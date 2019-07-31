Amazon: Don't Buy The Dip

**All graphs not labeled originated from Exhibit A (only figure in appendix)

Spilt Milk

Amazon's price reflects its business stage and growth analysts expect. Although Amazon beat its revenue expectations by $804 million, its a drop in the bucket compared to the $63.4 billion it actually raked in. Profitability growth is the chief concern, missing expectations by .32 a share. Its concerning especially because Amazon's valuation is based mostly on expectations of future growth and profits.

Expectations are natural, but dangerous, most evident in Netflix's recent 10%+ stumble. Furthermore, Amazon has beat EPS estimates since June 2017 which has put investors' heads in the clouds, only to bury them back in the sand leading up to this wide miss: Amazon has beat its last eight quarters by an average 49.4%--including a 71.4% miss. Because the trend has been sustained for so long, at such a high average beat, its safe to assume investors are pricing in better earnings than analysts predict.

This would not be of concern, if it weren't for Amazon's lofty valuation.

Figure 1:Amazon valuations relative to sector; source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts covering Amazon predicted aggressive earnings but the company is burning more cash than expected. Management implied the trend will continue by forecasting a mid-point operating-income of $2.6 billion for Q3, more than 40% below the consensus. Furthermore, its strange how analysts from Goldman, BoA ML, Morgan Stanley and others have already shrugged off the miss, seeing as 28 of the last 29 (as of July 28) earnings revisions in the last three months have been bearish--and Amazon still missed its EPS.

With a market notorious for being forward-looking, the impact will most likely be severe for shareholders. The gloomy forecast combined with the actual earnings this quarter will weigh heavy on Bezos. Each segment's trend is more damning, with AWS faltering, international-exposure-turned-risk, and slim margins back home to top it off.

Why you should be worried.

Amazon's discussion (just answering questions really, that's their thing) indicated 1-day shipping and logistical changes were to blame for its earnings miss. However, there are several alarming risks-turned reality, albeit new trends which may not continue (disclaimer*).

1. AWS.

Before diving in, AWS is undoubtedly the strongest component of this conglomerate. The segment raked in an impressive $2.1 billion in income, from $8.4 billion in sales representing a 25% margin (exhibit A). Yet, if you have been following Amazon closely, you would read it as a red flag.

Figure 2: AWS Sales

AWS, although increasing sales, is failing to maintain its impressive margin. Profit was pretty much flat in the preceding four quarters, but experienced a relatively drastic 4% drop most recently. Furthermore, AWS income rose 7%, on average over the past four quarters. however, the average increase in the four quarters prior (Q2 2017-Q2 2018) equated 16%. Therefore, marginal profitability has been cut in half during the past year compared to the year prior.

A final observation: while sales climbed 9% last quarter, income fell 5%. In fact, sales growth has outpaced income growth by more than double in the past three quarters. Accounting for the vast majority of profit, this trend should be of major concern (especially considering its current multiples).

The fundamentals of Porter's competitive theory dictate easy profits naturally draw in more competitors and ensuing competition. You probably already know Microsoft and Google recently smoked their earnings calls, which is most likely deflating Amazon's margins.

Figure 3: Microsoft earnings slide; source: Seeking Alpha

Google:

Other revenues for Google were $6.2 billion, up 40% year-over-year, fueled by Cloud with an ongoing strong contribution from Play. Within Cloud, growth in GCP [Google Cloud Platform] was once again in the primary driver of performance, with strong customer demand for our compute and data analytics products. G Suite continues to be a valid set of productivity and work transformation apps with the results benefiting from both new pricing and seed growth.

Along with other mid/small cap firms, Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) are ramping up their online services segments to capture some of Amazon's profits. Everyone knew this was coming, but it seems to be coming a little faster than expected. The North American and International segment's margins narrowed to 4% and (4)% (exhibit A), respectively last quarter. This puts even more emphasis on the utmost importance of AWS's growth. If income streams from AWS slow any more, there's not much in the way of Amazon struggling while its other investments only begin raking in profits (i.e. Berkshire/JP Morgan healthcare joint-venture, Amazon Go stores).

