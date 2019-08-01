The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth

Since the second crash with the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX, aircraft of the type have been grounded and Boeing as well as the FAA have been heavily criticized on the system design, certification and the way they communicated with stakeholders (not just shareholders) around the world after the crash. Putting it simply, customers as well as the traveling public have put their trust in Boeing assuming that the 103-year old company would provide the traveling public with a robust vehicle. That trust has been ashamed and to a major extent Boeing’s initial attempt to be transparent have made matters worse, as the company came forward with information after media reports revealed issues.

At this point, I’d get the feeling (just from reading the daily comments I have received over the past 4-5 months) that 60 to 80 percent of the people would not board the MAX when it is cleared for flight again. That would leave the airline industry with a dilemma; Stick to their current but delayed fleet plan, delay fleet renewal or switch their orders which means extra business for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). However, after a poll from UBS this turns out to be just 6% though we do not know how representative this poll is.

In this report we want to have a look at what airlines are actually doing with their MAX orders at present and it shows that despite some airlines seeking cancellation, reality is different. Possibly because changing fleets from one day to the other brings a lot of challenges. It’s not to say that airlines should continue accepting delivery of what they ordered if they are not convinced of the robustness of the product, but it is very important to keep in mind that the headlines you read might not be what is actually happening.

In this report, we have an extensive look at Boeing’s year-to-date cancellations and analyse some of the plans from various

Cancellations up to and including June

At the time of writing Boeing’s order book shows an unfilled backlog of 4,601 units for the Boeing 737 MAX. The backlog is the clear indicator on why the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX are watched so closely. This is an extremely popular aircraft and an important one for Boeing. It’s the main vehicle together with the Airbus A320neo to support growth of the air travel market in the coming decade, maybe even in the coming two decades.

From January up to and including June Boeing received 14 gross orders for the Boeing 737 MAX and up until the second crash with the Boeing 737 MAX (in March), Boeing received 10 orders. The first quarter tends to be slow when it comes to orders, but the Boeing 737 MAX crash and subsequent grounding definitely has played a role in the low order inflow for the Boeing 737 MAX; If we look at the first 3 months this year, we see that there were 10 Boeing 737 MAX orders by March compared to 108 last year followed by April-June orders of 4 orders this year and 175 last year. So, just by looking at the numbers we can say quite firmly that the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX have impacted the company’s order inflow for the type and possibly for other types as well.

Now, we can also look at net orders cancellations. After all, we are interested in seeing how many airlines cancelled their orders during the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. In total, we’re are seeing -180 net orders so that shows that even without deliveries, the order book has declined. It shows that slots are freed, but are not being filled. Currently neither Boeing nor its customer prioritize finalizing orders. This year, there have been 216 cancellations (up until and including June) for the Boeing 737 MAX alone. One would think that this is a clear sign that customers are stepping away. However, while there have been cancellations reported by Boeing, current cancellations do not even reflect a single dropped order as we explain below.

Figure 1: Boeing 737 MAX cancellations 2019 (Source: AeroAnalsysis)

So, there have been 216 cancellations. That’s a big number: These cancellations are valued over $10B after customary discounts. However, we have to split this into contract terminations and non-contractual order terminations . This is a requirement as part of the adoption of the ASC606 accounting standard. What we see is that the ASC606 changes account for 131 out of the 216 cancellations leaving 85 units to be terminated by contract. So, 60% of the “cancellations” ASC606 adjustment are not formal cancellations. This year the ASC606 adjustments can solely be attributed to aircraft that were intended to operate for Jet Airways, which ceased operations, and most likely Nok Air which is in severe financial distress.

Jet Airways had 125 Boeing 737 MAX directly on order with Boeing and 75 via Boeing Capital Corporation. In April, we saw 4 out of the aircraft from Boeing Capital Corporation being formally cancelled and these were taken up by an unidentified customer which cancelled orders it held for four other aircraft. In May, the remaining 71 MAX aircraft for Jet Airways booked by Boeing Capital Corporation were formally cancelled while 6 orders were classified as doubtful. This took the number of ASC606 adjustments to 131 for the Boeing 737 (125 units from Jet Airways that are likely pending cancellation and 6 for presumably Nok Air and increased the Boeing 737 MAX cancellations to 85 units; 3 from a slot swap in January, 4 from a slot swap in April and 75 from Boeing Capital Corporation and 3 Boeing 737 MAX slots from Air Lease Corporation (ALC) being converted to a 1 Boeing 787 orders. So, the fact is that at present no aircraft cancellations driven by the second Boeing 737 MAX crash are in the books, but order inflow is heavily affected. What the cancellations primarily reflect is Jet Airways ceasing operations.

