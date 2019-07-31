Video Games Are Wrecking Retail

To make an embarrassing admission, I like video games. That's what got me into software engineering when I was a kid. I wanted to make money so I could buy a better computer to play better video games - nothing like saving the world. - Elon Musk

In my most recent Lead-Lag Report, I have a “leader” rating assigned to the consumer discretionary group. While Amazon (AMZN), the sector’s biggest name, disappointed the street with its Q2 earnings results, I noted that much of the weakness came from AWS and costs related to the switch to one-day delivery. In other words, it wasn’t due to retail demand. The consumer is still looking strong. While Amazon’s impact on the retail space is well documented, it isn’t its only threat. Retailers should be worried about the growth of the video game industry.

Yes, video games.

Now before you stop reading, let’s take a look at how much money we’re talking about. In 2018, the video game industry generated more than $130 billion in revenue with the majority coming from mobile gaming. By 2025, that number could hit $300 billion.

Popular mobile apps, such as Fortnite, Roblox and Candy Crush Saga, generate around $20-30 million a month by themselves. I can personally vouch for the fact that kids are more interested in spending their money within gaming apps like these than at retail stores. My friend's daughter just ran up a $200 bill making in-app purchases within Roblox after somehow disabling the parental approval setting in the App Store. Needless to say, she won’t be making any purchases on her own again anytime soon. But the point is that this is what she wanted to spend her money on. She didn’t want to go to Target (TGT) to buy the latest toy or a new shirt. She wants to spend her money within the mobile games she’s playing, and she’s not alone.

Parents spend on average more than $400 annually on video game content for their kids, an increase of 34% from a year ago. Nearly 40% of parents of gaming kids age 5-15 report being worried about the pressure put on children to spend within these apps. 17% of kids said they’ve accidentally spent money online.

Need more proof that the video game industry is becoming big business? The first place prize for the recently completed Fortnite World Cup topped that of Wimbledon, the Indy 500 and the Masters.

Should the retail industry be worried about this trend? Absolutely. People’s discretionary income, both children and adults, is increasingly steered away from the traditional retail outlets and towards online entertainment. The largest ETF focused on this space, the ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR), is up more than 70% since its inception in 2016 and invests in names such as Glu Mobile (GLUU), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Nintendo and Activision Blizzard (ATVI). The VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) debuted late last year and is up 26% year-to-date.

It’s an undeniable fact that the video game industry is growing rapidly and accounting for a larger percentage of the average consumer’s discretionary income. That comes at the expense of traditional retailers and it’s a trend that won’t be reversing anytime soon.

