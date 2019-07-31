Netflix Cash Burn Likely To Get Worse... Much, Much Worse

The buzz surrounding Netflix (NFLX) since the on-demand video powerhouse posted its second-quarter numbers has been about one thing, and one thing only. That’s the surprising weakness in subscriber growth. Not only did the 2.7 million total customers added during the quarter in question fall short of the 5 million investors were looking for, the company lost subscribers in the United States. With the exception of the Qwikster price-hike debacle of 2011 – which shouldn’t count -- that’s a first.

Some fear it’s the shape of things to come, first in the U.S. and then overseas, as nascent competition continues to chip away. They may be right to be concerned too.

The sheer noise made by the subscriber-loss debate has obscured something far more important, though, and potentially related. That is, Netflix not only continues to bleed money and pile liabilities onto its balance sheet, it’s still bleeding at an ever-increasing pace.

Namely, last quarter’s operational cash burn and non-GAAP free cash flow continued to swell on a year-over-year basis.

If Netflix is losing U.S. subscribers now and struggling to attract them overseas in the absence of direct, meaningful competition, how is it going to survive when it has to ramp up marketing and content spending when it has to compete more directly with similar services from Walt Disney (DIS) and AT&T (T)?

A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words

Almost every quarter I update and republish a graphic that visually tells the tale not enough investors care to embrace. That is, Netflix’s liabilities are increasing at a faster pace than revenue, and operating as well as net income have improved at nowhere near the pace it arguably should have. Indeed, after paying all of its bills and accounting for the depletion of all of its content assets, the net cash burn continues to grow.

The numbers: Last quarter’s operating cash flow of -$543.7 million was up sequentially from -$379.8 million, and up from the year-ago figure of -$518.2 million. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of -$593.8 million was greater than the year-earlier figure of -$558.5 million, and also up sequentially from Q1’s -459.9 million worth of negative cash flow.

Both figures extend a well-established trend of cash burn that’s still widening, in step with growing debt and liabilities.

As of the end of the second quarter, Netflix is sitting on $12.6 billion worth of long-term debt versus only $8.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. Current content liabilities grew from $4.5 billion to $4.8 billion. Non-current content liabilities fell just a bit as the company continues to back away from licensed content in favor of its own, but rising costs of revenue, technology, G&A and tax expenses all ultimately led to lower net incomes. Additions to its streaming content assets cost as much as it was able to expand amortizations, setting the stage for a bigger rather than smaller operating cash burn.

Source: Netflix investor materials, image made by author

In short, the math doesn’t work. Netflix doesn’t have enough pricing power to pay all of its bills, book all of its required accounting charges and keep enough subscribers on board.

The math never worked, if we’re being intellectually honest. Investors were willing to overlook that reality on hopes that eventually Netflix would be able to scale its way out of the red and into the black… the real black, as indicated by cash flow. If it hasn’t done so yet with little formidable competition, it’s not likely to do so going forward once Disney+ and whatever AT&T has planned for HBO and its Time Warner arm early next year as a standalone streaming service.

Costly Response Likely

CEO Reed Hastings attributed the United States’ subscriber losses to the content mix, suggesting it simply wasn’t what consumers were interested in for the three-month stretch.

The argument is something of a stretch in and of itself, though. The content lineup now isn’t drastically different than the content lineup from a quarter earlier. And, given the smashing success that the third season of Stranger Things became in early July, it’s arguable that even more U.S. customers would have re-signed than actually did.

It was the price hike, of $2 per month for most U.S. subscribers, that did the bulk of the damage.

To quell an acceleration of subscriber losses before it reaches a pace that’s difficult to stop, Netflix effectively has two options. One is lowering its subscription price, which seems incredibly unrealistic. The other is a significant ramp-up in content curation and marketing. Both will cost a lot of money, and there’s still no assurance such an effort would be effective.

Netflix has never been a big spender when it comes to promoting itself. Of last quarter’s $4.9 billion top line, only $603 million - or 12% - was spent on marketing. That figure was also only barely up from the year-earlier Q2 marketing spend of $592 million. That number may have to expand in a big way, and soon.

It’s inherently problematic, though. Over the course of the past twelve reported months, per-subscriber acquisition costs have moved to nearly $600. It can take years for Netflix to recoup that cost as-is. The entry of Disney and Time Warner into a race that Hulu is starting to run well will only push that figure upward. Netflix doesn’t have it to spend.

As for Netflix’s content costs, that figure is difficult to identify for any given quarter. All we can say with any certainty is that Netflix does appear to be spending its entire $15 billion content budget this year.

But, as Netflix is learning (somewhat the hard way), spending more money on content doesn’t necessarily guarantee more hit shows and movies that draw and keep a crowd. For every hit like Stranger Things and The Crown, there are several Netflix originals many subscribers have never heard of that still cost a small fortune to make. As is the case in Hollywood, nobody really knows what’s going to resonate with an audience.

Quality isn’t the only roadblock, though. Simultaneously, some observers are starting to wonder if Netflix has so much original content that it’s struggling to adequately promote all of it… a nasty catch-22 that could actually penalize a more successful content spending strategy that creates more hits.

Regardless, the tipping point is here. Netflix has to spend more on at least one front going forward, but it can barely continue to spend what it’s laying out now.

Netflix is At the Tipping Point

Netflix's stock has started to recover from its post-earnings plunge, though it’s difficult to call it anything but a dead-cat bounce right now. The plunge wasn’t crushing, but it was significant.

As competition creeps in later this year and early next year, though, odds are good that the history of tepid income growth and an ever-growing cash burn will worsen rather than improve. Netflix has little choice, it seems.

It’s only conjecture to be clear, but given the wake-up call Netflix just got, it wouldn’t be out of line to expect Netflix’s marketing spend to reach or exceed $600 million during the third quarter, up from Q3-2018’s figure of $510 million.

Netflix doesn’t have it to spend, particularly given how much more it spent on interest payments alone last quarter. Interest outlays grew to $152.0 million in the second quarter of last year, up from only $101.6 million per quarter a year ago.

Unless something incredible changes between now and then, Q3’s report could confirm Netflix is fighting a losing battle. How effectively it spends its money will be the key.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.