Does this mean, there is no problem for Boeing? Certainly not, there are chances for Boeing to lose orders driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crashes as we discuss below.

Lion Air and Garuda Indonesia

Source: Boeing

In the aftermath of the Lion Air crash, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg made some remarks that angered Lion Air so much that they said they were seeking cancellation for their remaining orders. The airline currently has 187 unfilled orders for the Boeing 737 MAX including 50 for the biggest variant, the MAX 10. The value of these jets is $9.9B. While it was already stated in December 2018 that Lion Air would cancel the order, this hasn’t occurred yet. One thing that also holds for Lion Air is that while it could very well be that they want to cancel the order, the Boeing 737 MAX crash might not be the only reason. Lion Air has overordered quite a bit and the current problems with the Boeing 737 MAX crisis can help them even out the delivery schedule.

In March, the other big player on the Indonesian air travel market, Garuda, said that it requested Boeing to terminate the contract for 49 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft after the second fatal crash. A month later, Garuda backtracked and is now expecting to take delivery of the MAX 10 (so still a Boeing 737 MAX) and the Boeing 787. The airline had previously already decided to reduce its MAX orders from 49 to 20, which would allow for 10 Boeing 787-9s to be added to the fleet.

What we are seeing is that these Indonesian carriers have unfilled orders for 236 Boeing 737 MAX jets or over 5% of the total unfilled backlog for the Boeing 737 MAX, but despite threats that they would cancel their orders valued roughly $12.5B no formal cancellation has taken place yet. It directly opposes the sensational headlines we’ve been seeing since the crashes.

One other Indonesian carrier, Sriwijaya Air, cancelled plans to lease 2 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Unless that lessor cancels the order, there is no consequence for Boeing there since the lessor could place the aircraft with other airlines.

So, from Indonesia – The country that has seen the most vocal airlines on cancelling the order- there are 236 orders for the Boeing 737 MAX and none cancelled. One agreement for the lease of two 737 MAX aircraft seems to be cancelled and a partial swap might occur to accommodate Garuda’s plan to acquire the Boeing 787.

Oceania

Source: Fiji TV

Staying in the region, Virgin Australia which has 40 orders for the Boeing 737 MAX deferred the first MAX 8 deliveries to 2025 and converted 15 existing orders for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 to the bigger MAX 10. So, Virgin Australia has used the moment to convert and defer orders, likely at no cost. Fiji Airways and Air Niugini have not filed any compensation requests as far as we could track.

China

Source: China Southern Airlines

Going from Oceania to China is not a big hop. The markets, however, are completely different especially if you look at how the market is organized where ordering aircraft largely is state controlled because the biggest airline groups are state-owned.

Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, all of which are state owned airlines have 78 Boeing 737 MAX in their fleet and disclosed orders for 33 aircraft. Total unfilled orders likely are closer to 250 aircraft. These airlines groups are currently looking for compensation from Boeing, but have not cancelled their orders. We did some digging and found that China represents at least (and probably more than) 9% of the total orders.

Earlier it was said that China Aircraft Leasing Group, controlled by state-owned China Everbright Group, was looking to suspend its order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, but this was later denied.

Just hours after we submitted our findings for publication on Seeking Alpha, the news broke that China Southern Airlines has cancelled orders for 64 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft marking the biggest cancellation after the second Boeing 737 MAX crash. At present, the cancellation has not been confirmed by Boeing or China Southern Airlines and we have found no sources to verify the news. As a result we are extremely weary of the accuracy of the report.

What we are left with in China is approximately 350 unfilled orders of which 64 might have been cancelled. It’s highly likely that there are many more orders to be attributed to Chinese customers which are currently not identified. For Boeing, a cancellation from China Southern Airlines would be a big thing as it marks a cancellation in a high growth area from one of the biggest airline in the world. For now, however, we have not enough reputable sources to verify that a cancellation has occurred or is about to.

