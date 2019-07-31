Preferred Stock ETFs: Taking A Closer Look At PFFD, PFFR, PSK

I have decided to pass on these three ETFs for the time being, but believe they are worth monitoring for possible purchase in the future.

I take a look at three preferred stock ETFs, PFFD, PSK, and PFFR, to see if any of them will fit my investment needs.

Investment Thesis

In my most recent article for Seeking Alpha, I set out to examine three of the most popular preferred stock ETFs (PFF, PGX, and PFXF) and determine which, if any, would be the next purchase for my portfolio. I ultimately decided that I would hold off on buying any preferred stock ETFs until I evaluated more offerings. Between the spirited conversations unfolding in the comments section of the article and the thoughtful suggestions arriving in my email inbox, Seeking Alpha readers provided me both with a few considerations I would like to include in my analysis moving forward as well as with a list of preferred stock ETFs I would like to consider more closely.

Thanks in large part to reader suggestions, I have decided to take a closer look at three more popular preferred stock ETFs: the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFD), the InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PSK) to see if I can find an ETF that offers the following:

A consistent, high yield that exceeds Moody's seasoned AAA corporate bond yield of 3.30% by 2% or more.

A low expense ratio.

High liquidity.

Diversification.

This article will examine these three ETFs and determine which, if any, will be my next purchase.

Reader Suggestions

One of the most rewarding aspects of writing for Seeking Alpha for me has been the opportunity to engage with an active community of investors. As I mention above, I am especially grateful for the insightful commentary several of my readers shared in the comments section or sent to me via email, and I would like to devote some space in this article to these ideas. Thanks to Seeking Alpha readers, I have decided to include a discussion of qualified dividend income in my analysis. As one reader puts it, QDI "makes a huge difference in after-tax yield." I agree.

Because some readers might not know much about preferred stock, I would like to spend a little while going over the nuts and bolts of this unusual type of security before examining the ETFs in greater detail. For the purposes of this article, I will review the pros and cons of preferred stock, as I see them, in the following sections.

The Upsides

As something of a hybrid investment combining qualities associated with both bonds and common stock, preferred stock offers some unique advantages, which I would like to outline here:

High Yield. I'll start with arguably the biggest draw of preferred stock: the yield. Preferred shares tend to offer dividends that are significantly higher than those offered to common shareholders, and often offer more than bonds. It is not uncommon for a preferred stock's yield closer to 10% than 5%.

I'll start with arguably the biggest draw of preferred stock: the yield. Preferred shares tend to offer dividends that are significantly higher than those offered to common shareholders, and often offer more than bonds. It is not uncommon for a preferred stock's yield closer to 10% than 5%. Low Volatility. In addition to offering a high yield, preferred stock also offers low volatility. Because preferred shares have a par value, they generally trade in a very narrow price range. This reduced volatility is especially appealing to individuals looking to preserve their assets while enjoying a steady, predictable cash flow.

In addition to offering a high yield, preferred stock also offers low volatility. Because preferred shares have a par value, they generally trade in a very narrow price range. This reduced volatility is especially appealing to individuals looking to preserve their assets while enjoying a steady, predictable cash flow. You Get Paid Before the Common Shareholders. One of the signature features of preferred stock is the holder's preferential treatment in the event of a company's collapse. If the issuer of the preferred stock is forced to liquidate its assets in order to pay creditors, bondholders will be paid first. After that, preferred shareholders will be paid. If there's anything left, it will be divided among common stockholders. In a less bleak scenario, if a company cuts or suspends the dividend it pays common stockholders, preferred stockholders will still get paid.

One of the signature features of preferred stock is the holder's preferential treatment in the event of a company's collapse. If the issuer of the preferred stock is forced to liquidate its assets in order to pay creditors, bondholders will be paid first. After that, preferred shareholders will be paid. If there's anything left, it will be divided among common stockholders. In a less bleak scenario, if a company cuts or suspends the dividend it pays common stockholders, preferred stockholders will still get paid. A Company's Profits Won't Change Your Dividend. Let's say a company stumbles for a quarter or two. Common stockholders might justifiably begin worrying about their returns. As preferred stock owner who knows what your locked-in dividend is, you have the assurance of knowing what your return will be.

The Downsides

Of course, preferred stock is not without its drawbacks. I would like to highlight a few of the more significant ones here:

You're Disenfranchised. One of the distinguishing traits of preferred stock is the shareholder's lack of voting rights. Firms issue preferred stock as a way to bring in money while not diluting the established power structures.

