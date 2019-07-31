B&G Foods Yielding Over 10% After Recent Price Decline

Either I'm right about the dividend being well covered, or the market's wrong by pricing in a cut.

B&G Foods (BGS) sells dozens of packaged food products, most of which the company claims are number one or number two in their category, or that hold a similar leadership position in a particular region of the country. The categories are often very narrowly defined, and a potential investor should not expect to see brands that generate more than $1 billion in annual sales. It doesn't have any. And to be very clear, the company has only two brands that generate more than $100 million in annual revenue - Green Giant and Ortega.

I've owned shares in the company for more than a decade, first investing in a hybrid security not long after the company went public 15 years ago. The main reason that I invested was the income produced by that security, and I subsequently kept adding to my position because of the company's growth through acquisition strategy and associated dividend policy. From the company's 10-K:

Our dividend policy reflects a basic judgment that our stockholders are better served when we distribute a substantial portion of our cash available to pay dividends to them instead of retaining it in our business. Under this policy, a substantial portion of the cash generated by our company in excess of operating needs, interest and principal payments on indebtedness, capital expenditures sufficient to maintain our properties and other assets is distributed as regular quarterly cash dividends to the holders of our common stock and not retained by us. We have paid dividends every quarter since our initial public offering in October 2004. For fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017, we had cash flows from operating activities of $209.5 million and $37.8 million, respectively, and distributed $124.5 million and $123.6 million as dividends, respectively. At our current dividend rate of $1.90 per share per annum, we expect our aggregate dividend payments in 2019 to be approximately $124.7 million.

That $1.90 dividend puts the current dividend yield at more than 10%. Clearly, the market is pricing a dividend cut into the shares of B&G. Just as clearly, one of us is wrong. If the dividend is cut, I'm wrong for continuing to hold shares, and even more wrong for planning to add to my position before earnings are released after the close of the market on August 1st. If the dividend is secure, the market is wrong for having incorporated a dividend cut into the price of the stock.

The price of B&G reached a low of $17.76 last week, a price not seen since October of 2011. At that time, the annual dividend was $0.84, and the annual revenues that year were $544 million. In 2018, the revenue was more than $1.7 billion, more than triple the level of 2011. 2019 was initially expected to show a small decline from 2018 due to the sale of the company's Pirate's brand to Hershey (HSY), and during the year-end conference call, B&G issued the following projections:

For 2019, we expect net sales to be in the range of $1.635 billion to $1.665 billion or in line with our 0% to 2% long-term topline growth model.

Company management also added the following detail:

We expect adjusted EBITDA $305 million to $320 million. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.85 to $2. Net interest expense of $87.5 million to $91.5 million including cash interest expense of $84 million to $88 million and interest amortization expense of $3.5 million. Depreciation expense of approximately $40 million, amortization expense of approximately $18 million and effective tax rate of approximately 44.5%. Cash taxes, excluding the tax effects from the gain on sale of Pirate Brands to be less than $5 million. And finally, we anticipate CapEx to be approximately $45 million to $50 million for 2019 which is in line with last year. Based on a mid point of our adjusted EBITDA guidance range. We expect that our adjusted EBITDA less CapEx, cash taxes after excluding the tax effects from the gain on Pirates Brand sale and cash interest to be approximately $180 million.

On May 2nd, the company issued Q1 results, reaffirming:

Net sales at a range of $1.635 billion to $1.665 billion

Adjusted diluted earnings per share at a range of $1.85 to $2.00

Adjusted EBITDA at a range of $305.0 million to $320.0 million

Not only was the full year reaffirmed one month into the quarter, but within two weeks, the company would also announce that it acquired the Clabber Girl Corporation on May 15, 2019, an acquisition that was expected to:

be immediately accretive to earnings per share,

be immediately accretive to free cash flow, and

generate approximately $70 to $75 million of net sales on an annualized basis.

The purchase was to be funded with cash on hand and a drawdown of the revolver. Since the purchase was to be immediately accretive to both EPS and FCF, the dividend should be more secure than originally expected. And, within a week after the Clabber Girl purchase closed, the company declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.475.

Second Quarter Results & Outlook

It's possible that Q2 results will be disappointing, and many packaged food companies have issued results that were less than the market anticipated. On June 27th, Seeking Alpha published a brief item titled "Food sector on watch after soft earnings" and noted that:

Another rough day could be setting up for the packaged food sector after Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) McCormick (NYSE:MKC) both disappointed with their earnings reports. Analysts are pointing in general to weakness with operating profit with food companies. Yesterday, it was General Mills setting a negative tone and contributing to a 1.2% drop for the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

B&G's spices and seasonings products generated more than $300 million in revenue in 2018, and weakness at McCormick could be a warning. That same warning could be true from Conagra, which recently acquired the Birds Eye frozen food business that competes with B&G's Green Giant frozen line-up (which generated more than $370 million last year). And, even though B&G has a cereal product, its Cream of Wheat brand (more than $60 million revenue per year for the past decade) competes more with the Quaker hot cereal brands from PepsiCo (PEP) than with the cereal products from General Mills (GIS).

I'm not about to give up on B&G. The reaffirming of its outlook a month into the second quarter was a positive indication for me. More importantly, the accretive acquisition of Clabber Girl is an even more important positive factor.

That hasn't stopped the market deciding that B&G's stock was a top candidate for shorting. My Schwab trading platform shows the stock as "Hard to Borrow". Morningstar reported that the short interest was 25.19 million shares out of 65.33 million shares outstanding as of July 15th.

Do the shorts have it correct? Does the market have it correct by pricing the shares so low that the dividend now yields more than 10%? Am I overestimating the safety of the dividend? We'll all know who is right and who is wrong by Thursday afternoon when the company reports shortly after the market closes.

Additional Disclosure

The past few trading sessions I bought 1,000 shares when the price dropped to ~$17.90, only to sell as the price rose to ~$18.30 later in the session. There is an excellent likelihood that I could do the same thing again prior to earnings.

However, despite my positive outlook for the stock, I am very reluctant to increase my long-term holdings of B&G. I am currently trying to adhere to an allocation limit of having no more than 5% of my equity portfolio in any single stock. B&G is currently close to that limit, and any reasonably positive response to earnings will require me to turn off dividend re-investment and trim my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am actively trading B&G ahead of earnings and currently DRIP both BGS and PEP.