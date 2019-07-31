ASML Holding: At The Top Of The Semiconductor Food Chain

ASML Holding (ASML) has secured a unique position in the world of semiconductor manufacturing as the only source for Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines. Only by using these machines will the semiconductor industry be able to continue shrinking integrated circuits beyond the current state of the art. In effect, ASML sits atop the semiconductor food chain, unchallenged in its essential role.

An ASML EUV lithography machine. Source Prescouter.

EUV gives Moore's Law a new lease on life

Even though modern photography has long since moved away from light-sensitive chemical films, modern semiconductor manufacturing still depends on a process known as photolithography similar to old-style photography. In this process, the silicon substrate is coated with a light-sensitive material called photoresist (resist for short), and the desired circuit patterns are created by projecting an image of the circuit onto the resist. The circuit pattern in the resist is then "developed" in a fashion analogous to old-style film development.

Despite numerous attempts to find alternative methods of creating circuits in semiconductors, nothing has replaced photolithography for mass production of integrated circuits, even for the highly dense processors used for computers and smartphones. Indeed, it has been advances in photolithography that have driven Moore's Law, the observation of Gordon Moore, that transistor areal density (transistors/mm^2) doubled roughly every two years.

Because of fundamental physics properties of light, it has been necessary to go to shorter and shorter wavelength light sources in order to support the biennial shrinkage of integrated circuits. Current state of the art lithography machines use a wavelength of 193 nm (referred to as Deep Ultraviolet, DUV for short). This is well outside what the human eye can see.

For a long time (roughly the past 10 years), the industry has relied on an improved 193 nm lithography technique which involves immersion of the silicon substrate in water, called immersion lithography. The fact that everyone in the industry has been using basically the same lithography process for the most advanced circuits is the reason that Moore's Law has seemed to stall out.

One often hears, even now, that "Moore's Law is dead." Well, Moore's Law was never really a law in the physics sense, it was an empirical observation about the pace of circuit shrinkage, and this was as much driven by economics as technology. Industry leaders such as Intel (INTC) settled on the two-year pace because it allowed them time to recoup the investment on the current manufacturing process (called a node) as well as prepare for the next.

When Intel repeatedly delayed the introduction of its 10 nm process (the next factor of two shrinkage from the 14 nm process Intel currently uses), it may have seemed that Moore's Law was dead. In fact, Intel was simply having trouble squeezing the last bit of circuit shrinkage that could be obtained from DUV.

But while Intel stumbled, other manufacturers have managed it, and silicon foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) have moved on to their so-called 10 and 7 nm processes.

Intel has at various times cried foul, observing that competitors' 10 nm processes only provided about the same transistor density as its 14 nm process, and this is true. Intel has claimed that the process node designations (14 nm, 10 nm, 7 nm) have become meaningless marketing terms, and they have a point.

Intel has put forth the idea that transistor density should be the metric, but there's no uniform method for measuring that. In any case, Intel fell silent once TSMC and Samsung introduced their 7 nm processes. Intel could no longer credibly claim to lead in transistor density for their 14 nm process. Furthermore, it was evident that the foundries had mastered the technique that had frustrated Intel's ambitions at 10 nm, called multi-patterning.

Multi-patterning is kind of a cheat, but it has worked to keep DUV useful even for TSMC's 7 nm process. But the foundries, and Intel, which claims finally to be in mass production on 10 nm, have taken multi-patterning and DUV as far as they can go.

So is this the end of Moore's Law in the sense that there's no way to achieve further improvements in transistor density? No, it's not. Since 2010, ASML has been shipping experimental versions of the next breakthrough in photolithography, called Extreme Ultraviolet. EUV lithography machines work at a much shorter wavelength of 13.5 nm. The shorter wavelength should allow progression to 5 and 3 nm process nodes.

Progression to these nodes may not occur at two-year intervals, however. This is primarily due to the cost and complexity of EUV machines. As can be seen in the photo above, they are truly massive, and current systems cost about $100 million apiece. Future improved systems may cost several times that.

