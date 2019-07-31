Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUYFF) CEO Scott Caldwell on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCPK:GUYFF) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call July 31, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Joanna. Welcome, and thank you, everyone, for joining our second quarter 2019 operational and financial results conference call. Reviewing the second quarter results on the line today are Scott Caldwell, President and CEO; Chris Stackhouse, Interim CFO; and Ron Stewart, Senior Vice President, Technical Services and Corporate Development. In addition to these individuals, Rene Marion, Non-Executive Chair; Allen Palmiere, Incoming Interim CEO and Suresh Kalathil, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will also be available to answer any questions at the end of the call. Yesterday's press releases are available for viewing on the Company's Web site at guygold.com under the Investors tab.

Please note that certain statements made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within yesterday's financial releases. Please note that all dollar amounts mentioned in this call are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Scott to review the results.

Scott Caldwell

Thank you, Jacqueline. And I'm going to start -- as you know, I'll be stepping down as President and CEO and the Director effective close of business today. But first, I'd like to thank the Guyana Goldfields team and the entire Board of Directors for the support over the last few years. And I want everyone to know that I'm really looking forward to supporting the company as a shareholder. And I really remain confident and excited about the long-term future of the Aurora Gold Mine.

Allen is going to assume the leadership of the company as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective at the close of business today. Allen has the experience, has demonstrated the skills required for this role. And I'm confident that Allen will do a great job in this role. I support the change, the time right and Allen is the guy for the job. So I'm really looking forward to seeing Allen's success in the near future.

On to the first quarter, I always like to start with health and safety. I can't say enough good things about the men and women working in the field. They continue do a great job in the health and safety front. The team has accumulated over 2 million hours worked without a lost time injury. And we are remotes, in some adverse conditions when it rains, so that's quite a feat for that, for us to do that for that team, and my hats off to them.

Production, Q1, the gold was -- gold production was about 37,000 ounces, amounting to 74,000 ounces in the first half. And we're online to hit our production range guidance at 145 to 160, the lower end of that guidance. Record quarterly mill performances of 7,800 tonnes per day, that's a 10% increase over the same period the second quarter of 2018. The head grade was approximately 1.8 grams per tonne.

Underground decline construction resumed in the quarter and we -- by the end of the month, end of the quarter we advanced about 164 meters in the vertical, only if say 10 or 15 meters in depth, but that's going well. We continue to advance on the depth. Unfortunately, on the 2nd of July, the company experienced a work stoppage, the stoppage started on the second at the Aurora mine. And a portion of workforce block delivery of ore to the mill, the work stoppage lasted three days, employees returning to work on July 5th. And the result of the operational days lost, the company estimates we didn't know about 22,000 tonnes, excuse me. It was a non-violent stoppage. There was no violence, no equipment damage, but still a stoppage that was unplanned and resulted in not been able to mill ore for three days.

Looking out to the full year, the company expects the full year gold production to come in towards the low end of its previously stated guidance of 145,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold. During the third quarter, the plan calls for approximately half of the mill feed to be sourced from stockpiles due to sequencing of the pit phases at Rory's Knoll. As a result, the second half of the year will be back‐end weighted with the fourth quarter accounting for approximately 60% of the forecast ounces.

Cash cost per ounce before royalties for the second half of the year expected to be within the previously stated range guidance of 8 to 8.50 an ounce. Third quarter cash costs per ounce are expected to be approximately 20% higher, again due to the feeding of low grade material in the third quarter. It was always in the plan. It's planned as expected. It's just the sequencing of mining at Rory's Knoll that we experienced every year, or on a regular basis as we go through our various push backs.

AISC, for the second half of the year, is expected to be roughly in-line with the year-to-date average, while AISC for the third quarter is approximately 5% higher than out of the first half. That's due to limited ore, more waste stripping and feeding a stockpile material and Chris could go through that in a little more detail. But really, it's a function of higher stripping, fewer ore times out of the pit, lower -- at lower ounces because of feeding the low grade. Open-pit mining rates, the targeted rate is right around 64,000 tonnes a day, we expect to be in-line with that through the rest of the year.

