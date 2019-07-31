Seritage Growth Properties Negative FFO: No Dividends And Downside On Litigation Risk

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) presents a picture of negative financial trends as well as unresolvable conflict of interest with majority shareholder Eddie Lampert and his hedge fund, ESL Investments. Seritage Growth Properties is stuck in a difficult spot, as negative FFO trends from loss of key tenants, Sears and Kmart forced dividend elimination after 1Q 2019. Current balance sheet cash of $467 million, supplemented by $400 million undrawn line of credit, may not prove sufficient to fund committed development pipeline, while current interest coverage may already be in violation of loan covenants. Without the contribution of projects still in development (including completed projects that are leased but not yet occupied), emergence from negative FFO status appears long delayed.

Conflict of interest with majority shareholder is unprecedented, raising unresolvable concern for shareholders of publicly-traded stock. Litigation filed by Sears shareholders against Seritage Growth Properties as well as against majority shareholder ESL Investments expose 100% downside risk to the stock on potential for reversal of Seritage Growth Properties formation as a REIT in 2015.

Founded on Optimism But Slipping to Losses

Seritage Growth Properties was founded as a REIT in 2015 in order to tease out value from the pending dissolution of Sears Holdings. In 2015, management saw the opportunity for a 5-year plan of phased development, expecting that major tenants Sears and Kmart would end their operations at each property slowly and gracefully. Plans went off the rails when Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy in October 2018.

The pictures below tell the story of intended portfolio transformation from a dying anchor tenant of regional malls to a thriving portfolio of free-standing and strip mall tenants.

Here is what is left of most remaining Sears locations:

While this picture shows the transformation to new tenants of Seritage Growth Properties in fully redeveloped locations.

While Seritage Growth Properties made significant progress in their planned portfolio transformation, development has been hampered since the Sears bankruptcy filing in October 2018 removed the majority of rents that were supporting ongoing FFO at Seritage Growth Properties. At the time of Sears Holdings bankruptcy filing in October 2018, Sears was contributing more than 50% of total rents to Seritage Growth Properties. After the Sears store closings and lease terminations during 1Q 2019, Sears and Kmart leases now contribute less than 30% of current revenues. As the rest of the Sears leases are terminated by the end of 2019, Seritage Growth Properties is challenged to complete its development plan during a period of extended unprofitability.

The table below shows FFO trends for Seritage Growth Properties for the 5 most recent quarterly reporting periods, starting 1Q 2018. FFO per share as of 1Q 2018 was almost enough to cover $0.25 per share quarterly dividend but decreased to an FFO loss of ($0.01) per share by 3Q 2019. 3Q 2018, 4Q 2019, and 1Q 2019 show continued deterioration in negative FFO per share.

Divestitures and Loss of Investors

These negative FFO trends have not gone unnoticed by management or by insiders with significant equity stakes. Seritage Growth Properties is now accelerating divestitures to bring in incremental capital. Seritage Growth Properties divested $316 million of completed and partially developed properties in 2018 and 2019. Of the existing pipeline of 99 developments (including those now in lease-up), 29 are in "smaller markets", not even large enough to meet the definition of Seritage's "suburban" properties. These 29 properties account for only 3.1 million square feet, less than 10% of Seritage's active development portfolio. While these are clearly the right properties to divest, they are unlikely to generate much interest or a good price.

Seritage Growth Properties has lost investors and joint venture partners. Larger Retail REIT Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) repurchased the best of the completed redevelopments from its joint venture with Seritage Growth Properties, while GGP (now owned by Brookfield Retail Partners) intends to completely repurchase its remaining joint ventures with Seritage Growth Properties. (Macerich (NYSE:MAC) appears content to continue in its joint venture investment with Seritage Growth Properties.) Another notable investor departure is Fairholme Fund, that made a $52 million investment in Seritage Growth Properties through a rights offering to Sears Holdings investors in July 2015. That $52 million investment gave Fairholme a 7.8% stake in the common stock of Seritage Growth Properties, a position that was reduced to zero through stock sales during 2Q 2018.