The development of EUV has been extremely difficult, to the extent that many wondered if it would ever be practical. But by 2017, the main technical hurdles had been solved, and foundries such as TSMC were committing to EUV adoption. At TSMC's 2017 Q3 earnings conference call, co-CEO Dr. Mark Liu gave this assessment:

Our EUV technology developments are progressing well for N7+ and N5 technologies. We have consistently produced equal or better yield on our N7 baseline using several EUV layers. The world's first (ASML) NXE:3400 EUV scanner has been released to production in our fab and has produced the best CD (critical dimension) control, overlay and SRAM yield on our N5 technology. We have run over 1,000 backend yield trial lots of N5 with EUV and its yield is better than N7 at the same stage of our development. At TSMC, our EUV infrastructure development on high sensitivity EUV photoresist, low defect mask blank, pellicle quality and method of mask defect inspection are all on track for 2019 N7+ volume production and 2020 N5 volume production.

N7, N5 is how TSMC designates their 7 nm and 5 nm process nodes. N7 was the last process to rely exclusively on DUV and multi-patterning. N7+ is the first to use EUV to simplify the process and reduce the need for multi-patterning. N5 will make even greater use of EUV. N7 has been in production since the middle of 2018 and was used to produce the A12 processor in Apple's (AAPL) iPhone XS and XR.

TSMC has been true to its word and has announced that N7+ entered mass production on schedule in Q2. It's widely assumed that Apple will use N7+ for its 2019 iPhones, making them likely to be the first smartphones to feature processors fabricated using EUV. Furthermore, TSMC reiterated that it would be in mass production on N5 by the middle of 2020. This puts TSMC at least back on the Moore's Law pace.

Interestingly, as the foundries drew closer to inserting EUV into their production processes, there emerged considerable misinformation about EUV. Just before ASML's 2018 Q1 earnings report, an article by Barron's author Tiernan Ray came out titled "Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast." In the article, Ray cites research from Steve Mullane of BlueFin Research Partners.

Mullane claimed, and Ray also claimed substantiation, that Apple didn't want to pay the extra cost of TSMC's planned N7+ process, which would be the first to use EUV tools on a limited basis. The article described the issue as related to getting adequate "throughput," measured in wafers per hour, which for EUV is about half of that of DUV. Mullane stated:

...with no near-term fixes to the throughput issues alone, there is a high risk to ASML that EUV implementation into high volume manufacturing could be delayed again.

The article then stated that:

Part of the problem, apparently, is that Apple, a big customer of TSM, which fabricates chips for the iPhone, doesn't want to have to pay extra money it would cost TSM to make chips using the ASML technology, known as "EUV," or "extreme ultraviolet."

So, the BlueFin analyst was looking at the lower wafer throughput of EUV machines and their higher cost and inferred that their use in N7+ must make the process more expensive. His analysis was both superficial and incorrect. In fact, the process complexity reduction would more than make up for the high cost of the machines. I personally doubt that Apple ever had an objection or would even try to second guess TSMC on their process implementation.

Then, again, in June 2018, Tiernan Ray published a dire warning about ASML and the prospects for EUV lithography tools. In the article, Ray quotes a Bernstein analyst Mark Li, who set a $193 price target for ASML:

Because of a three-year lead time and supply constraint, customers have been ordering more & earlier," writes Li. As a result, the company has built up a rush of orders that will cool: "Up to 4Q17 ASML has accumulatively recognized EUR 2B EUV revenue & 22 tools, which are supposed to produce ~50K wafers/month but none is in actual production yet. This idle capacity will continue rising until a correction in 2020. The slower production at TSMC and Samsung and decelerating bookings momentum next year are the negative catalysts that investors should watch out for. More important, Li predicts that making transistors smaller, the whole point of ASML's equipment, will be obviated by new approaches to chip making, things such as Intel's (INTC) "hyper scaling," a way to squeeze more transistors in a given area without traditional transistor "shrinks. As the result, they, once adopted, will shift the mix of the WFE market toward non-lithography tools again, and the recovery of "litho intensity" that EUV brings may not last long as many think."

In fact, Ray's, and Li's assessment has turned out to be dead wrong. By the beginning of 2019, ASML had already sold out the year's production of approximately 30 EUV machines. It expects to do the same thing by the beginning of 2020.

As for Intel's claims for "hyperscaling," I won't go into the details here, but I wrote an article on the subject last year for subscribers. Suffice it to say that this was Intel's last-ditch effort to claim "process leadership," which fell apart once 10 nm was delayed from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019.