With that, I'm going to hand it off to Chris. And Chris will spend a few minutes talking about the financials of the company.

Chris Stackhouse



Thanks Scott. And thanks everyone for joining us. As in previous quarters, look at the balance sheet and income statement. Of course, anyone have any questions, we're happy to take them at the end of the presentation.

So now we're at the top of the balance sheet, our cash has declined by $37 million from the year-end balance, that's effectively -- that $37 million is effectively -- are being driven by the debt repayments that we announced early April. So we started -- we ended year with -- ended last year with $40 million of debt on the balance sheet. And as of June 30th, we fully paid our debt facility. So that $40 million is -- has been extinguished through the course of April.

You'll note a significant decline in inventories. That's being driven by stockpile reliance. Late in the second quarter, we started drawing down our ore of stockpiles as Scott mentioned, and we'll continue to be drawing those down through the third quarter. So I think we can expect to see a decline in our inventories related to stockpiles through the third quarter as well.

There is a new caption, assets held for sale on the balance sheet. So we discussed previously, constantly looking at the balance sheet for any sub optimal assets that aren't providing the appropriate internal rate of return. And so that we had discussed previously and made a decision in the quarter to sell the Twin Otter operational [bush] plane. And so that's -- that was available for sale at June 30th. But worth noting the sale was and disposal was finalized in early July, so that $2.9 million was realized into a cash sale in the third quarter -- early in the third quarter.

You'll see an increase in mineral properties, plant and equipment. As usual, the big driver in addition there is the deferred stripping related to high stripping ratio that used to release for in the future. We do have the Phase 2 plant expansion in there as well that was finished in the first quarter. And of course, the underground exploration decline is in there as well, among some other miscellaneous additions to the mobile equipment fleet.

And further down the balance sheet, accounts payable and accrued liabilities relatively flat from your end. You will notice rate below that, restructuring provision that has around $3.5 million increase that is related to the ongoing restructuring, primary related to management, but restructuring of the team and the Aurora operation to provide additional value to the operation going forward. The other thing to note on the balance sheet, as I mentioned when I was talking about cash but at the year-end, we had the $40 million of debt, so you'll see that in the comparable at December 31st. And as of June 30th, no long-term or current portion of the debt remains on the balance sheet. So the balance sheet, $38 million -- $39 million of cash, no debt. So, lots of flexibility, more than enough working capital. And so is a healthy balance sheet that can take on leverage if required.

Move on to the income statement. You see revenues quarter and year-to-date versus the comparable periods are higher. That's mostly benefiting from the higher gold prices that we're experiencing and appreciative for us. So that was on 38,500 and 76,500 ounces sold to quarter and year-to-date. We've talked about our slight increase in operating costs profile. You will notice in our operating -- earnings from my operations for the quarter is around $5 million but also the year-to-date is around $5 million. So that -- you'll remember in first quarter, we basically broke even at our earnings from operations. So the cost initiatives that we have in place although slower to realize, you will see them -- they are taking effect as the second quarter is at a greater gross margin than the first quarter. And that's just reflective of a improved operating cost profile.

Exploration and valuation expense, although, a small number for the current quarter, I just want to point out the dollar spent are actually materially higher. And it's just the nature of type of exploration that we're doing. As Ron's previously mentioned, we've converted -- transitioned our exploration program from a greenfields, bringing it back closer to the say -- and the accounting treatment to the dollar spent is just slightly differently. We capitalize infill drilling exploration definition drilling is capitalized to mineral properties. So the P&L, although, its $200,000 and $0.5 million spent year-to-date, the actual number is closer to $1.8 million of expenditure year-to-date on our exploration program.

So let's go down to the bottom, so you could see we did post a net loss for the quarter. Although, positive earnings from operations were burdened by restructuring provision. There was costs that are buried in the corporate G&A associated with the proxy battle and settlement that happened early in the second quarter. So normalizing those two line items is a reasonable expectation to return to net profitability in the near future.