One of the distinguishing traits of preferred stock is the shareholder's lack of voting rights. Firms issue preferred stock as a way to bring in money while not diluting the established power structures. Capital Appreciation is Highly Unlikely. As a direct result of having a fixed dividend yield, investors generally consider preferred stocks to be a low risk investment. In turn, the perceived lack of risk tends to keep the share price from climbing in any significant way.

As a direct result of having a fixed dividend yield, investors generally consider preferred stocks to be a low risk investment. In turn, the perceived lack of risk tends to keep the share price from climbing in any significant way. Interest Rate Sensitivity. When interest rates go up, the appeal of preferred stock tends to weaken. In a rising interest environment, common stock becomes more appealing because they can offer higher yields while the fixed yield of preferred stock may even pull their share prices down--and prices can drop hard.

When interest rates go up, the appeal of preferred stock tends to weaken. In a rising interest environment, common stock becomes more appealing because they can offer higher yields while the fixed yield of preferred stock may even pull their share prices down--and prices can drop hard. The Risk of Corporate Insolvency. Because preferred stock is a method of raising money for a company, it is common for newer, unproven outfits or companies trying to finance an expansion to offer preferred shares. Such companies are at a greater risk for insolvency than other firms.

Because preferred stock is a method of raising money for a company, it is common for newer, unproven outfits or companies trying to finance an expansion to offer preferred shares. Such companies are at a greater risk for insolvency than other firms. The Risk of a Share Call. Like bonds, preferred stock generally has a maturity date set decades in the future. However, after five years, a company can call the outstanding shares of its preferred stock, which they will often do if it is financially advantageous for them to do so. They'll pay you the par value and you'll have lost an income stream.

I find that preferred stock ETFs offer most of the advantages and minimize the disadvantages mentioned above. Because these ETFs track an index and consist of baskets of assets, they are diversified. Diversification insulates shareholders to a large degree, minimizing the impact of a company's sudden insolvency or the decision to call its shares.

Of course, one must also take into account the nature of ETFs when deciding whether or not to invest in a preferred stock ETF. For someone looking for a high-yield investment, for instance, it is crucial to consider the impact of an ETF's expenses one total returns. Likewise, given that so many preferred stock ETFs are heavily oriented towards the financial sector, it is important to consider the risk another financial crisis could present.

Still, I like having exposure to preferred stock in my portfolio. As an supplement to the other fixed-income assets in my portfolio, I enjoy the steady stream of cash that exceeds the rate offered by bonds. While I use my preferred stock income to purchase either additional shares of the ETF itself or shares of other companies I want in my portfolio, I also like their ability to generate income for retirees while preserving capital.

In this article, I will examine three of the most popular preferred stock ETFs and assess their value for investors who, like myself, want a high (5% or more) dividend yield, low volatility, and a regular infusion of cash. I will evaluate each of the ETFs on the following criteria:

Expense ratio

Dividend Yield and Consistency

Assets Under Management

Exposure

Qualified Dividends

The Candidates

As I mentioned earlier, the three ETFs that I will evaluate here are the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFD), the InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PSK).

Expense Ratio

According to the Wall Street Journal, the average expense ratio for an ETF is 0.44%. As was the case in my previous article, only one of the three ETFs I look at falls below the average. While both PFFF at 0.46% and PSK at 0.45% are quite close to the average, PFFD's expense ratio is an anemic 0.23%. This means that, for every $1,000 you invest in the fund, PFFF will charge you $4.60, PGX will charge $4.50, and PFFD will cost you $2.30.

The Winner: PFFD. At virtually half the cost of the two other ETFs I examine in this article, PFFD is clearly the winner. While $2.30 out of a thousand dollars might not seem like much, it does add up over time.

Dividend Yield and Consistency

The high dividend yield is easily the biggest draw of preferred stocks for many investor and all three of these ETFs offer yields that will satisfy that desire. As of the close of trading on July 29, 2017, all three ETFs offer yields north of 5.5%, with PFFR presently leading the way with a stout 6.18% yield while PSK and PFFD follow with yields of 5.84% and 5.56%, respectively:

Data by YCharts

Both PFFD and PSK pay dividends on a monthly basis while PFFR pays dividends quarterly (though it is worth noting that the ETF paid dividends more frequently in the past). Of the three ETFs in this article, PFFD and PSK offer the most consistent payouts. Over the past year, PFFD has paid dividends ranging from $0.1148 to $0.1165. Since moving to monthly payouts at the start of last year, PSK, with the notable exception of a $0.36 payout in December, has regularly paid exactly $0.20 each month. Meanwhile PFFR's range has been between $0.12 to $0.36:

Data by YCharts

While some investors may not mind wide fluctuations in dividend payouts, others, especially those who rely on predictable payouts for monthly expenses, may strongly prefer an ETF like PFFD.

