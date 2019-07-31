Baby Bond IPO: 6.20% From Ready Capital Corp

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 5 years to maturity.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Ready Capital Corp (RC). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B3 Filing by Ready Capital Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $50M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ready Capital Corp 6.20% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: RCB) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.20%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated “BBB” by less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Company. RCB is callable as of 07/30/2022 and is maturing on 07/30/2026. The new baby bond is currently trading above its par value at the price of $25.66 and has a 5.64% Yield-to-Call and a 5.79% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.32% and 5.13%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Ready Capital Corp., formerly Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS. The Company originates SBC and SBA loans through its ReadyCap subsidiaries. The Company also invests in asset-backed securities, where the underlying pool of assets consists primarily of SBC loans, and other real estate-related investments. The Company is managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Source: Reuters.com | Ready Capital Corp

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, RC:

Source: Tradingview.com

The company is currently paying (for the last 4 quarters) a quarterly dividend of $0.40 ($1.60 on annual basis) on its common stock. With a market price of $15.15, the current yield of RC is at 10.56%. As an absolute value, this means $71M yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, with a market capitalization is around $681M, RC is one of the smallest 'Diversified REITs' (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Ready Capital Corp's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report on March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2019, RC had a total debt of $1.763B, and with the newly issued 2026 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $1.768B that are senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 2.59, which cannot be defined as a good number after the market capitalization coverage reaches only 1/3 of the debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $59M for 2018 with $109M paid of interest expense. So, if we add the $3.1M quarterly interest for RCB, we have a ratio of 0.52, which also repeats the previous ratio as the interest expenses are twice the company's net income.

The Ready Capital Corp Family

RC has two outstanding baby bonds, issued before the rebranding into the new company:

Ready Capital Corp, formerly Sutherland Asset Management Corp 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (RCA)

Ready Capital Corp, formerly Sutherland Asset Management Corp 6.50% Senior Notes due 2021 (RCP)

Source: Author's database

The other two securities have slightly different characteristics from the newly issued one. RCA is convertible senior notes that have some special claused, unlike the typical baby bond. RCP is more like RCB, but it becomes callable in less than a year and has 5 years less to its maturity. Furthermore, RCB has a higher call price if it gets redeemed after its call date and before 07/30/2025.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the RC's securities and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is a lot less volatile behavior and outperformance of the bonds versus the benchmark, which can be simply explained by the fact, they are term securities, maturing at most after 4 years.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The following section contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, issued by a Real Estate Investment Trust.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC. The baby bonds, issued by MDLY (MDLQ, and MDLX) are excluded because of their high volatility lately due to shareholders' concern about the potential merger of MCC, MDLY and Sierra Income Corp. AFHBL is also excluded as it is trading at 64% Yield-to-Maturity with 3 years remaining until maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Optional Redemption

We may redeem for cash all or any portion of the Notes, at our option, on or after July 30, 2022 and before July 30, 2025, at a redemption price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. On or after July 30, 2025, we may redeem for cash all or any portion of the Notes, at our option, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Change of Control Offer to Repurchase

If a Change of Control Repurchase Event (as defined herein under "Description of the Notes—Certain Covenants—Offer to Repurchase Upon a Change of Control Repurchase Event") occurs, the holders may require us to offer to repurchase the notes at a repurchase price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the repurchase date.

Source: 424B3 Filing by Ready Capital Corp

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $48,075,000 (or approximately $55,338,750 if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional notes in full). We intend to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to our Operating Partnership in exchange for the issuance by the Operating Partnership of the Mirror Note with terms that are substantially equivalent to the terms of the notes offered by this prospectus supplement. Our Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds to originate or acquire our target assets and for general business purposes. Until appropriate assets can be identified, our Manager may repay borrowings outstanding under our loan repurchase agreements or credit facilities and invest the net proceeds of this offering in interest-bearing short-term investments, including money market accounts, in each case that are consistent with our intention to continue to qualify as a REIT. These investments are expected to provide a lower net return than we will seek to achieve from our target assets.

Source: 424B3 Filing by Ready Capital Corp

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and, after that, will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". The requirements for an addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one, with the difference that the New Index will also include notes. However, the market capitalization of $50 is much less than the $100M needed for RCB to be included in the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, RCB is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's debt-to-equity and interest coverage ratios are not the best, which one can hope for, as the company is quite leveraged. Unfortunately, a meaningful comparison with the company's outstanding senior notes cannot be made and there is a lack of many REIT baby bonds. If we look more broadly towards all baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity I find the RILY ones as decent ones but not something exceptional, as the company is highly leveraged. Their advantage is the highest returns and the shorter maturity dates. Overall, the new baby bond does not fit into my interests.