Middle East

Source: Boeing

The next region where the Boeing 737 MAX has customers who commented on the Boeing 737 MAX crisis is the Middle East:

Lessor ALAFCO has ordered 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Qatar Airways is believed to have 20 firm orders as an unidentified customer of which 5 have been contractually delivered (operated by Air Italy).

Oman Air has 20 unfilled orders.

Flydubai has unfilled orders for 237 jets. With nearly 300 aircraft on order.

Middle Eastern carriers represent over 6% of the backlog. The biggest customer in the Middle East, flydubai, seeks compensation from Boeing for the grounding of its jets and is not pleased with the communications from Boeing. As there is no clear timeline on a return to service, the airline has been negotiating with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), but there has been no cancellation request.

Qatar Airways has 15 unfilled orders and while the first aircraft should have been handed over in April, the carrier doesn’t see the aircraft in its 2024 fleet. I have always assumed that the first 20 aircraft would go to Air Italy which depends on aircraft ordered by Qatar Airways.

Oman Air, as far as we could track, hasn’t changed their order but is reviewing the Airbus A320neo as an alternative to the grounded MAX.

So, in the Middle East we might not be seeing the 737 MAX in Qatar Airways colours. Despite the Qatar Airways colours looking pretty on the Boeing 737 MAX, the MAX hasn’t really made sense for the Qatar Airways fleet. However, we don’t see any confirmed cancellations as flydubai is negotiating with Airbus but hasn’t announced anything yet (if there is something to announce, they won’t announce it until the Dubai Airshow) while the 15 aircraft for Qatar Airways could be going to Air Italy after all.

One airline that changed its mind on the Boeing 737 MAX is Saudi carrier Flyadeal, which has Saudia as its parent company. The airline tentatively agreed on purchasing 30 MAX aircraft with options for another 20 units. This tentative order will not be firmed and that can be attributed to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. Instead it is understood that the aircraft ordered by Saudia during the Paris Airshow will partially be used for executing the renewed fleet plans for the domestic low-cost carrier.

India, Vietnam & Malaysia

Source: Livemint

In India we have 261 unfilled orders. However, as discussed earlier, 125 orders for Jet Airways shouldn’t be counted as they have been part of the ASC606 Adjustment leaving 136 unfilled orders in India for SpiceJet. SpiceJet has been in discussion with Boeing for compensation.

Hopping to Vietnam, the only carrier having the aircraft on order is VietJet. Earlier this year, a “mega order”, which AeroAnalysis showed to have been booked already months before, was placed by the airline having now 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order. The carrier will make a decision on its order after the probe is finished.

Malaysia Airlines, which has been plagued by big aviation accidents in the past years, is reviewing its order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Africa

Source: flickr.com

In Africa, customers have 50 unfilled orders:

25 for Ethiopian Airlines

10 for Air Peace

7 for Comair

8 for Arik Air

Unsurprisingly, the Ethiopian Airlines order is much in doubt. However, no cancellation took place and the airline said it will be the last airline to have the MAX return to service. So, it is no given that Ethiopian Airlines will cancel its order. Kenya Airways, which planned on acquiring 10 Boeing 737 MAX seems to be sticking to its plan after reviewing its options.

Europe and CIS

The market in Europe is big; Customers have unfilled orders for 679 aircraft. Part of these orders are with Ireland-based lessors which skews the picture a bit. Ryanair (RYAAY) has agreed with Boeing on a compensation as the carrier had to lower its growth aspirations. This probably is a pretty big compensation given that Ryanair is Boeing’s launch customer for the Boeing 737 MAX 200 and the biggest confirmed customer for the jet in Europe.

Norwegian Air Shuttle which has 18 Boeing 737 MAX in the fleet and 92 aircraft on order also demanded compensation. Norwegian CEO, Bjørn Kjos, even went to Seattle to negotiate a compensation package, discuss the MAX issues and witness the software update Boeing has been working on.

Other compensation requests include:

TUI Travel with 15 aircraft in the fleet and 57 on order has also been negotiating with Boeing for a compensation package.

Turkish Airlines with 12 aircraft in the fleet and 63 on order has also been negotiating with Boeing for a compensation package.

Corendon is seeking compensation for the 1 grounded jet and 2 aircraft that were to be delivered.

Icelandair (17 aircraft) and Air Italy (up to 20 aircraft) are reviewing their options, which includes a switch to Airbus.

Various Russian carriers with 57 aircraft on order could opt not take delivery of their aircraft, though only 48 aircraft have directly been ordered by these airlines.