How long can EUV support new process nodes? According to ASML, at least five years:

Source: ASML 2018 Investor Day.

High NA stands for High Numerical Aperture and represents the next generation of EUV tools that will likely cost several million dollars. Beyond 5 nm, it's assumed that the industry will have to move to a different basic transistor structure than what is used now. I think this is very likely to stretch out the intervals between nodes.

So, for the next five years, and possibly stretching as much as 10 years, EUV will play a central role in supporting continued shrink in integrated circuits.

2019 Q2 Results highlight EUV success

Perhaps the most important information released by ASML during its 2019 Q2 conference call was that it had received orders for EUV machines for DRAM production. This was an important milestone in the acceptance of EUV for production in the semiconductor fabrication industry. It showed that the technology is now sufficiently mature and productive to be used in applications where margins are slim compared to high-margin SOCs for mobile devices.

While the future of EUV, and therefore ASML as its sole provider, is assured, ASML's near-term results reflect the continuing slowdown in the DRAM and solid-state storage markets. Revenue and profits were down year-over-year, although up sequentially from Q1, as summarized in the table below:

Operating margins continue to be hurt by high R&D spending to support the rollout of the ASML's improved EUV machine the NXE:3400C. However, this appears to have been money well spent, since the 3400C seems to have been instrumental in winning over the memory makers. Said CEO Peter Wennink during the call:

As a confirmation of the potential of the NXE:3400C for cost-effective, high-volume memory production, we received a number of EUV orders this quarter for systems slated for use in memory. Customers are aggressively bringing new technology to the market which reflects on the solid demand for 30 systems this year.

The 3400C represents technical and financial improvements. The 3400C recently demonstrated improved output of 170 wafers per hour, compared to the 3400B's rated 125 wph. This productivity improvement was important to the memory makers. The 3400C will start shipping in the second half of the year as planned and will also contribute to improved gross margins for EUV.

For Q2, logic production drove demand for ASML products, especially EUV systems, with EUV sales accelerating compared to Q1:

Source: ASML 2019 Q2 earnings results presentation.

ASML recognized revenue of $855 million for the seven EUV systems that it shipped. ASML's sales of EUV continue to expand, even as end-use memory demand has declined. Here's the system sales breakdown from 2018 Q2:

Source: ASML 2018 Q2 earnings results presentation.

Despite the contraction in demand from memory fabricators, and the general uncertainty surrounding macro factors such as trade, ASML gave bullish Q3 and full-year guidance:

.

ASML offered much information concerning expectations for the second half. Logic production-related demand is expected to be strong and offset memory production-related weakness. Logic demand is being driven by the new nodes at foundries such as TSMC, according to Wennink:

Logic will clearly be our growth driver in 2019 with the majority of the demand linked to new technology transitions and advanced node additions. We are seeing increased demand from our customers driven by accelerated ramp of 7 nanometer node and beyond supporting amongst others the introduction of 5G technology. With this strengthening, we now expect our Logic business to be up around 65% for the year relative to last year, which is 15 percentage points up from the 50% that we communicated last quarter. Along with increased system demand in the second half, we also expect stronger demand for field upgrades which translates to low-single digit percentage growth of Installed Base Management revenue.

ASML plans to deliver about 30 EUV tools this year, and it only delivered 11 in the first half, so the second half will see significantly increased EUV deliveries and revenue. With higher output and the contributions from the 3400C, ASML expects EUV gross margin to reach 40% by early 2020.

Investor takeaways

Put simply, ASML is now poised to reap the rewards of its long struggle to bring EUV to the semiconductor industry. A few years, hence, we may look back at the period from 2016-2019 when it seemed that Moore's Law was dead as merely a pause while EUV was still being developed. Now that EUV is on track to become a mainstream production tool, we can expect to see several more generations of process nodes down to sub 3 nm. This progress will be sustained by refinements and improvements to the current EUV tools rather than major breakthroughs.

And there's very little risk of competition. By taking the burden upon itself to make EUV a reality, by being willing to invest the time and money to do that when no one else would, ASML has virtually assured that no competitors will dare follow in its footsteps.

I remain long ASML and rate it a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASML, TSM, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.