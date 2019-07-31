Philip Morris: Strong Cigarette Volume Shines In Q2 Report

Although the future will always remain uncertain, their cigarette volumes are continuing to hold strong and presently there are few reasons to be concerned.

Introduction

It feels like déjà vu with the last three months having flown past and once again reporting season has begun, providing investors with the opportunity to look under the hood of their companies’ operations. I feel it’s quite obvious the market was very impressed with Philip Morris’ (PM) overall performance with their share price surging around 9% following their second quarter results that saw their full-year earnings guidance raised.

Whilst their financial performance will ultimately determine their shareholder returns, achieving further strong financial performance will require cigarette volume declines to maintain a safe and steady trajectory. Given their large investments in their IQOS heated tobacco product range, it’s also important to see these volumes increasing strongly and preferably offsetting the declines in their cigarette volumes. Despite their surprise cigarette volume increase in the first quarter of this year, it now appears they’re back to seeing year on year declines, which is to be expected given the secular decline of the cigarette industry. This article provides the latest installment in my mini-series and contains my updated analysis and considerations regarding their cigarette and heated tobacco volumes.

Background

Before presenting my latest updated analysis, I will briefly restate my previous conclusion that there was “no reason to be concerned about Philip Morris’ cigarette volumes” as their “cigarette volumes have remained stable and largely predictable”. This conclusion was first drawn from my original analysis beginning with their third quarter results last year and analysis of their subsequent results have further confirmed this conclusion. If interested, my previous three articles on this topic can be found in the following links (1) (2) and (3).

Methodology

If you’ve already read any of my previous articles on Philip Morris or Altria (MO), you can afford to skip this section as my methodology has remained largely unchanged despite the scope of my analysis expanding slightly over time. The core process was quite simple, albeit time-consuming and involved collecting Altria's and Philip Morris’ quarterly domestic cigarette volume data dating back to 1994 from their SEC filings, linked at the bottom of the article. Altria’s SEC filings were required as Philip Morris was their international tobacco division before their demerger in 2008. Whilst beginning in 1994 may appear rather arbitrary, it was the earliest date accessible and thankfully still provides ample data to analyse.

After graphing this data, I was able to derive a trend line, which represents the expected future direction of their cigarette volumes. Theoretically if their future volumes begin consistently deviating beneath this expected trend line it would be a cause for concern and vice a versa. Using this same data I was also able to graph their historical year on year volume changes to assess whether their new results are historically significant. Similar to all models, there are limitations with my model stemming from its reliance on historical data and thus other factors may influence the results.

The R-squared value of a trend line indicates the percentage of observations that it explains, with a higher value being viewed favorably and allowing for more accurate judgments regarding their current and future cigarette volumes. A steady and predictable trend from their historic cigarette volumes will return a high R-squared value with a value of one being technically the maximum, however, this would be practically impossible to obtain with real world data.

Results & Discussion – Cigarettes

Image Source: Author.

Unfortunately graphing their latest quarterly cigarette volumes against their historical results in absolute terms provides little more than historical context, as the trend line clearly doesn’t fit the data set particularly well with an R-squared value of only 0.4044. This stems from two separate trends existing, with the first seeing their volumes increasing on average until they peaked around 2012 and then subsequently begun decreasing on average due to the secular decline of their industry. It should be noted this graph only includes their cigarette volumes and not their heated tobacco volumes, which will be subsequently discussed.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully graphing their historical quarterly year on year change provides insights into their latest cigarette volumes. During the second quarter their volumes declined by 3.63% year on year, which isn’t particularly significant compared to their historical changes for both second quarters and all quarters. After removing the impact of inventory movements their volumes only declined by 2.60% year on year, which is fairly low historically and consistent with my original conclusion that their volume declines are remaining steady and consistent.

Image Source: Author.

Similar to their quarterly cigarette volumes, graphing their annual volumes in absolute terms only provides historical context, as the trend line clearly doesn’t fit the data set particularly well with an R-squared value of only 0.4534. Their 2019 annual volumes were estimated by simply extrapolating their year on year decline rate of 1.90% from the first half of this year across the remainder of the year and once again it should be noted this graph only includes their cigarette volumes.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully the accuracy of the trend line is greatly improved by beginning the graph from when their cigarette volumes peaked in 2012. This dramatically increases the R-squared values to 0.9712 and 0.9754 and thus the majority of the observations are explained by the trend lines. Ultimately only time will tell whether 2012 has permanently marked the peak of their volumes, however, given the outlook for their industry this is likely the case.

Based on their strong performance from the first half of this year, their forecast 2019 cigarette volumes are above the trend lines and exceed it quite notably when including their heated tobacco volumes. Naturally this is quite bullish and further indicates there are still few reasons to believe their volume declines pose any threat to their financial performance. Theoretically if their volumes were to continue in this manner further into the future it would remove a significant headwind to their financial performance, however, it’s too early to make a judgement regarding whether this will eventuate.

Image Source: Author.

The relative strength of this forecast annual cigarette volume year on year decline is clearly evident when compared to their historical annual declines. If their actual annual decline proves in line with these forecasts it will be one of their best results in recent years. After removing the impact of inventory movements their volumes only declined by 1.40% year on year during the first half, which is even lower than the reported results of 1.90% and further supports my conclusion that their volumes are consistent and steady. Image Source: Philip Morris April 2019 Investor Information, available here.

Image Source: Author.

The final aspect regarding their cigarette volumes this article will cover is the guidance that their management provided in their February 2019 investor information book presentation. This forecasts their cigarette volumes falling to approximately 550 billion by 2025, whilst their heated tobacco volumes are seen surging to approximately 250 billion. After combining these they’re forecasting for their total volumes to be approximately flat between now and 2025 at 800 billion.

Presently the forecast for their total volumes are actually well above the prediction from the current trend line, whilst their cigarette volume forecast is slightly below the current prediction. It’s interesting that due to their aforementioned strong performance in the first half, my forecast 2019 total volumes are now actually heading in the same direction of their forecast. Ultimately only time will tell whether any of these forecasts prove accurate, however, their guidance provides another metric to evaluate their future performance in subsequent articles.

Results & Discussion – Heated Tobacco

Image Source: Author.

Since their heated tobacco products are quite new any predictions about their future volumes based on their historical trend is rather dubious compared to their cigarette volumes. Nevertheless to provide additional insights I plotted a trend line beginning from when their volumes effectively crashed in the first quarter of 2018. This trend line produced an R-squared value of 0.6032, which isn’t particularly high nor low and thus provides a moderate degree of accuracy. Based on this trend line it appears their volumes may fall slightly short of their lofty 2021 goals, however, given the aforementioned early stage of these products it’s too early to make a judgement with a high degree of conviction. Regardless it was positive to see their volumes have continued increasing in the second quarter, despite still falling slightly short of their fourth quarter 2017 results.

Image Source: Philip Morris Second Quarter 2019 Presentation.

Conclusion

Once again another quarter has passed and yet again Philip Morris’ cigarette and heated tobacco volumes have remained stable and if anything, continue to outperform their historical trend. This is quite important as volume declines too large could threaten their ability to maintain earnings with price increases. Thankfully despite the occasional fear, there is no indication they’re falling off a proverbial cliff and thus nothing has changed my original analysis conclusion stating there is “no reason to be concerned about Philip Morris’ cigarette volumes”. Although the future still obviously remains uncertain by nature, it’s reassuring to see their volumes performing strongly.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria’s and Philip Morris’ SEC filings contained in the following four links (1)(2)(3)(4) and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.