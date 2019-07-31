Buy Brixmoor Property Group, But Only If You Want Yield, Capital Gains, And Distribution Growth

This stock is a buy if yield, safety, and growth are what you want for your portfolio.

Brixmoor Property Group For Yield And Growth

Brixmoor Property Group (BRX) hit my radar during a screen of the Real Estate sector looking for dividend growth. I am interested in the Real Estate sector among a group of three sectors this quarter due to their earnings outlook.

What I look for first when I'm screening for new stocks is earnings growth, if there is an outlook for positive and expansionary earnings growth within a sector, that is a sector I am interested in. After that, I look for yield and distribution growth. If I can match up a good earnings story with a good dividend story, then capital gains and market-beating total returns usually follow. Brixmoor Property Group has it all.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. is a REIT that owns more than 420 open-air mall and retail shopping centers. The company's portfolio spans 73 million square feet of space in prime commercial areas. Tenant-partners include TJ Maxx, Kroger (KR), Publix (OTC:PUSH), Walmart (WMT), and Ross Stores (ROST).

A 6.0% Yield At A Deep Value

At 6.10%, BRX does not have the highest yield among REITs or even the Retail REITs group that it belongs too. What is has that others don't is a 54% payout ratio and a super-low valuation. At 9.7x forward FFO, it is one of the lowest-priced REITs on the market. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Kimco (KIM) all trade near 12x forward earnings while Realty Income Corporation trades near 21x forward FFO. What I'm saying is, multiple expansion could add 20% to 100% to BRX prices over the next 12 months.

The company is no Dividend Aristocrat but it does have a history of growth and positive outlook for future distribution growth. Founded in 2008, the company began paying its distribution in 2014 and has increased the payout every year since. The growth rate is a tepid 5%, I prefer 10% if I can get it, but, in this case, sustainability and value trump aggressive growth.

Brixmoor just reported second quarter earnings and surpassed expectations. The company posted negative YOY revenue growth for the quarter but exceeded the consensus by 1.4%. The FFO of $0.48 is also a small contraction from the prior-year period but again beat the consensus.

Q2 same-property NOI growth of 1.8% is driven by a 170 basis point contribution from base rent, reflecting the impact of strong rent spreads. This highlights one of the company's strengths, its ability and willingness to work with tenants, to allow them to change locations within a property, in order for both to maximize profitability. Occupancy levels also helped with this quarter's results. Total leased occupancy increased to 91.5% and anchor-leased occupancy to 94.2%.

Over the last quarter, the company executed 2.2 million square feet of new and renewal leases and 3.3 million square feet of total leasing volume, including options. Rent spreads on the new businesses are favorable at 13.9% new/renewal and 30.4% total which will positively impact revenue as early as the third or current quarter.

leased to billed occupancy spread also expanded, to 400 basis points, representing $51.4 million of annualized base rent not yet commenced, providing visibility on future growth

The total of in-process reinvestment projects grew to 61 with an estimated cost of $414.6 million. This is expected to drive an incremental 10% NOI growth across the footprint as these projects come to fruition. Last quarter, $16 million worth of projects were completed, 9 total and these experienced an average 14% NOI growth.

Projects added include six anchor space repositioning projects, two outparcel development projects and one redevelopment project, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $21.9 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 14%.

The company is using some debt to fund its expansion but not much. Total liabilities are about 66% of total assets and most of that is long-term debt. In the last quarter, the company issued another $400 million in debt but the proceeds were used to pay down current liabilities including $200 million of a $500 million term loan.

James Taylor, CEO and President:

"We continue to drive substantial, measurable progress on our plan to deliver value through record levels of leasing and reinvestment on a self-funded basis. The work we have accomplished sets us up well for consistent, sustainable growth, while also driving significant intrinsic value at the real estate level."

The company still has $275 million left under its share repurchase program. This is equal to six days of trading volume at current shares prices and volume levels.

The company reaffirmed its full-year NAREIT FFO guidance at a range of $1.86 to $1.94 and bracketing the consensus. Based on this quarter's results, NOI growth and improving rent spreads, I expect the company will come in at the high end of this range or above. As of this quarter, actual results are on pace for FFO to hit $1.92. There have not yet been any analysts upgrades, but I expect to see some soon.

The Technical Outlook

The stock moved up nearly 2.0% after the report was released. The move created a strong-looking green candle that moved up from an important technical support level, the short-term 30-day moving average. The move was halted just above $18.60 at the 1-year high price mark. The indicators, MACD and stochastic, are bullish, so I expect to see resistance tested if not broken.

The chart of weekly prices is nice looking. The stock's price moved up off a bottom at the end of last year and has only been edging higher since. The price is fighting with resistance as mentioned before, but the indicators at this time-frame, stochastic at least, are much stronger. Stochastic is firing a bullish entry signal, but it is not yet confirmed by MACD. The caveat here is that, while price action and earnings results are bullish, the trade won't be signaled until resistance is broken.

Once broken, BRX will be confirming a major price-reversal that began last year. The reversal pattern is wanky-looking double bottom with a magnitude of $4.50. Projecting this from the $18.70 resistance target give a price target of $23.20 and this is a low target, +25%. Over the longer-term, I expect to see this Retail REIT continue moving higher on earnings growth, yield, and distribution growth.

A Quick Recap, Why BRX Is A Buy

I like the real estate because of the earnings outlook; of the REITs I've screened, BRX is one of the most attractive. It pays a whopping 6.1% yield, has a history of distribution growth, has a low ultra-safe 54% payout ratio, and outlook for steady revenue and FFO growth. These factors are contributing to a technical set up that could easily add 25% to the stocks price within the next 3 to 6 months.

