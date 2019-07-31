Oil States International: Recovery And Current Price Are Not In Sync

Background:

Whenever a major industry has been in a serious bear market for an extended time period, it is time for a serious minded investor to search for deep value opportunities within that sector. When, indeed, we find that leading blue chip companies within the sector have been decimated to unreasonable low levels, it is time to take a serious look at that opportunity. I believe that the oil services sector presents such an opportunity today.

Houston-based Oil States International (OIS) provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, sub-sea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Where are we now?

The past thirty months have, for the most part, been an investor's dream. With the market hitting new highs on an almost uninterrupted basis, even our proverbial Caveman could have made money. Unless, of course, he was unfortunate enough to have had his money invested in the oil service sector. There, OIS and its bigger and wealthier competitors like Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) as well as the entire sector have experienced a blood bath that has taken their shares down 70% or more since 2016. Specifically, the 2019 high and low, year to date, for OIS is $37.39 and $11.74 respectively.

The Q2 earnings announcement on July 29 did not help matters, at least not initially. A year over year decline in revenues of 7.7% to $264.7 million, generated a net loss of $9.7 million or $0.16 per diluted share resulting in a miss to projected EPS of $0.04. Consolidated EBITDA was $26.5 million. This compares to Q2 in 2018 which showed net income of $2.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, on revenues of $285.8 million and consolidated EBIDTA of $40.2 million.

This news resulted in an immediate loss of the stock at the July 29 opening of over 15%. Apparently, calmer minds prevailed as the day progressed, resulting in only a fractional loss for the day.

The reason I decided to write this article is that after the July 29 earnings call, I strongly believe that the worst is now behind us and that OIS, as does the entire sector, offer an excellent entry point for those who have a one year time horizon.

Below are the highlights of the July 29 earnings call which was led by the company's CEO Cindy B. Taylor:

21% increase in backlog $283 million as of June 30. This is the highest backlog since 2016. Year earlier backlog stood at $165 million. I submit that is a huge positive for those who are willing to look forward instead of focusing on past or even current results.

Backlog increase of 21% resulted in a 1.6x book to bill ration in Q2. This number, as well, bodes very positively for future results since backlog will translate into top line growth.

Book to Bill ratio expected to stay at or close to the 1.6x ratio. Sequential improvement in off shore revenues and EBIDA. This ratio, up from the 1.2-1.4 range in previous quarters will sustain top line growth and ultimately earnings as well.

$120 million approved for share repurchase program. While the company does not pay a dividend, for many investors share buy backs are the preferred method of creating value to investors.

Q2 Well Site services rose 7% to $116 million due to stronger international activity levels. As is true for the entire segment of this industry, international operations will continue to outperform domestic operation for the foreseeable future.

As expected, growth will continue to focus on off shore activities while maintaining North American operations at current levels for the remainder of 2019.

The industry has witnessed an 80% decline in revenues since 2014 but is now on a slow road to recovery. The recovery is starting from a very low base which will make future comparisons very attractive.

Company to continue to focus on R&D and Capital Expenditures.

Strong balance sheet shows debt/equity ratio of 25% and price/book of 56%.

Outlook for Oil:

My personal prediction for Oil (please take with a grain of salt) calls for steady to higher prices over the next 12 months. I am basing this on my assumption that the U.S. economy will not fall into a recession during the next 12 months, an assumption that might be supported by the Fed's easing of monetary policy by 25 basis points today and likely at least one more easing next quarter. It may also be supported by indications that the slowdown in China may be less severe and of shorter duration than was first thought.

Conclusion:

With the stock market at all time highs, the oil services sector is a rare exception that has been in a multi year bear market. With the general bull market getting long in the tooth and with the oil market seemingly having found a trading base, I believe the industry and OIS in particular has found a bottom which will permit it to achieve higher share prices commensurate with the expected improvement in both revenues and earnings. Couple that with the ever present political risks in the Middle East which includes the safety, or lack thereof, of moving oil tankers via the Straits of Hormuz, and one can make a strong case that this is the perfect time to participate in the turn-around that OIS' operations are already experiencing but that are not yet reflected in the price of its shares.

My 12 months projection for OIS is in the $18.00-20.00 range or higher if quarterly results for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020 continue to show the improvements that I believe they will.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIS,SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.