Current Portfolio Status

Seritage Growth Properties faces a difficult management task to control a portfolio in transition. Dispersion of 225 separate properties in various stages of development among 46 states in US provides little cohesion to leasing efforts. The slide below shows the size of the task that remains.

Seritage Growth properties are concentrated roughly 50% in freestanding properties adjacent to regional malls and 50% in strip mall configurations. While many of the Sears stores locations were connected to the regional malls, one of the first steps in redevelopment is to sever the connection to the vacant Sears store to redesign traffic flow, in order to attract more retail tenants with the type of space they view as best adapted to their brand. Consider this summary of Seritage Growth Properties non-Sears tenant concentration, below:

It would be a mistake for REIT investors to assume that the valuation of the Seritage Growth Properties developments of former Sears and Kmart locations should be similar to the valuation for regional mall properties. The table below spells out the difference in valuation metrics for Seritage Growth Properties compared to other Retail REITs, including its joint venture partners Simon Property Group and Macerich, known for regional malls, as well as retail REITs, Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), known for free-standing and strip mall locations. This table points out the glaring gap in average base rents when Seritage Growth Properties is compared to the largest retail REITs with portfolios of regional malls, Simon Property Group and Macerich, while better comparables would be Kimco Realty or Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Update on Portfolio Development

While the latest presentation from Seritage Growth Properties shows a total portfolio of 35.6 million square feet of retail space, only 13.6 million square feet was open and generating annual rents of $106 million, as of March 2019. These numbers will be updated on August 1, 2019, when Seritage Growth Properties expects to report earnings results for 2Q 2019.

Seritage Growth Properties presentation as of May 2019 shows total planned pipeline of developments at $1.6 billion, including properties still in lease-up and construction, as well as completed projects that have not yet opened. Of 99 total properties, 42 projects are complete with 4.4 million square feet of space, while another 30 are under construction and 9 not yet commenced construction, to add another 5.5 million square feet of space for incremental investment of $1.1 billion. Seritage Growth Properties estimates $880 million to be its own share of required incremental investment to build out the development pipeline.

Funding sources may not prove adequate to complete all existing development projects. While Seritage Growth Properties had $443 million cash on its balance sheet as of March 2019, operating losses reduced cash by ($17) million during 1Q 2019. The cash flow statement also shows that Seritage Growth Properties invested $85 million in real estate development during 1Q 2019. Assuming that capital investment is slightly reduced to $75 million per quarter and that operating losses are about the same, say ($15) million per quarter, Seritage Growth Properties will have $173 million cash left on the balance sheet by the end of 2019.

Debt provides some flexibility, but restrictive covenants may limit the ability of Seritage Growth Properties to access the undrawn $400 million on its senior unsecured line of credit with Berkshire Hathaway. Termination of common dividends after 1Q 2019 means 2019 common dividends will be only $9 million, not saving much from the current rate of cash drawdown.

I add this up to calculate a tough challenge for Seritage Growth Properties to complete all existing development projects. This challenge appears particularly difficult judging from the amount of SNO (signed not yet occupied leases), indicating that tenants are not prioritizing store openings in Seritage's recently completed space.

The table above shows that of the total $190 million annualized portfolio rents as of 1Q 2019, 44% ($84 million annualized rents) is SNO (signed not yet occupied leases). Another 16.7% ($32 million annualized rents) is from Sears and Kmart locations that are still open but expected to close by the end of 2019.

Please note that this table above also shows ABR PSF (average base rent per square foot) for Sears and for non-Sears leases. The new developments will generate more than 5x as much in annualized rent per square foot as the closed Sears locations. This is the reason why these developments make sense, as long-term capital investments. But all of the SNO (signed not yet occupied) leases are the reason why Seritage Growth Properties has been lagging from its plan in achieving consistent profitability as a REIT. For every month that SNO (signed not yet occupied leases) continue unoccupied, Seritage Growth Properties is falling further behind on its capital funding plans.