The nature of relationships within AWS's industry are clearly strategic substitutes, not compliments. What that means for Amazon is pretty much a zero-sum game: instead of one service complementing the other, one service replaces the other. Microsoft and Google's profits subtract from would-be profits to AWS. Both of their earnings beats should be recalculated into Amazon's headwinds moving forward. Especially Microsoft, which cites "an increase in the number of larger, long-term Azure contracts" as a primary driver to the 22% increase in commercial bookings year-over-year (figure 3). Heated competition aside, the star-turned-cash-cow AWS segment deserves more attention (and downside risk).

2. International Exposure and Risk

Amazon's push internationally has weighed on profits more than anything recently. With global growth slowing and risks increasing, Amazon's international investments and exposure deserve much more analysis. Furthermore, the cash-burn cannot be compared to Amazon's scaling in the North American segment because of two reasons: Currency losses & neglected geopolitical risk.

Figure 4: International Segment

Even though sales growth has stagnated since about Q4 2017, Amazon's international margin has evaporated. This most likely contributed to the unexpected loss last quarter. Geopolitical factors are without a doubt at play here, but not the primary driver to deflated earnings. Amazon's 10-K from 2018 cites foreign exchange risk which dissipated any chance of turning a profit although they were only $90 million away in the first quarter. The company took a major hit due to the unrelenting value of the U.S. dollar:

International sales increased 12% in Q2 2019 and 10% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the comparable prior year periods. The sales growth primarily reflects increased unit sales, including sales by third-party sellers. Increased unit sales were driven largely by our continued efforts to reduce prices for our customers, including from our shipping offers, increased in-stock inventory availability, and increased selection. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates impacted International net sales by $(768) million for Q2 2019, and by $(1.8) billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

According to the six month figure, Amazon lost $10 million a day to currency fluctuations. The huge loss due to foreign exchange alone drastically increases uncertainty in globalization efforts at an integral time where domestic growth has slowed. The result is a cornered Amazon, which will have to either weather the uncertainty or decrease investment overseas. Both scenarios will have a negative impact on future growth and profitability. Although the Fed is most likely going to lower rates this week, the steadfast dollar's value squeezes whatever profits would have been. This would not be a major issue if it weren't for geopolitical concerns, most notably in China and India.

Amazon's most recent 10-K outlined what you would expect in terms of international risk, but elaborate underlying concerns. They cite limited fulfillment and technology infrastructure, shorter payable cycles, longer receivable cycles, and lower levels of: internet usage, consumer spending, growth opportunities (relative to U.S.), and credit card usage. The specific risks in China and India are of more concern:

For example, in order to meet local ownership and regulatory licensing requirements [in China], www.amazon.cn is operated by PRC [People's Republic of China] companies that are indirectly owned, either wholly or partially, by PRC nationals. In addition, we provide certain technology services in China in conjunction with third parties that hold PRC licenses to provide services. In India, the government restricts the ownership or control of Indian companies by foreign entities involved in online multi-brand retail trading activities.

Not only is one of these countries currently in a protracted trade war, but the other (India) has already scrutinized Amazon's involvement within their jurisdiction. The major issue with China is their laxed IP laws, which are at the fore of the trade dispute. Any gain in the country would inevitably be offset (more-so) by the loss in intellectual property in the long term. This is most evident in how they already need a PRC-proxy to even do business there.

India is no escape, essentially barring what almost seems to be Amazon specifically from any control over domestic firms. International expansion is difficult as it is, let alone if you cannot merge/acquire any company in the desired area. Also, it makes even more sense that Amazon's sales increased while income decreased because of the restrictions it faces doing business overseas.