I'm not going to spend any time on the cash flow statement, the -- other than the operations has produced again $15 million positive cash from operations, which has been the story, I think, every quarter since the commencement of commercial operations three years ago. So that's a good news story. Most of the cash is consumed through debt repayments and capital investments. No more debt to repay in front of us. Cash flows, although, while it'd be burdened by financing with the cost -- the payments associated with loan facilities going forward.



And I think that's it for the financials and highlights for the quarter. I pass things -- I think, I'll pass it on to Ron to give us an update on exploration.

Ron Stewart

Thanks, Chris. As you mentioned, we've been focusing our exploration activities during the first half of the year. At the mine site, we continue to enjoy success from the exploration front. We drilled about 18 holes for just over 5,000 meters in Q3, or Q2 rather. Our plan and objectives for this activity is to focus on two things; one, shallow open-pit oxide targets that we can feed into the mill and to continue to pursue the high grade ore shoots underneath our satellite ore bodies on site, and we have success on both of those fronts.

The report, MD&A report highlights, the drilling that we did at North Aleck Hill. That was an area that was small satellite that was -- had been identified. In Q4, we put a pilot road into that target area of that small resource. And we've successfully transitioned it into an operating little satellite pit through the first half of the year, and have been drilling the system at depth. You can see the results from the report show that mineralization does extend that depth. We're continuing to access -- we're continuing to assess the opportunity for extended mineralization at North Aleck Hill, and we're looking at other small satellite opportunities that we can incrementally feed into the mill.

In respect of the deep drilling that we're doing beneath the targets in the quarter, we released fairly impressive hole from Mad Kiss that was about -- just over 6.1 grams over 300 meters. We've intentionally drilled that hole down the dip of a quartz-feldspar porphyry that is well mineralized. We know that that site is well mineralized. We were looking for the dip dimensions and trying to understand the dip continuity of high grade mineralization along that plane.

We then turned around and drilled three holes across that same area that we got the large intercept in, and those are reported in the MD&A calls 184, 192 and 188. And they all intercepted very, very good mineralization. 184, for example, 14 grams over 5.9 meters, 192 -- 19.4 meters over 12.2 meters and 188, we got 2.5 grams over 17.7 meters. Those results drove across the mineralization across that large lengthy intercept, demonstrate that there's both -- we've got now two dimensions on this mineralization that there's good discontinuity of high grade. And that they're in some lateral size to this -- date system at depth.

So our thesis is being proven that we anticipate this area is going to be very productive from an underground mining point of view. And so we're looking forward to getting the ramp down into that case, which we should have seen towards the end of a year and be able to start selling out on ore zone.

Later on in the quarter, we started drilling at East Walcott. We've got a couple of drilled results we reported for the East Walcott. But what I'm really quite enthusiastic about is we did a drill test, 175 meters below anything that we have previously tested at East Walcott. That whole intersected our mineralized system where we had anticipated. We can see the mineralization, it's quite visual. We have partial assay results.

And again this -- depends our thesis that the mineralization in these shoots extends that depth. So we're going to follow that drilling up. We'll report the results when I've got all of them, but our mineralization is fairly simple to see. So we're relatively confident that this is going to be an extension to that ore zone at East Walcott. So our work in the first half was always meant to focus on those two objectives. Through the second half, we will transition to underground drilling when the ramp is developed far enough for us to get underground rig into the mine.

We've let a new contract for our drilling, someone -- a contractor that has capability of doing surface drilling. We've got a larger RC rig coming onto site and an underground rig will be commissioned insight in Q3. And so as we move forward in the back half of the year, the plan was always to transition our exploration work to a phase of underground work. And meanwhile, we've been assessing the regional projects, the ground outside of the mining license and outside of the Golden Mile at Aurora, we compiled all of those records and we'll begin that work in earnest in the second half, probably into the fourth quarter.

