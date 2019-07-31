Technically Speaking For July 31

To absolutely no one's surprise, the Fed cut rates 25 basis points. Their justification, however, is interesting (emphasis added):

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 2 to 2-1/4 percent. This action supports the Committee's view that sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective are the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about this outlook remain.

The committee is entirely correct that international economic events have pointed to a far softer environment, especially in trade and manufacturing. The inflation comment is puzzling. Inflation has been running below the Fed's 2% target for most of this expansion. But that miss has rarely been mentioned by the Fed in a negative light, let alone used to justify a change in policy. In fact, for the better part of the last 7-8 years, the Fed has continually argued that inflation would slowly rise to 2%. The fact that it is now an issue that the Fed wants to confront is ... perplexing.

US rates are actually high relative to the natural rate of interest: The chart above is from the Richmond Fed and it shows the "natural" rate of interest -- a theoretical level at which rates are neither stimulative nor non-stimulative. The median rate is 1.19% -- about 80 BP below US rates before today's 25 BP cut.

In general, global equity markets are still in decent shape, but there is some weakness: Above are 2-month charts of ETFs that track most of the global markets. All Asia less Japan (top row, far left) has dipped from a high at the beginning of July and has now formed a rounding top. The emerging market ETF (top row, far right) and Chinese ETF (middle row, second from right) have the same pattern. The Brazilian (top row, second from right), United Kingdom (middle row, second from left), and Latin American ETF (bottom row, second from left) charts are trending lower. The Russian ETF (bottom row, second from right) has a very slight downward tilt. Only the SPY (bottom row, far right) is still in an uptrend. That doesn't bode well for the next few months.

Let's take a look at today's performance table: There's an old adage on Wall Street: buy the rumor and sell the news. The idea is that the rumor is actually publicly available inside information while the news is nothing more than confirmation of the same. That's exactly why the market sold off today. Traders bid up shares over the last few weeks, relying on the very public pronouncement by various Fed officials. Today, traders simply took profits.

Charts from two time frames put today's action into perspective. Let's start with the 1-week charts:

Both the SPY and QQQ (top and bottom, respectively) traded more or less sideways between July 25 to today's Fed announcement. Both then sold off on the news, taking longer-term profits. Smaller-cap stocks, which had rallied decently over the last two days, broke trend in the morning and then sold off sharply on the Fed announcement.

Next up, here are the 30-day charts: The micro-cap (top chart), small-cap (middle chart), and mid-cap indexes were all trading above key resistance levels over the last week, waiting for the Fed decision. Today, all three fell back to key support levels.

In comparison, we have the SPYs and QQQs: Both the QQQ and SPY continued their overall selloff today.

Today feels like the end of a short-term cycle: the market rallied on the rumor that the Fed would cut rates and today -- the day of the news -- it sold off, taking profits. Plus, this occurred at the end of a month, two days before the employment report, which could start another short-term cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.