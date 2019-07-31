Etsy Earnings Preview: The Online Retailer Has A History Of Beating Estimates

The company saw earnings jump sharply in the first quarter and the estimates are pretty high for the second quarter.

Online retailer Etsy (ETSY) is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday. The stock has been on a tremendous run over the last few years and investors will be looking for continued earnings and sales growth from the Brooklyn-based company.

Analysts expect the company to earn $0.13 per share for the quarter on revenue of $183.04 million. In the second quarter of 2018, the company earned $0.03 per share on revenue of $132.39 million. Given the estimates, analysts are expecting earnings growth of 333% and revenue growth of 38.3%.

Over the last three years, Etsy’s earnings have been flat, but in the first quarter of this year, the EPS jumped 140% compared to last year. Analysts expect overall earnings growth of 23% for 2019.

Revenue has increased at a rate of 28% per year over the last three years and it was up 40% in the first quarter.

Etsy is still very much in the growth phase, and as such, the management's efficiency measurements aren’t as high as they will likely be in the future. The current return on equity is 19.4% and the profit margin is at 9.1%. I would look for those statistics to increase going forward.

The company has beaten estimates by a wide margin in seven of the last eight quarters with the lone exception being last August when the second quarter of 2018 came up short of estimates. Even after that earnings report, the stock rallied in the ensuing weeks — that is how strong the rally has been.

Up Over 370% in the Last Two Years

Etsy has been one of the top performing stocks over the last two years. The stock has moved from $14.37 a share on July 31, 2017 to close at $68.00 on July 30, 2019. That is a gain of 373.2%.

Even in the fourth quarter of 2018 when the overall market was falling rather sharply, Etsy only lost 4.78%. The one thing that did happen in the second half of 2018 was that the stock was far more volatile than it had been in the first half of the year.

One thing that jumped out at me on the weekly chart was the trend channel that appears to have formed over the last year. The lower rail connects the lows from last December and the low at the end of June. The stock was close to that same rail in October of last year and again in May. The upper rail connects the highs from last June, August, and September. The stock did move above the upper rail for a short period in February.

We see that the weekly overbought/oversold indicators are currently above the 50 level, but not in overbought territory at this time. This could leave room for the stock to rally up to the upper rail once again. We see that the indicators were in overbought territory for most of the first three quarters of 2018 before eventually dropping.

The 10-week RSI hasn’t been in oversold territory at any point in the last three and a half years and the stochastic readings have only been there on a few occasions.

There is Some Pessimism Toward Etsy Despite the Performance

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Etsy, we some degree of skepticism. There are 16 analysts following the stock at this time with 11 “buy” ratings and five “hold” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 68.75% which falls in the normal range for a stock that has performed as well as Etsy. Given how much the stock has gained and how well the company has grown earnings and sales — I thought the buy percentage would be higher.

The short interest ratio for Etsy is currently at 4.52. The ratio has bounced around quite a bit in the last few months, but if we look back at the end of February, the ratio was only 1.48. The number of shares sold short has been pretty consistent with a range from 8.0 million to 10.0 million, but the average daily trading volume has been very inconsistent and that is why the ratio has bounced around.

The put/call ratio is at 1.024. That is a little higher than average, but not what I would call extreme pessimism. Once again, when it is put in context with how the stock has performed over the last few years, it seem much more bearish. There are 26,761 puts open at this time and 26,133 calls open. The overall open interest represents just over 5.2 million shares. This calculates out to 2.5 days of average trading volume, so it is somewhat relevant.

Overall, the sentiment is slightly more pessimistic than the average stock. It isn’t overly bearish, but it seems like there are still a lot of skeptics for Etsy. Perhaps it is a valuation factor with the stock trading at a trailing P/E ratio over 90 and the forward P/E at 61. As I pointed out earlier, Etsy is still very much in its growth phase and those P/E ratios aren’t terribly out of line for a growth stock.

My Overall Take on Etsy

Given the solid earnings and revenue growth, the strong upward trend, and the slight degree of pessimism, I am bullish on Etsy. The company has shown a strong propensity for beating estimates and the stock has moved higher after almost all earnings reports in the last few years.

I look for the pattern to continue and expect Etsy to beat its earnings forecast. Even with the historical pattern, you didn’t have to buy the stock ahead of the earnings reports to benefit. In the majority of cases, the stock has trended higher in the month following the earnings reports — even when the stock gapped higher on the day after earnings.

As long as the earnings continue to grow and as long as there is still some pessimism toward the stock, I can see Etsy hitting the $100 mark in the next year. Some of that forecast will depend on the economy continuing to grow and not contract, but even as the U.S. economy has been growing at a relatively slow pace, Etsy has been able to grow far more rapidly than the average company.

I look for Etsy to remain in the trend channel for the next few quarters and that means the stock will have to continue trending higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.