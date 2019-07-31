Tractor Supply Is A Winning Investment At The Right Price

Tractor Supply is an under-the-radar retailer which has hugely outperformed its more well known retail peers for several years.

One under-the-radar retailer which has outperformed hugely over the past decade is rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply (TSCO). Over the past decade, while the S&P 500 and the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) are both up around 200%, TSCO stock is up nearly 850%. To further put that in perspective, TSCO's 850% gain over the past decade is better than the cumulative gain of Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Costco (COST) put together during that same time frame (which is roughly 700%).

Unparalleled stability, growth, and financial health, coupled with a consistently reasonable valuation, have powered TSCO stock to such a huge gain over the past decade. These same dynamics remain in play today, and as such, project to continue to power TSCO stock higher for the foreseeable future. Because of this, we continue to view TSCO stock as a secular winner in an otherwise challenged retail sector.

Data by YCharts

For those who are unaware, Tractor Supply is a rural lifestyle retailer which has morphed into a one-stop-shop mega-store for farmers and ranchers all across the country. The company is very experienced (80 years of operations), quite sizable (nearly $8 billion in sales last year), has a wide reach (1,950+ stores across 49 states), and a very unique product assortment (animal, home, and land care products).

The core bull thesis surrounds the idea that Tractor Supply is exceptionally defensible, and that this defensible nature has enabled and will continue to enable favorable financial trends for the company, which will power sustained out-performance in TSCO stock over the long run. The defensible nature of Tractor Supply has three components:

Defensible Geographic Exposure: Walmart and Target stores are everywhere. Tractor Supply stores are not. Instead, Tractor Supply stores are often where Walmart and Target stores are not - in the middle of big rural areas wherein Tractor Supply is that geography's one-stop-shop mega-store and warehouse retailer (just see where all the Tractor Supply stores are in Southern California). In this sense, Tractor Supply's national geographic layout is highly defensible because, in areas where a Tractor Supply store is, that Tractor Supply store is the main retail attraction. Defensible Demographics: Tractor Supply is all about catering to the rural lifestyle, and in so doing, is servicing a niche which many other mainstream retailers have largely neglected - the 3 million+ farmers and ranchers across the United States. These farmers and ranchers have been going to Tractor Supply for 20, 30, 40+ plus years (the stores have been open for 80 years), and over that time-frame, it is not a stretch to assume that customer loyalty has been established. From this perspective, it is reasonable to say that Tractor Supply has defensible demographics through focusing on creating a one-stop-shop mega-store for the millions of farmers and ranchers across the U.S. Defensible Product Assortment: The Tractor Supply motto is "everything you need for life out here", and that is exactly what the company sells, from chicken coops to horse stall guards to utility trailers. This is the type of stuff that, while sparsely available at select other retailers, is not as commonly available across the retail scene as something like apparel. These products are also necessary for life on a ranch or a farm, so they are more along the lines of consumer staple goods rather than consumer discretionary goods. Given these factors, it appears that Tractor Supply is also supported by a defensible product assortment which has not been replicated at scale anywhere else.

These three defensible components have produced unparalleled financial stability at Tractor Supply, which has been the envy of everyone else in retail for several years. Tractor Supply has yet to report a negative comparable sales growth year this decade, has reported greater than 1% comparable sales growth in each year this decade, and has reported a 45% cumulative comparable sales gain since 2010 (including 2019's guided 3.5% comp), for an annual average comparable sales gain of 4.5%. Meanwhile, gross margins have remained steady and stable in the lower to mid 30% range, gradually climbing from ~33% in 2010 to ~34% last year, and operating margins have likewise remained steady and stable in the high single digit range, gradually climbing from ~7% in 2010 to ~9% in last year.

Data by YCharts

This consistent and impressive revenue growth and margin expansion powered just over 600% EPS growth over the past decade, which on top of gradual margin expansion from a reasonable 10 year average ~24x trailing P/E multiple, has resulted in a near 850% gain in TSCO stock.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

All signs indicate that Tractor Supply's defensible dynamics will persist. The company's geographic layout in unchanging, and no other large retailer appears ready to make the push into rural America just yet. Meanwhile, the demographic trends remain favorable, as no other retailer appears to be all that interested in making the jump into servicing America's ranchers and farmers. For these same reasons, the company's product assortment will similarly remain unique and defensible.

With these defensible dynamics set to persist and America's consumer as strong as they've been in recent memory (low unemployment, big wage gains, and low rates), it is reasonable to project that Tractor Supply will continue to report mid single digit comparable sales growth on top of low single digit unit expansion for the foreseeable future, the sum of which will ultimately produce mid to high single revenue growth alongside steady but slow margin expansion. From this perspective, it should no surprise that the Street is modeling for EPS to rise ~10% this year, ~12% next year, and ~10% the year after that.

Data by YCharts

This steady profit growth, coupled with today's very reasonable 23x forward P/E multiple, should keep TSCO stock on winning path for the foreseeable future. The math here isn't hard to follow. Mid single digit comparable sales growth plus single digit unit expansion, some margin expansion, and some buybacks should drive around 10% EPS growth per year over the next several years. Assuming that pace of growth persists into 2025, Tractor Supply could be looking at $8.50 in 2025 EPS. Based on a consumer discretionary sector average 22x forward P/E multiple, that implies a reasonable 2024 price target of $187, which is 70% above today's $110 price tag.

Data by YCharts

Overall, Tractor Supply is a winning retailer that has leveraged unparalleled stability in the dynamic retail sector to drive significant out-performance in TSCO stock over the past several years. This stability will persist. So will the out-performance. As such, sticking with TSCO stock for the long run seems like the right move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSCO, TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.