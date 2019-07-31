Overstock.Com: A New Kind Of Manipulative Game

We'll likely see other high-short situations try to replicate this technique.

This article explains what it consists of on and why it's relevant.

Overstock.com (OSTK) just invented a new manipulative technique. In my view, we’re seeing history in the making here. Let me explain.

Overstock Is Heavily Sold Short

Overstock is a stock the street hates. As of July 15, Overstock’s open interest consisted of 17.8 million shares sold short. This short interest has doubled over the last year.

17.8 million shares represent more than half Overstock’s shares outstanding (32.4 million). Naturally, such extreme short interest already makes it very hard to hold Overstock shares short. The short fee now stands at 73%/year.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Of course, this heavy short interest exists because Overstock is a rapidly shrinking business (consensus is that it will lose 22% of its revenues year-on-year in the June quarter). It’s also an unprofitable business. Consensus is that it will lose $3.31 per share during 2019.

So What Did Overstock Invent?

First we need a bit of background. When shares are sold short, stock is actually “created.” Think of the following situation:

Company A has 1 million shares outstanding. Zero shares are sold short.

Then a short seller comes in, borrows 100,000 shares and sells them short.

What you now have is 1 million shares held by the original investors (of which 100,000 are lent to the short seller) + 100,000 shares bought from the short seller by new investors. That is, there are now long investors holding 1.1 million shares in company A.

Now imagine company A declares a $1 per share dividend. The company will pay the dividend on its 1 million shares outstanding. But wait, there are 1.1 million shares long! Who pays the dividend on the other 100,000 shares? The short seller does. The short seller goes and pays $1 per share in dividend to each of the 100,000 shares he sold short.

As with dividends, any other asset spun off from the original shares has to be provided by the short seller to the holders of the shares he sold short.

It's here that Overstock’s creativity came in. What did Overstock just do? Well, it decided to create and award a dividend in something the short sellers don’t have for delivery: A digital share dividend. The “Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (the “Series A-1”).”

These shares are supposedly traded in on the “PRO Securities alternative trading system” operated by Overstock’s tZERO subsidiary. Thing is, of course, no normal broker actually trades on this “market” as of today.

Basically, the issuance of this digital asset now forces Overstock short sellers to turn around, register on this alternative market through deeply unknown brokers, and try to get some of these tokens to cover what they need to deliver. And the short sellers will have to do this on a market so shady that I couldn’t even get a Series A-1 quote.

The whole thing is so laughable that Overstock just launched the tZERO Crypto app for Android. I tried installing it to see if I could get a quote on the Series A-1 digital asset, but guess what:

The application isn’t compatible with ANY of my Android devices (and I have at least five different Android devices).

The application has only been downloaded “100-plus” times.

Conclusion

For institutionally-minded short sellers, the need to deliver on this digital asset could become a large roadblock forcing them to close positions – which is the whole point.

This is a highly manipulative tactic. It’s to be expected that all kinds of other shady businesses with high short interest will replicate it. We’ll see more of this, unless the SEC intervenes.

Do note that many high short interest situations are shady and have owners trying to enrich themselves. If this technique is allowed, these persons could create a digital asset and then artificially create demand for it by forcing short sellers to buy it, thus enriching themselves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.