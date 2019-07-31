Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 7/25/2019

Prices are from closing on 7/25/2019, trailing book values are as of 3/31/2018 as 6/30/2018 won't be reported for another month. Our subscriber series uses book values updated for projected change in book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick, and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Ticker Q1 Tangible BV Price Price to Trailing Tangible BV AGNC $17.23 $17.20 1.00 AI $8.70 $6.57 0.76 ANH $4.76 $3.90 0.82 ARR $21.29 $17.98 0.84 CHMI $17.54 $15.28 0.87 CIM $16.15 $19.18 1.19 CMO $9.43 $8.80 0.93 NLY $9.67 $9.49 0.98 ORC $6.82 $6.76 0.99 DX $18.72 $16.98 0.91 IVR $16.29 $16.46 1.01 MFA $7.11 $7.21 1.01 MITT $17.44 $16.05 0.92 NYMT $5.75 $6.12 1.06 TWO $13.83 $13.29 0.96 WMC $10.70 $10.12 0.95 EARN $12.69 $11.20 0.88

Changes in Book Value

Our Marketplace service provides sector updates which utilize the ratios of price to current estimated book value.

Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. Changes in expected book value come from changes in the fair value assets and hedges, as well as net interest accrual throughout the quarter and the ex-dividend dates.

For this public article, we're providing price to trailing book value, which utilizes the book values as of 3/31/2019. We're still using tangible book value, so assets such as "Goodwill" are stripped out. We believe this creates a much better comparison.

What to Expect in Q2 2019 Reports?

Last time we published the quick and dirty series we said:

“The vast majority of residential mortgage REITs should report a loss in book value per share. Several of the dividend cuts have already been announced. The percentage of book value lost throughout the sector won't be even for each mortgage REIT, but most will be down by a material amount (2% to 7%).

When the Q2 earnings calls begin, investors should hear management being much more upbeat about the environment. While the curve remains quite flat, the cost of hedging with new LIBOR swaps is materially cheaper than in the past. We're also expecting to see the Federal Reserve cut rates at the end of July, which could lead to banks providing financing to the mortgage REITs at lower rates.”

We had reports from AGNC, CMO, and ARR last night (7/24/2019) with earnings calls on 7/25/2019 (today).

As predicted, AGNC’s management sounded quite positive. ARR’s management didn’t sound as positive. Both REIT reported very similar total economic returns for Q2 2019.

What does “total economic return” mean?

See this slide:

Outlooks

We’re back to bullish on ARR. We called off our prior bullish rating on ARR after it significantly outperformed the sector:

Since then, it underperformed most peers. It dipped a little and several of them put together small rallies. Relative value comes back into play.

Consequently, we brought the buy rating back:

Note: ARR closed at $17.98 and CHMI closed at $15.28.

We explained our trading technique in A Brief Guide to Residential Mortgage REITs:

Share price movements include both a fundamental element and a random (or emotional) element. The best way to think about this is to imagine a human walking a dog.

The human represents the fundamental value.

The dog represents the share price.

Many investors pretend that the leash is short. They imagine this:

However, we’ve found that the leash is quite long.

The human and the dog can become materially separated for a while. The size of the separation can vary quite substantially. Consequently, it can be difficult to predict which direction the dog is going to walk. This causes investors to focus only on the dividend and claim that the path of the dog “is random”. They don’t realize that the sustainable dividend level is also tied to the path of the human.

The best possible scenario for a trader is one where the other investors believe the share price to be random.

The reality of mortgage REIT investing looks like this:

Imagine lower prices to the right and higher prices to the left.

If the human turns right, all the dogs are likely to move right.

If the human turns left, all the dogs are likely to move left.

If the human doesn’t turn, that dog is unlikely to go much further right.

This is the fundamental key at the heart of understanding mortgage REIT price movements. They can appear “random” at times, but they will usually stay within a given range from the fundamental value.

We don’t want to utilize these shares as long-term investments. We can only make very rough predictions about the path the human (fundamental value) will take in the future. We don’t want to risk our money on predicting the path of the human. Instead, we simply want to predict that the gap between the human and the dog will shrink. Whether the gap shrank because of the dog returning or the human taking a step towards the dog, we only care about the size of the gap.

This Technique Works

Our technique has worked extremely well:

Many investors don't like to trade actively. That's okay, but mixing in some active trading in mortgage REITs has enhanced our returns and provided some extra stability since it has a lower correlation to some of our other investments.

Trading

We see the preferred shares as a superior option for investors hunting for a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The preferred shares carry slightly lower yields but have substantially less risk. Investors who don't care about the risk level are taking excessive risks for very marginal expected returns.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

A Pair of Bullish Views

We’ll take buy ratings on ARR and CHMI.

These aren’t the only mortgage REITs where we see value, but it should keep this article highly actionable.

If you’re not already following us, take a moment to click the “follow” button next to our name. We’ll have some additional pieces coming up to discuss earnings for AGNC and ARR.

