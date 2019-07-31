Alphamin: More Dilution On The Horizon

Given the company's checkered past, I think it’s best to avoid buying shares until Bisie puts at least a quarter of successful commercial production behind its back.

Alphamin needs to achieve breakeven production of around 800 tpm of tin concentrate by July 2019, or it will need more funding.

The final stage of the commissioning process for Bisie is taking longer than expected.

Introduction

On April 8, tin miner Alphamin Resources (OTCPK:AFMJF) announced that it raised $12 million in an equity offering after identifying a working capital shortfall of $9 million due to a change in the mining method at its world-class Bisie project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other project delays.

C5, the final stage of the commissioning process, is taking longer than expected, and the company said in the middle of June that Bisie would need to achieve breakeven production of around 800 tpm of concentrate by July 2019, or it would require additional funding.

The Bisie tin project

Alphamin owns an 80.75% interest in Bisie, which is located in the province of North Kivu in the DRC:

(Source: Alphamin)

As I mentioned in my previous article about Alphamin, Bisie’s Mpama North deposit is among the richest tin deposits in the world. The grade is equivalent to around 17 g/t of gold and 16% of copper equivalent:

(Source: Alphamin)

With an average production of 9,642 tpa tin at a cash cost of $8,837 per ton tin produced and $10,359 per ton tin sold after duties, royalties, levies and marketing fees, and the net present value looked great even in conservative scenarios:

(Source: Alphamin)

In January, Alphamin switched its mining method to plan to cut and fill and unit costs per ton will be higher in 2019 and 2020. Bisie will without a doubt remain a low-cost project, but it’s a red flag that the company still hasn’t updated the project’s economics.

Project commissioning

The typical mining infrastructure commissioning process includes several stages:

(Source: Engenium)

For Bisie, C5 will be achieved when the facility has run at and held at full continuous production at nameplate capacity for a duration of 48 hours. C4 commissioning, also known as hot commissioning, began in May and was completed in June.

Nameplate production is expected to be achieved during the second half of 2019, which I’ve found that in mining usually means Q4 2019. The nameplate capacity is 1,000 tpm of concentrate, which is slightly below the 800 tpm needed for breakeven.

As of June 18, Alphamin had produced extracted 528 tons of tin concentrate compared to 216 tons as of May 30. This equates to a rate of just below 500 tpm.

As we’re already at the end of July, I don’t think that Alphamin is likely to complete the commissioning of Bisie and achieve production of 800 tpm in time to avoid yet another capital increase.

Bull case and major risks

I continue to think that Bisie is a world-class project, which can generate over $100 million of EBITDA per year and that Alphamin could become the go-to vehicle for investors who want exposure to tin which sits on top of the list of metals expected to benefit from new technologies. A study by MIT showed future tin demand spiking on the rise of autonomous and electric vehicles, advanced robotics, renewable energy, and advanced computing and IT.

Source

According to the International Tin Association (ITA), the additional use of tin beyond soldering and packaging could boost demand by up to 60,000 tonnes a year by 2030. The current annual demand stands at around 360,000 tonnes.

Bisie is considered by many to be the best new large scale tin mine, and established producing countries like Brazil and Peru are battling to maintain production as mines age and ore grades decline.

With tin demand on the rise and Alphamin becoming a major player in the industry, there could be a great opportunity to buy Alphamin shares cheap if prices drop on the news of a capital increase.

However, there are several major risks to the bull thesis here. While tin demand from new technology is soaring, the market could face pressure in the near term from an economic slowdown in China, and the projected deficits would turn into surpluses. Data released on July 1 by the Semiconductor Industry Association showed that global sales of the metal slumped by 14.6% year on year in May 2019, indicating weak demand. At the start of July, tin prices hit a three-year low of $17,600 per tonne.

Alphamin itself is also to blame for a lot of its troubles and share price decline. Constant delays, the change in the mining method and lack of communication with investors lead me to seriously doubt the expertise of the management. Are the operational challenges for the company over, or are there more to come in the future?

Overall, I think that, for the cautious investor, it might be worth to wait a few months before committing funds to Alphamin. It's a compelling investment opportunity despite all the flaws, but I would like to see Bisie put at least a quarter of successful commercial production behind its back before concluding that the mine is operating smoothly.