Although we believe these structures and activities comply with existing laws, they involve unique risks, and the PRC and India are actively considering changes in their foreign investment rules that could impact these structures and activities (Amazon.com Inc., 2018 10-K).

With trade protectionism coming to the fore, "actively considering" has a completely different implication. Tariffs and blacklists have already been employed, putting the U.S.'s arguably most aggressive and second-largest company (by market cap) in the cross-fire. These countries already have significant control over Amazon, which would not have been a major concern if it weren't for the recent decline in international profits. Both elements combined put Amazon in a position where its already heavily invested, has limited tools at its disposal, severe political risk and currency depreciation to top it off. None of these were experienced in national growth, making analyst predictions just as speculative as they were during their initial profitability ramp-up.

3. North America

Figure 5: North American segment, *latest on left*

One-day prime shipping and other logistical challenges were cited in the earnings call as downward-drivers on growth. While that may be true to some extent, the North American segment has never produced sizeable margins. This is because of Amazon's frugal, large-scale mentality, but keep in mind the entire blue shaded area represents costs. With so much uncertainty in the global market place, the scaling itself is one of Amazon's largest concerns.

If and when consumer sentiment falls, Amazon will be able to cut short-term expenses but it will be stuck with long-term obligations such as its many distribution centers, semis and leases. Operating on such a small margin is not indefinitely sustainable as there is virtually no cushion for economic down-turns. AWS's slowing growth and the international segment's uncontrollable downside may fatally expose this flaw moving forward.

Apples to Apples

The subdued growth begs the question of how Amazon is doing relative to its peers. Amazon is a difficult company to compare: Apple, Microsoft and Google are the most similar in size and industry. Although, both Apple and Microsoft are more mature, pay dividends and generally fall north of Amazon's path (without assuming Amazon's growth will mature completely). Google is the closest in terms of industries, growth, strategy and market cap. Both companies have had very similar growth techniques as well by burning massive amounts of capital before surprising just about everyone by turning a profit (not everyone is the same: looking at you, Uber).

What's strange is both companies had almost identical YoY revenue growth in their most recent releases: Amazon gained about 20% whereas Alphabet gained 19%. EPS growth was 3% and 20.9%, respectively. I understand this is only one quarter, but if you follow both companies you know reverse fortunes last quarter led to Google tanking while Amazon popped.

Figure 6: Amazon & Google prices, mid-Apr to mid-May; source: capitaliq.com

I apologize for the small print, but you get the picture. Also note that Google does not give guidance.

Figure 7: Amazon/Google EPS comparison

Moving forward, Amazon's YoY EPS growth smokes Google, but there's a catch often overlooked. Although Amazon's average YoY growth dwarfs Google's by more than 10:1, Google's QoQ is more than double. The difference lies in Amazon's boom in profitability which began a little over a year ago.

Figure 8: Amazon's actual earnings & expectations; source: Seeking Alpha

Amazon ramped up its earnings extremely fast from the last quarter of 2017, only to plateau since Q2 2018. This is why YoY growth has been so impressive lately. The misleading numbers can strew growth perceptions considerably. Comparing year-ago figures is like throwing a rock off a cliff, compared to QoQ growth which is more like skipping a rock across a pond.Alphabet's cash machine has been chugging along much longer than Amazon's. The stark difference illustrates how Amazon's growth is definitely plateauing, actually declining some, at least in the short term (keep in mind they almost undercut the Q3 2019 consensus forecast in half). Figure 9: data retrieved from: seekingalpha.com Figure 10: data Retrieved from: capitaliq.com

Without much margin producing, distributing, or selling products, Amazon's main focus, is scaling its services segment. The result was the boom in earnings, only now the company is maturing into a growth stage similar to Google. The latest earnings call is testament to this theory. Comparing relevant market multiples with Alphabet alone (rudimentary) provides a darker picture for Amazon:

Figure 11: Amazon & Google market-multiple comparison

Figure 11 was created by comparing specific Amazon and Google market multiples. The two are essentially compiled into one "micro industry" and the multiples are converged to assess a relative fair value. If Amazon's profit growth continues to stagnate, this comparison would be spot-on.

