Vodafone: Solid Results, But I Take A Pass

Whenever I think of global telecom carrier Vodafone (VOD) lately, I feel my ego gets stabbed.

I turned "pound the table" bullish on this stock in November 2018, right before the stock embarked on a 22% nose-dive over the following eight months. But on July 26, the company reported June quarter results that seem to have pleased investors - helping to erase, in only a couple of days, half of the market losses incurred since last November.

Given the financial results and the new developments on network infrastructure monetization, is VOD now a solid stock to own, despite the heartaches of the recent past?

On the results of the quarter

I have been noticing Vodafone drive meaningful improvement to its global operations for quite some time - with isolated pockets of weakness in certain markets inevitable, due to the company's diversified service portfolio. In the most recent quarter, the British carrier seems to have done it again.

Organic revenue growth remained largely flat, an improvement over the previous quarter's YOY contraction of nearly 1%. Yet, Europe still experienced quite a bit of headwinds, given (1) the softer economy in the region and (2) the competitive nature of the telecom business.

The challenged Italian and Spanish markets continued to suffer from a decrease in user base and lower ARPU. But the former displayed improvements over a tough fiscal 4Q19, while the sizable U.K. and Germany markets (combined representing nearly 40% of total service revenues) helped to offset softness in southern Europe. It remains to be seen what the launch of 5G, now live in five European countries, might do to increase mobile service demand and boost per-user revenues.

As far as playing defense goes, it was encouraging to see Vodafone restate its full-year targets of €14 billion in EBITDA at the mid-point of the guidance range, with FCF improving YOY to "at least €5.4 billion". The company remains on track to "reduce operating expenses in Europe and Common Functions of at least €1.2 billion by fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2018 on an absolute organic basis".

Finally, the announced tower sharing deal with Telecom Italia (TI) and the additional details disclosed on the creation of the European TowerCo seem to have helped boost investor sentiment. It looks clear to me that the success of Vodafone's plans to reduce its debt load will necessarily depend on the company monetizing its valuable mobile infrastructure assets, especially now that capital disbursements on 5G spectrum have been ramping up.

Still a high-conviction bull?

Given the quarterly update provided last week, I remain convinced that Vodafone is doing the right things to improve its operational performance and the profile of its balance sheet. But then again, the company had already been in recovery mode since 2016, when it seemed on track to return to revenue and EBITDA growth once again after a very long time. Yet, over the past three years, VOD could not find its footing, and the stock lost about half of its market value.

Therefore, I continue to think that Vodafone (the company) will do just fine over the next few years. However, I do not have the same conviction that the stock will follow suit and reclaim the highs of previous years in the foreseeable future.

When I turned decisively bullish on this name, my investment thesis depended on management following through on its commitment to freeze dividend payments in late 2018 and not lower them. In my view, Vodafone was perhaps the best large-cap company in the world to offer investors a high-single-digit dividend yield that I believed was safe - leading me to conclude that holding the stock for the long term was a good way to produce market-matching returns without the market price volatility. As it turns out, as evidenced by the May dividend cut, I was very wrong in my assumptions.

Today, with VOD yielding a much less enticing 5% per year, I feel less compelled to own the stock in hopes of seeing capital appreciation alongside dividend payments. While I still appreciate Vodafone's efforts to become a better company, I would probably be open to owning the stock again if and once the Board feels comfortable enough to reinstate its dividend growth policy.

