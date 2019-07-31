Instructure: Looking Healthier, But Not Good Enough To Dive In Yet

However, Instructure's YTD gains and lack of clarity around both its growth trajectory and its eventual profitability still make it an uncertain investment.

After dramatically missing earnings last quarter and knocking down the Street's expectations by several pegs last quarter, education technology company Instructure (INST) has finally regained some of its credibility with a resounding beat in Q2. The company - which is best known for providing course management platforms to universities, as well as corporate learning tools - saw a 6% bump in share prices as a result. If Instructure's goal was to take a "big bath" and reset expectations last quarter to a bar that it can easily beat, its strategy clearly worked in Q2.

I've been intermittently bullish on Instructure throughout the years, as it remains one of the true value stocks within enterprise SaaS. Last quarter, I exited my bullish position for fear of Instructure's decelerating growth. But while I remain encouraged by Instructure's ~5 point acceleration in growth rates this quarter, it's not enough data to convince me that Instructure is on an upward trend. In my view, the company's growth trajectory is still very uncertain - especially given the fact that this quarter's growth was helped to an unspecified degree by two recent acquisitions. In short, Instructure remains a stock to watch - but there's no rush to buy it on earnings strength.

Instructure's year-to-date gains, and its post-earnings spike, have also taken away some of the value component that makes the stock attractive. A quick check on where Instructure is currently trading - at its present share price in the low $40 range, Instructure currently trades at a market cap of $1.48 billion. After we net off the company's $47.5 million of cash (which is running dangerously thin for a company that is still burning free cash flow), we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.43 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Instructure's latest guidance ranges:

Figure 1. Instructure FY19 outlook

Source: Instructure 2Q19 earnings release

The company raised its full-year revenue range to $258-$260 million (+23-24% y/y), which represents a minor $1 million bump at the low end relative to the outlook it gave last quarter of $257-$260 million. At the $259 million midpoint of Instructure's new range, the stock is currently trading at 5.51x EV/FY19 revenues.

While that seems inexpensive, Instructure's lack of clarity around its growth rates, eventual profitability and free cash flow still give me pause. Among cheaply valued SaaS names, I still prefer cloud storage stocks Dropbox (DBX) and Box (BOX). Instructure, on the other hand, remains a wait-and-see.

Q2 download

Let's dive into Instructure's Q2 results in greater detail:

Figure 2. Instructure 2Q19 results

Source: Instructure 2Q19 earnings release

The key highlight this quarter, without a doubt, is Instructure's re-acceleration in revenue growth. Revenues clocked in at $62.9 million (+26% y/y), beating Wall Street's expectations of $62.1 million (+24% y/y) by a two-point margin, as well as accelerating five points over Q1's dismal 21% y/y growth rate.

The strength carried over into billings as well. As most software investors are aware, billings represents a clearer picture of a software company's forward revenue trajectory as it shows a twelve-month pipeline of recognizable revenues. This quarter, Instructure's rolling twelve-month billings came in at $257.3 million, up 20% y/y and improving two points over last quarter's 18% y/y growth rate:

Figure 3. Instructure 2Q19 TTM billings

Source: Instructure 2Q19 earnings release

Some additional color from Instructure's CFO Steven Kaminsky on this quarter's revenue strength, taken from his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

"This healthy revenue growth is a direct result of customer growth, the contributions from our recent acquisitions and net revenue retention of over 100%."

In addition, CEO Daniel Goldsmith added that Instructure's corporate product, Bridge, signed on several marquee customers this quarter: Mutual of Omaha, Waze, and American Express - the latter signed a deployment that covered 10,000 contractors. Despite this quarter's revenue strength, however, it's still difficult to map out Instructure's growth trajectory and determine whether the company will fall back to the low 20s. On a combined basis for the first two quarters of FY19, Instructure grew at 23% y/y; the company's FY19 guidance range of 23-24% y/y implies that we'll see growth lifting in the back half of FY19. However, Instructure's weaker billings growth rate implies that revenue growth will fall back into the low 20s. There's also additional uncertainty around what the company's organic growth is, and how much Instructure's acquisitions helped this quarter's growth rates.

Additional uncertainties materialized over the company's margin patterns:

Figure 4. Instructure margin trends

Source: Instructure 2Q19 earnings release

Pro forma gross margins weakened by 120bps to 71.3% this quarter, which the company blamed on a "modest impact" from Instructure's acquisitions. Operating margins, on the other hand, improved 660bps to -9.4%, which Instructure's CFO attributed to changes in the company's compensation plan to include more stock-based comp for Instructure's new exec team hires. Stock comp is excluded from pro forma operating expenses, but not from GAAP margins - so as can be seen above, GAAP operating loss margins actually worsened more than ten points to -35.9%.

Another red flag emerges around Instructure's free cash flow. FCF losses were slightly trimmed this quarter, but in the first half of FY19, FCF losses still rose 33% y/y to -$55.5 million:

Figure 5. Instructure FCF

Source: Instructure 2Q19 earnings release

Unless FCF improves soon, Instructure may find itself needing to raise capital within the year - which has historically driven share prices lower.

Key takeaways

Overall, I'm encouraged by Instructure's improvement in revenue and billings growth rates, but there's insufficient evidence as of yet to determine that the company has really sparked a turnaround. In addition, the company's path to profitability still seems several years away, and the company's red ink on the free cash flow front may cause a liquidity crunch sometime over the next few quarters.

In short, there's a reason that Instructure is trading relatively cheaply compared to the rest of the SaaS sector. Stay on the sidelines here unless the stock price materially drops or until more positive data points emerge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.