Azerbaijan Airlines was first said to be cancelling its order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets. Fact, however, is that Azerbaijan Airlines postponed its deliveries for the Boeing 737 MAX and technically they didn’t even order the aircraft themselves but leased them via the Silk Way Group.

The Americas

The Americas are a huge market for Boeing; Currently there are nearly 1,500 total orders. What we observed is that nobody is actively looking for cancellation at the moment. Aeromexico (60 orders) and United Airlines (UAL) (137) orders are looking for compensation from Boeing. The bigger hit for Boeing could be that Southwest Airlines (LUV) is now closely looking at the Airbus A220, the aircraft that Boeing tried to kill a couple of years ago. Lessor Air Lease Corporation swapped slots for 3 Boeing 737 MAX jets to orders for 1 Boeing 787.

Conclusion

Table 1: Overview research Boeing 737 MAX order book changes (Source: AeroAnalysis)

After spending nearly a week analysing things (we analysed the most important regions and customers covering ~75% of the order book for the Boeing 737 MAX), I think there are clear conclusions to be drawn that go directly against what many think is currently happening:

Currently there are 3 confirmed cancellations, which are part of a aircraft type order swap.

Customers with orders for 260 aircraft or 6% of the backlog are rumoured to be cancelling their order. This includes the two airlines involved in the fatal crashes.

Customers who placed orders for ~1,200 aircraft or 28% of the MAX order book are seeking compensation.

Two airlines opted to cancel the lease contract with their lessor.

Customers with 77 orders or 2% of the backlog have been looking to defer or swap orders or have already done so.

Customers with 530 orders or 12% of the order book are looking at their options, which includes changing their orders fully or in part to orders for Airbus. Including flydubai (which has been counted only in the compensation category this rises to 767 units or 17%.

So, what we are really seeing is that the huge cancellation tsunami that was expected, is just a ripple… but also ripples [can] have a gradual impact and the numbers also show this:

Roughly 20% of the order book could be wiped out.

Roughly 25 to 30 percent of the airlines is looking for compensation.

Possible order losses are driven by Vietjet, flydubai, Lion Air. Southwest Airlines is in the same category, though we believe it would require a significant deterioration in the relation between Boeing and the airline to really face a cancellation.

At present, airlines and lessors have stopped ordering the Boeing 737 MAX.

What should be noted is that evaluating orders (looking at Airbus aircraft), in part, is a strategic step to maximize compensation. What we are seeing is that while many people have expected the order book to come down drastically with cancellations each day, this simply did not happen. Airline executives are more thoughtful in their approach mostly opting for compensation that allows them to make prudent decisions in the future. It’s very well possible that we will see airlines cancelling after all but right now the number of cancellations has remained rather limited. For Boeing losing nearly a fifth of the order book is going to hurt, but there is a long way to go from 1% of the backlog cancelled to having over 1 out of every 5 aircraft in backlog cancelled. Up until now we have only seen 3 confirmed cancellations (from Air Lease Corporation) in favor of the Dreamliner, which we think can be directly related to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. The news about 64 cancellations from China Southern Airlines hasn't been confirmed, nor could we found additional sources besides the one heavily cited to verify the story.

We believe that you will see some airlines changing their plans and most of the fallout will likely come from tentative agreements or lease agreements not being firmed or filled, but a big reduction in the order book is not something we are currently seeing. Nevertheless, the Boeing 737 MAX crisis has significantly reduced Boeing’s leverage in negotiations with customers and especially in negotiations with Chinese customers that could become a problem. Whether airlines remain loyal to Boeing is largely going to depend on the timeline and compensation package Boeing offers for the simple reason that the current problems with the MAX are hurting the airlines as growth pretty much has dried up and additional costs for replacement and operations of other aircraft are being made.

I think one thing you can conclude is that everything from recertification to MAX to cancellations to airlines switching to Airbus, it all is going much slower and on a much smaller scale than many expected. What should be kept in mind is that airlines usually have contract clauses for cancellation that can be activated 12 months after the initial scheduled delivery date, so the way contracts are structured cancellations could be pushed into 2020 and in the case of the Boeing 737 MAX, I’d expect that Boeing has tried keeping some airlines on board with their estimate for a Q4 2019 return to service. If that estimate slips, we might see airlines changing their orders.

