Mylan And Pfizer's Off-Patented Business: Tie-Up Of 2 Challenged Entities

I look forward to learning more about the pro-forma combination, but for now I am approaching this with a cautious stance.

I am somewhat cautious despite the low valuation and promise of synergies, as investors apparently have some reserves as well.

Mylan (MYL) has made a transformative deal as it merging with Upjohn, better known as Pfizer's (PFE) off-patented branded and generic established businesses. The market is giving a somewhat mixed reaction to the deal, with shares of Mylan up around 10%, or a bit more, yet Pfizer's shares are down a bit, as the market seems to be reacting cautiously, although the reaction is impacted by the fact that both companies have reported quarterly results next to the deal as well.

I see the rationale for combining operations, but the tie-up of two underperforming businesses is far from a guarantee for success, hence the reason why I do not feel the need to take action and take a position in either Mylan or Pfizer.

Deal Terms

Mylan and Pfizer's off-patented branded and generic business will be combined in order to create a new leader in this field. The all-stock deal means that investors in Pfizer will hold 57% of the shares in the new combination and shareholders of Mylan the remaining 43%.

The combination will have capabilities across 165 markets, with Mylan strong in central nervous system, anaesthesia, infectious disease and cardiovascular. Upjohn is strong in trusted brands such as Lipitor, Celebrex and Viagra. Mylan will be able to leverage the product portfolio and pipeline on the international infrastructure of Upjohn. In total, the company should become more diverse, differentiated, larger and skilled across most areas of its business.

The combination could deliver on $19-$20 billion in sales in 2020 on a pro-forma basis, with adjusted EBITDA seen at $7.5-$8.0 billion, as synergies are seen at a billion by 2023. Leverage should come down to 2.5 times EBITDA by 2021 as the company aims to pay out 25% of its free cash flows in dividends.

As Mylan is quite leveraged, Upjohn will issue $12 billion in debt which will benefit Pfizer before the merger will take place, making for a pro-forma debt load of $24.5 billion for the combination.

Fair Deal?

Mylan is currently generating sales of $12.0-$12.5 billion per annum on which it expects to generate $3.5-$3.7 billion in EBITDA. Upjohn is a bit smaller with sales of $7.5-$8.0 billion, yet EBITDA of $3.8-$4.1 billion is a bit more impressive. Hence, Mylan contributes 61% of pro-forma sales and 48% of EBITDA, with synergies in the near term seen at $250 million per annum. Synergies are seen at a billion in year four following deal closing, expected to gradually increase.

With Mylan operating with $12.5 billion in net debt and Upjohn taking along another $12 billion in debt, net debt of $24.5 billion is equivalent to little over 3 times EBITDA, although retained earnings (or better said cash flows) and realisation of synergies should allow for some deleveraging. With both companies contributing a similar amount of debt and Upjohn obtaining the majority of the share count in the new combination, I would not say that Mylan got a great deal, perhaps Pfizer has. Given the challenged situation of Mylan, it was hard to negotiate a top notch price, of course.

While the deal presentation talks about Mylan "contributing" $12.5 billion in debt, the net debt load comes in closer to $13 billion if we look at the second-quarter results.

As Mylan is the surviving party, we can construct the pro-forma numbers. With 516 million shares of Mylan outstanding following the second-quarter results, and knowing that 43% of the share count will belong to Mylan, the total share count comes in at 1.20 billion shares. This means that Pfizer, or its shareholders, own 684 million shares of the combination. With a share count of 5.7 billion shares in Pfizer, the company or its shareholders will (directly) own 0.12 shares of the new combination for every share they own in Pfizer.

This suggests that trading at $18 and change ahead of the deal, Mylan was valued at $22.3 billion on an enterprise basis. Pfizer's Upjohn is valued at $24.3 billion, on the back of its slightly higher EBITDA contribution.

Market Reaction

Shares of Mylan are up 13% to $20.80 per share at this moment in time. The $2.40 per share jump corresponds to a $2.9 billion increase in the combined value of the firm, including the to be issued shares of course, driven by improved diversification as well as near-term synergies of $250 million. These are furthermore expected to rise to a billion in the years to come.

It is somewhat surprising to see shares of Pfizer down a full dollar, or down 2.5%, following the deal announcement. That works down to $5.7 billion in value destruction on the back of the $24.3 billion valuation for Pfizer's assets. While Mylan was distressed, it is selling these prominent assets at 6.1 times EBITDA, as Pfizer obtains a similar multiple for its assets while it is much stronger (financially) of course. It is too simplistic to blame the decline in the share price on the deal terms as Pfizer reported soft quarterly results as well and made a small cut to the full-year guidance.

Note that the deal is quite large at a $24.3 billion valuation (just for the Pfizer part), yet it is quite limited at the same time as well. After all, Pfizer's equity valuation is already 10 times larger than this, and that is before taking into account the net debt balances which increased quite a bit following the $11 billion purchase of Array Biopharma in June of this year. Following that deal, I peg the pro-forma net debt load at $42 billion, dropping to $30 billion after which we account for the debt proceeds of Upjohn benefiting Pfizer.

On a net basis, I am not necessarily attracted to Mylan, Pfizer or the NewCo at this point in stage. Mylan has long been a great problem child as the divestment of Pfizer takes place at a reasonable valuation. We have to note that the new combination might see some challenges as Upjohn reported a 7% decline in second-quarter sales.

Reality is that Pfizer is able to spin-off an underperforming asset into a separate entity at a reasonable 6 times EBITDA multiple. With an enterprise value of roughly $280 billion ahead of the deal announcement, the overall valuation come in at 12-13 times, as it is hard to say whether Upjohn is fairly valued at 5, 6 or 7 times EBITDA given the declining revenue path, as reality is that the deal is too small to significantly alter Pfizer's investment thesis.

I do look forward to learning more about the pro-forma implications of the tie-up, yet do certainly recognise that one should be careful with excess leverage and adjusted earnings numbers when investing in companies, as few triggers other than "cheap" seem evident in this new combination.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.