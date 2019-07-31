Natural Gas: Markets May Be Too Bearish

Positioning is far too one sided to the bear side at the moment, leading to a potentially bigger short squeeze down the road.

We expect +58 Bcf for the week ending July 26. A build of +58 Bcf would be compared to the +37 Bcf five-year average and +35 Bcf last year.

Welcome to the "you may be too bearish" edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

Are Bears Too Bearish?

What we are seeing in natural gas today is the classic "short squeeze" price action. Positioning shows the shorts are way too short and with positioning so one sided, the short squeeze was an inevitable outcome. The question going forward is - is this short squeeze sustainable? Our answer is that the fundamentals have not turned convincingly bullish... at least not yet.

We are now past the peak cooling demand season with the seasonal averages trending lower going forward. Does this mean prices won't rise on bullish weather? No, far from it, but the magnitude of the price rise will be more muted.

But for those who are watching the market, a one-sided positioning outlook going forward may create an even bigger short squeeze down the road. The way the market is pricing everything suggests that this winter will be mild as well. We know that there's no weather model forecast accurate enough to even predict 15 days out, so for the market to assume mild weather is ridiculous.

As a result, traders we talk to have been adding to long exposure in the winter months as they see weather volatility-related risks picking up the closer we get to winter. Could we get a repeat of what we saw last year where prices spiked nearly to $5? Probably not, since storage will be much higher year-over-year. But could we see a spike back to $3? Certainly.

What we are simply saying is that the market has now gone too bearish and the risk of a short squeeze increases with more and more shorts piling on one another.

The catalyst for a sustainable move higher, however, requires that mother nature lends a helping hand. But given the positioning alone, we may have already formed a bottom.