So we've got a lot of things on the go in exploration, and it continues to deliver success, which doesn't surprise us. I'll leave it at that and pass back to you, Scott.

Scott Caldwell

Thank you, Ron. And with that, I'll open the call up to any questions you might have.



Your First question is from Daniel McConvey from Rossport Investments.

Daniel McConvey

Chris, I have question for you on potential hedging with your limited credit capacity. What is it if you want to, and I'm not saying you should, but if you wanted to hedge? What do you -- are you constrained much right now by your balance sheet with counterparties?

Suresh Kalathil

The asset and security are all become unencumbered through the retirement of the dead. So we have availability to take on, if we needed to secure and we had program, we can. I think we have a lot of flexibility there. We are looking and actively exploring various options. It's just what makes sense for the company in this market with the development schedule of the underground ahead of us. So it is being considered and reviewed, and I don't see any roadblocks in the way of in any of the strategies we looked at to execute on.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. On that note, you were looking at getting a facility, and at least the access to one [indiscernible] -- how is that going to the ability to have an undrawn facility strip backup?

Suresh Kalathil

So I'd say we're in advanced discussions with multiple parties. The market is, I think, favorable right now. One with the run up in gold price, there is more money available for gold mining companies. And we are -- I think we've had -- we have some attractive options on the table. We just want to ensure that we execute on the one that makes the most sense for the company and its shareholders.

Daniel McConvey

Okay, so you're seeing a few options. Scott, can you just give us an update on the cost reduction, I understand the strike was related to an effort to cut costs, et cetera. But what kinds of things are going on the ground to reduce costs and to see fair -- obviously, it gives the presentation -- technical presentation, gives a flavor of it. But your confidence level that costs can be reduced over the next couple of years…

Scott Caldwell

Sure. First off, I'll speak to the labor issue. There was a number of demands on the labor issue. And from very significant or things like pay to insignificant things, there was a number of demands there. And it was a three day work stoppage, it was non-violent, there was no equipment damage, there was no injuries, quite frankly fairly orderly. But we did have a labor stoppage. And on the cost savings initiatives and maybe I'll hand that off to you, Suresh and you can talk about some of the things that you're working on from explosives to fuels to, et cetera.

Suresh Kalathil

On the cost, actually, we are working on two fronts; one is productivity base, that's operational the others are supply chain based. On the productivity base, it's unit costs on drilling efficiencies, equipment productivity, availabilities and utilization. And on the supply chain front working on contracts, especially with exclusives regions, cyanide fuel. So basically working on all these cost fronts to optimize the costs. A lot of work is also being done on manpower productivities. So yes, on the cost front, a lot of work is being done to optimizing the cost and to get into some of capacity utilization.

Scott Caldwell

Thank you, Suresh. One thing I would point out is that the cost measures that Suresh is talking about are not advancing as we originally thought for a variety of reasons. But there is concrete progress being made, items like the explosives that Suresh touched on and ammonium nitrate emulsion blend is, we're successfully using an 80-20 blend now that reduce costs, so there's things happening. Unfortunately, we just didn't get them accomplished as quickly as we thought that they will advance, continue to advance on a daily basis. And I think you'll start to see those, those fruits of those efforts in the -- later in the year.

Daniel McConvey

Okay, the confidence level, you and Suresh have in terms of reducing costs over time are still as high as they were a few months ago?

Scott Caldwell

Absolutely. We feel confident in reducing these costs, because we are actually working on the unit cost of production, so yes.

There are no further questions at this time, you may proceed.

Scott Caldwell

So first, I'd like to thank all of you for spending a few minutes out of your day today with the team. I appreciate that. And in closing, I'd like to emphasize how excited I am about the future of the Aurora Gold mine and the company. I think under Alan's leadership in the short term, it's going to do good things. And in the long term, I am very confident of the success. And I look forward to supporting the company as a shareholder long into the future. But thank you very much, and have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and we ask that you please disconnect your lines.