If Amazon were traded like Alphabet, which at the moment has a better earnings trajectory, then the implied price is below $1,000 a share: representing a 49% downside risk. Again, this is compared to Google alone. The message is clear though, slowing bottom-lines are met with low multiples. If Amazon continues this subdued growth, (keep in mind Amazon lowered its forecast), its fate will be the same as every slowing high-growth tech company before it.

ESG Risk

The fundamental risk is increasing, but another risk you wouldn't expect from Amazon is fast emerging: its environmental, social and governance score (ESG). ESG scores are used not only to pick companies which fall under your beliefs/morals, but also to avoid steep sell-offs caused by public exposure. The major difference between Amazon and its sizeable S&P 500 peers is that it has been relatively unscathed by poor ESG practices.

Figure 12: Amazon ESG snapshot; source: finance.yahoo.com

Amazon's ESG score has not only been declining significantly, but it is lagging its peers by a wide margin. Furthermore, the company has yet to feel the wrath of a full-blown public backlash for its more unfavorable practices. For instance, Facebook's stock declined when revelations about its privacy policies (or lack-there-of) were publicized, and again when a moderator literally slumped over dead in the office. What's even more intriguing is how the score is broken down and how each specific segment has declined (yellow is category average, blue represents Amazon):

Figure 13: (snapshot cont.); source: finance.yahoo.com

Employees have cited Amazon mostly for its impact on climate change, but also poor working conditions. The company experienced three strikes during Amazon Prime day: in Spain, Germany and Minnesota. The strikes were not too impactful on their own, but they set a precedence for future behavior and unfavorable media attention.

Worker conditions pose a threat, but nothing trumps the DOJ's new anti-trust inquiry. A probe earlier this year, focused on Google, impacted major tech players (including Amazon) severely. This time though, Amazon's price defied gravity as investors didn't seem to care. The severity of fines is evident in Facebook's brand new $5 billion fine from the FTC--especially if earnings are beginning to plateau. Furthermore, CNBC reported how Steven Mnuchin emphasized how he believes Amazon, specifically, is in clear violation of anti-trust laws:

“I think if you look at Amazon, although there are certain benefits to it, they’ve destroyed the retail industry across the United States so there’s no question they’ve limited competition,” Mnuchin told [CNBC]. “I think it’s very good that the attorney general is going to look into this. I think it’s an important issue and I look forward to him reporting back to the president and hearing his recommendations.”

Data by YCharts

Figure 14: Amazon price, July 26, 2019.

This was the reaction. With another probe so soon, backed by the Treasury Secretary (who has stated he believes Amazon is "clearly" at fault) the risk should have been priced in more than before. Without a proper correction immediately following the news, Amazon is still at full risk for this specific issue.

Other politicians/regulators are eyeing Amazon, proven in the recent break-down of a proposed HQ in New York. It, too sets a precedent for other jurisdictions to pass the baton and hold off on large-scale business investments (incentives).

Final Words

Not only is Amazon's growth coming into question, but it also has a myriad of other risks waiting to weigh on its market price. Without much downward pressure leading up to today, the risk has not been priced in properly. This may be due to Amazon's infamous strategies and popularity, the lack of alternative investments globally or more focus on revenue; but time will eventually catch up to this behemoth. With all 3 segment margins declining, increasing international risk and essentially an online Walmart as a base for operations, Amazon's lofty valuation will most likely correct.

Whatever your opinion is on Amazon, now is definitely not the right time to buy. I do like Amazon, its prolonged start-up mentality, and its wide-ranging developments, but the price is just not there. Trade uncertainty and a slowing global economy do not help.

Appendix

Exhibit A: Amazon statistics since Q2 2017

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.