes eminent sense to allow the Brazilian airline industry to earn sufficient net income that the airlines can pay down debt and improve their credit ratings before the next recession. A point underscored by Avianca Brasil's recent bankruptcy. Which would mean going slow on promoting another competitor to join the Brazilian airline market.

