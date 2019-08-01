Corporate Floaters: The Inflation Hedge You Never Saw Coming

We aren’t worried about inflation right now, but many Baby Boomers are. That’s because many are presently living on fixed income to complement their social security, pensions, and IRAs. Inflation can greatly diminish the return and purchasing power of those fixed income investments. This is the very reason you need a palatable income-generating inflation hedge as a part of your investment portfolio. Little known floating rate corporate bonds exist that provide inflation protection and have advantages over other inflation protection securities like TIPS and mutual funds.

Corporate Inflation Protected Securities (CIPS), are the corporate bond mirror image of TIPs but their nominal yields leave TIPs in the dust. The coupon structure can vary but most consist of a coupon paying a fixed amount on top of the monthly CPI. For example, the coupon may pay +200 basis points (2%) over the monthly CPI. The 2% is steady and the CPI adjusts monthly, thus reacting quickly to changes in inflation. A big perk of these securities is the generous fixed portion of the coupons, as it provides some monthly income no matter what inflation is doing. This is advantageous when compared to TIPs and funds whose returns are slim in our current low inflation environment.

Why consider CIPS?

They offer distinct advantages over TIPS and Mutual Funds/ETFS for investors seeking inflation protection.

Compared to TIPS: The fixed coupon of CIPS will exceed those by TIPS. TIPS offer very little upside in low inflation times with yields currently below 1% (see below). TIPS also carry deflation risk, meaning they can actually lose value in extended periods of deflation. Because CIPS pay higher coupons they are more likely to maintain their value with an income stream.

TIPS Yields (7/30/29) Maturity Yield 1 Year 0.72% 3 Year 0.26% 5 Year 0.15% 10 year 0.27%

Versus Funds: Inflation protection funds are different than individual TIPS and CIPS in that they have no set maturity date. Therefore, investors are not guaranteed to receive their full principal in return if the market moves against them. Additionally, mutual funds and ETFs are subject to redemption risk, where the price can plummet if everyone decides to hit the exit door at the same time. In times of volatility, funds tend to fluctuate wildly whereas high quality individual bonds are less so. CIPS are more stable and at the same time protect from inflation. Additionally, Inflation protected funds currently provide less income that CIPS. For example, two popular inflation mutual funds VIPSX and FIPDX are currently yielding 1.66% and .43% respectively.

Risks:

Low Inflation: Certainly, CIPS run the risk of having below average returns if inflation remains low. But if you select CIPS with good fixed interest portion you will still receive an income stream.

Liquidity: The issue size of CIPS tends to be quite small and so they trade infrequently. In the event you need to sell these bonds you may have a tough time getting a decent price. Additionally, finding these bonds to buy may require some hunting as sometimes they are difficult to find.

Credit Risk: The only issuers of CIPS are large financial institutions like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America. Therefore, you must watch your allocation to the financial sector when buying CIPS.

Recent CIPS Retail Offerings:

Goldman Sachs Floating Rate Note Due 3/18/21

CUSIP: 38143USM4

Coupon: CPI + 200

Current Coupon: 3.996%

Morgan Stanley Floating Rate Note Due 5/17/23

CUSIP: 61745EM81

Coupon: CPI + 200

Current Coupon: 3.996%

JP Morgan Chase Floating Rate Note Due 6/15/23

CUSIP: 48125XTB2

Coupon: CPI + 175

Current Coupon: 3.54%

Bank of America Floating Rate Note Due 8/15/23

CSUSIP: 06048WHA1

Coupon: CPI + 175

Current Coupon: 3.746%

Do not confuse the coupons listed above with the yield. Yields depend on purchase price and the resetting coupons based on CPI throughout the life of the bond. Each one of the above examples will earn more than the TIPs and the mutual funds mentioned previously. CIPS offer more bang for your buck if you are looking for an inflation hedge.

Forecasting how CIPS will perform is straightforward. Assuming no credit quality changes with the issuers, it largely depends on inflation. If inflation remains the same or declines, the value of the bonds will follow. If inflation picks up, the bonds become more valuable with the coupon payments increasing.

The easiest way to acquire CIPS is in the secondary market via a broker or buying on your financial institution’s bond platform. They are not offered on the stock exchanges or in any kind of trading vehicle. Nor are they offered in abundance, so it may require some looking around. My recent search of Fidelity’s bond platform yielded 12 different CIPS offered inside a 10-year maturity range.

Actionable Steps for Individual Investors to Buy CIPS:

Call your broker or look at your financial institutions’ fixed income inventory. Search for floating rate fixed income offerings that pay coupons monthly. Closely study the security details, specifically the coupon structure. Make sure the fixed part of the coupon is CPI plus 175 or greater. Execute the trade online or with you broker. Make sure the execution price is within the context of recent trades. ( Bonds is the website where you can search historical trades)

Why you haven’t heard of these securities before? Because it’s a small market. You may have to dig around to find them just as you would your best equity ideas. Although we don’t see inflation as a near term threat, having a hedge diversifies your portfolio. Corporate Inflation Protection Securities are a superior choice versus more familiar alternatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Envision Capital Management is a Registered Investment Advisor in El Segundo, California specializing in bond portfolios for individuals. Alexander Anderson and Envision Capital Management are not broker/dealers, and therefore do not sell bonds. However, they are Registered Investment Advisors and will buy and monitor fixed-income securities on behalf of their clients in managed accounts.