Joint venture properties appear to be doing better, perhaps because leasing is supported by larger, well known Retail REITs, including Simon Property Group, General Growth Properties (now owned by Brookfield Retail Partners), and Macerich. These joint venture locations are located adjacent to successful regional mall properties. Summary of Simon Property Group's 5 remaining joint venture properties shows they are 100% leased (not necessarily occupied), as are the 9 properties in Macerich's joint venture with Seritage Growth Properties. The joint venture with GGP (now Brookfield Retail Partners) shows 9 properties, of which 3 are 100% leased (not necessarily occupied), while the rest are 0-78% leased.

Shareholder Conflict of Interest

Eddie Lampert of ESL Investments is the former CEO and majority shareholder in bankrupt Sears Holdings. Eddie Lampert invested an original stake of $1.5 billion in the common equity of Sears Holdings (eventually representing more than 50% equity ownership). He is also Sears Holdings leading debt holder, through investment of $2.6 billion in secured and unsecured liabilities of Sears Holdings. Eddie Lampert is also Chairman of Seritage Growth Properties. ESL Investment owns 36.1% of the Operating Partnership of Seritage Growth Properties, as well as 2.6% of its common stock and 100% of its class B voting shares. Eddie Lampert controls Seritage Growth Properties, having structured its rights offering and spin-out from Sears Holdings in 2015, where he held similar (near total) control.

The Sears Holding bankruptcy filing in October 2018 placed Eddie Lampert in clear legal conflict, with his equity and debt investments in both Sears Holdings and in Seritage Growth Properties. He is both the controlling equity shareholder and the CEO that determined the bankruptcy filing of Sears, as well as its main debtor litigant through investments in Sears debt held by ESL. He is also the sole bidder for Sears assets, both before and during bankruptcy. For some background on Eddie Lampert's history with Sears, I suggest you read this December 2018 review published in Institutional Investor, you will find it worthwhile reading.

After stepping down as CEO of Sears Holdings in October 2018, Eddie Lampert still determines the plays. He remains Chairman of the Board of Sears Holdings, although now, with Sears Holdings in bankruptcy, he must answer to the court that weighs the economic concerns of all debtors against outstanding liabilities, including pension liabilities owed to current and former Sears employees and management. This unprecedented level of conflict of interest unsurprisingly led to litigation from Sears shareholders and other stakeholders (including the US government, through Pension Benefit Guaranty Plan, believed to be owed $1.4 billion in underfunded pension liabilities and unpaid premiums).

Pending Litigation

The Sears Holdings bankruptcy filing in October 2018 elevated the priority of litigation over self-dealing and fraudulent conveyance that had previously been filed against Seritage Growth Properties in 4 different lawsuits at the time of formation of Seritage Growth Properties in 2015. The latest filing with the Sears Holdings bankruptcy court in April 2019 is on behalf of Sears Holdings, its shareholders and its debtors against Eddie Lampert personally, as well as against ESL Investments, other Sears investors including Fairholme Capital Management, Bruce Berkowitz, Thomas Tisch, and others, against previous management team at Sears and against 11 Seritage Growth Properties entities, including the REIT and various Seritage financing LLCs. Plaintiffs demand a jury trial, read the complaint here.

It is easy to see how this legal imbroglio places Seritage Growth Property investors in conflict of interest with its Chairman, Eddie Lampert. He is on all sides of this litigation. This is an unprecedented level of conflict of interest, certain to arouse negative press in the event of trial. From the point of view of public investors, potential downside is 100% of your investment in Seritage Growth Properties. Plaintiffs demand that the 2015 spin-out of real estate to Seritage Growth Properties be undone, or an amount of $649-794 million for undervaluation of Sears Holdings real estate be paid as damages.

Conclusion

Seritage Growth Properties must be ranked as a SELL recommendation on negative FFO. Continued operating losses justify elimination of the common dividend that was announced in April 2019. Valuation of Seritage Growth Properties is unreasonable in comparison to larger, better-funded Retail REITs.

The unprecedented level of conflict of interest of public shareholders with the controlling stockholder of Seritage Growth Properties, its Chairman, Eddie Lampert, appears unresolvable. Evidence of self-dealing and possibly even fraudulent conveyance opens the possibility of 100% downside risk on shareholder litigation from Sears Holdings. Prudent investors should SELL this stock before the situation gets worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: SRG is on Seeking Alpha's list of underfollowed stocks