The Winner: PFFD. While all three ETFs offer a substantial yield, I will give PFFD the nod for the consistency of its yield and payouts. PSK, the oldest ETF in the group, comes in a very close second for me here, as I think it does offer a remarkably consistent payout.

Assets Under Management

In May, Moody's Investor Research issued a warning for investors owning "ETFs tracking inherently illiquid markets," arguing that "[t]hese ETF-specific risks, when coupled with an exogenous systemwide shock, could in turn amplify systemic risk." Since preferred stocks are such a thinly-traded segment of the market, ETFs focusing of them run the liquidity risks highlighted in the Moody's report. Of the three ETFs I examine in this article, PSK, at $847.95 million in assets under management, is the clear leader. PFFD and PFFR, as newer additions to the ETF scene, trail with $357.74 million and $26.19 million in assets under management:

Data by YCharts

As one might expect given the above information, PFFR trades at a significantly lower volume than PSK or PFFD:

Data by YCharts

The Winner: PSK. While none of the three ETFs I discuss in this article offers the level of liquidity of the ETFs I examined in my previous article, PSK does stand out as having substantial assets under management. As far as trading volume goes, some investors may be uncomfortable with these levels, especially with options such as PFF, PGX, and PFXF available.

Exposure

In my previous article, I discussed how some investors might be uncomfortable with the fact that both PFF and PGX are heavily concentrated in the financial sector, with slightly more than 50% and 66.47% of their holdings in preferred stock offered by banks, respectively. Given that such a large portion of the preferred stock available is offered by financial institutions, it should be no surprise to find that ETFs such as PSK and PFFD also reflect that trend, with PSK at 64.54% of its holdings in financials and PFFD, which tracks the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch Diversified Core U.S. Preferred Securities Index, at an even higher concentration of 70.27%. One factor that differentiates PSK and PFFD from PFF and PGX is geographical exposure. For example, compared with the overwhelmingly American baskets offered by PFF and PGX, 29% of PFFD's holdings are British. Moreover, with 56.9% of its holdings originating in the United Kingdom, PSK has more geographical diversification than the rest of the funds I have discussed combined. Unfortunately, with the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, this diversification may prove to be a point of real concern for investors looking at PFFD and PSK.

PFFR, like PFXF in my previous article, is something of the odd man out in this lineup, because it has 0% exposure to financials. Tracking the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock Index, PFFR is entirely focused on preferred stock emerging out of the real estate sector. Featuring holdings from REITs such as Annaly Capital and Kimco Realty, PFFR's basket is entirely made up of U.S. securities. Of course, with its specific focus on real estate, some investors may be concerned with PFFR's vulnerability to disruption in the real estate sector.

The Winner: PSK. This was a tough one. PSK offers substantial geographic diversification, comparatively, but remains heavily concentrated in the financials sector.

Qualified Dividends

Because so many people requested I discuss qualified dividend income after I wrote my previous article examining PFF, PGX, and PFXF, I thought I would mention them briefly here before moving on to today's three ETFs. For the calendar year of 2018, PFF's qualified dividend income percentage was 81%, PGX's was 79%, and PFXF was a mere 9%. This is not surprising as dividends from banks or insurers are most likely qualified while those offered by REITs and other non-financials often do not qualify. For any readers unfamiliar with the concept of qualified dividend income, it is taxed at a lower rate than other income, so you get to keep more of what the ETF pays you if the dividends are qualified.

Looking at the three ETFs at the heart of this article, then, we see a similar pattern. Given the concentrations in financials, it should come as little surprise that PFFD (59%) and PSK (49%) offer higher percentages of qualified dividend income than PFFR (0%).

The Winner: PFFD. While 59% looks nice compared with 49% or 0%, PFFD falls well below the level of qualified dividends offered by PFF and PGX.

The Verdict

With a low expense ratio, a consistently predictable yield, and offering a respectable amount of qualified dividend income, PFFD emerges as the strongest of the three ETFs I examine in this article. That said, both PFFD and PSK overlap in many ways with larger and more liquid funds such as PFF and PGX, which also happen to offer more qualified dividend income, suggesting that I would need a truly compelling reason to chose one of the former over either of the latter. For some investors, the funds' exposure to the U.K. might be one such reason, but I would not count myself among that particular camp. While I personally think that adding PFFR to my portfolio might be a nice way to diversify my exposure to preferred stock, which is concentrated heavily in the financial sector, I do not find that to be a strong enough reason to pull the trigger on the ETF at this point. I will, however, add all three to my watch list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.