The Good And Bad Of Jernigan Capital

JCAP's outcome will depend greatly on the fundamentals of the sector and we will be watching intently for a good time to get in.

However, we fear it's getting too late in the cycle and oversupply may be an issue.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP) has the potential to be a slam dunk of an investment, but there also are some factors that are holding it back. This article will discuss what we like and dislike about JCAP and what needs to happen for it to reach its potential. Let's start with JCAPs general strategy to give some context.

Unique strategy

JCAP is a hybrid between an mREIT and an equity self-storage REIT in that its investments are initially development loans and bridge loans which would be characteristic of an mREIT, but these loans come with equity participation, and purchase options such as RoFRs or predetermined buyout prices where JCAP, at their option, takes a full equity position in the property upon stabilization.

The advantage of this strategy is that is allows JCAP to obtain top a quality, self-storage facilities at a significantly higher cap rate than would be available through a regular acquisition. Further, JCAP gets paid a reasonably high interest rate on its lending through the development process. Thus, JCAP’s returns come in three main forms:

Interest payments received from their loans Appreciation from initial investment to value of equity property upon completion Rent payments from their wholly owned, stabilized properties.

JCAP is the only REIT doing anything like this which makes it a unique angle to invest in the self-storage space. I generally like this strategy due to its potential for significantly higher ROIC, but it does come with some problems, the primary of which is the murkiness.

Interest payments are clean in the transparency sense, but they are short lived as they only last a few years during the development. This makes it challenging to estimate what interest payment revenues will look like a few years out. Appreciation is even murkier as it's essentially accrual straight lining of the difference between initial investment and some calculated future value. Thus, these are only true if that future value was accurately calculated and it's highly sensitive to cap rate assumptions and estimates of future occupancy/rental rates.

I have met with JCAP’s management team on many occasions and believe they are honest in their estimates of future value. However, even an honest estimate has huge error bars as there are unknowns that are outside of JCAP’s control.

Given the level of murkiness inherent to this strategy, we are constantly searching for bits of data that provide some clarity as to how things are progressing. Let's start with the leasing.

Positive leasing momentum

Shown below is JCAP’s equity property portfolio as of 12/31/18.

Source: JCAP

As a snapshot in time, the information is limited. 68.7% occupancy is very low relative to the industry average of about 90%, but this is related to the recency of completion. Most of these properties are still in lease-up and not yet stabilized. JCAP provided this same data as of the end of April.

Source: JCAP

I find the data far more useful when looking at the delta between periods.

Generally, the trend in occupancy is positive. If we look at it on a same-store basis, the average occupancy delta is just over 3% which is a reasonably good pace for a four-month period.

Continued investment

JCAP projects $286mm of incremental investment in full-year 2019. This amount is quite large relative to JCAP’s market cap of $430mm.

Source: SNL Financial

Some of the capital will be allocated to existing projects while most of it is for new developments. This rapid capital deployment is a mixed bag and I view it as an overall negative.

It will likely be strongly accretive to near- and medium-term EPS through two levers:

It refreshes the loan interest income It increases the amount of positive value accrual to projected stabilized value

Historically, I have liked this sort of investment because it has a high expected IRR and will eventually lead to equity ownership, but I think it's too late in the cycle.

Self storage already is oversupplied and I worry about the outlook for new developments.

2019 deliveries already are having to give major incentives in order to lease up space as vacancy rises and completions continue to outpace absorption, I imagine it will get worse for 2020-2024 deliveries.

This is arguably just as bad for incumbent properties as it is for the new developments as customers will be pulled away from existing properties by the move-in deals offered by the shiny new properties.

Thus, my unfavorable outlook on JCAP’s recent investments is not really a problem with JCAP as much as it's a bearish outlook on the sector. In fact, I think JCAP is better positioned than most of the sector for valuation reasons.

A sector average multiple of 20.5X is quite steep given the supply and leasing issues ahead. JCAP looks quite a bit cheaper at a consensus forward EPS multiple of 11.3X.

Source: SNL Financial

This multiple differential represents the upside to JCAP in a favorable outcome. Presently, the market is not willing to trade JCAP at an equivalent multiple because its mREIT style earnings are not as durable as equity REIT FFO. For the equity REITs, FFO grows or shrinks with NOI which over long stretches of time has historically trended strongly positive. JCAP’s earnings, however, are all over the place and lumpy based on timing of accrual of value and development completion.

Over time, JCAP’s portfolio will look progressively more like an equity REIT. A higher percentage of its earnings will be derived from rent and its interest income and development accrual income will decline.

In a favorable fundamental outcome, JCAP will stabilize as an equity REIT with FFO close to its current earnings. At this point, it would be demonstrably cheap and its multiple would likely expand to around the peer average.

Its higher leverage would normally pull the multiple down a bit, but I think this would be offset by JCAP’s properties being both newer and higher quality than those of the other self-storage REITs. This potential for material multiple expansion makes JCAP the most opportunistic in the sector for those who are bullish on the fundamental outlook of self-storage.

Given my bearish view of oversupply and increased discounting, I worry that FFO will stabilize significantly lower than what is underwritten, particularly in the newly initiated investments. Thus, I'm holding off on investing until there is more clarity into how the sector will handle the supply glut.

Despite the potential for large returns, I'm not in a hurry to get into JCAP because I believe its stock price will be held back by fears of a dividend cut. JCAP’s dividend of $0.35 quarterly is not covered by FFO or AFFO. Instead it is what JCAP management calls “economically covered.”

Economic dividend coverage

What does this mean?

The majority of JCAP’s earnings still come in the form of positive amortization that accrues as its developments progress toward certificates of occupancy. JCAP is gaining value in an amount equal to the difference between the capital invested in property and its value upon completion. As long as fundamentals hold up, this is true value accretion, but it should be noted that it's non-cash revenues.

If cap rates rise substantially or NOI comes in below underwriting, this value accretion can be erased overnight.

JCAP has been careful to bake in some conservatism into its accrual, using stabilization cap rates that are slightly higher than market. This provides a buffer. In my opinion, JCAP was a bit less conservative on the NOI projections as they assumed rental rates that were equal to current prevailing rates. Two years ago when rental rates for the sector were roaring upward, this was conservative underwriting, but given the impending supply glut, I worry that it may be optimistic.

JCAP’s 7% dividend dwarfs that of self-storage peers, but its appeal to the market is reduced by a lack of clarity as to its coverage. I think a dividend cut is unlikely unless fundamentals get really ugly, but the market is demanding AFFO payout ratios of 90% or less and JCAP is fairly far off from that level.

eREIT recognition delayed

The primary catalyst for price improvement would be JCAP being recognized as an eREIT as this would facilitate the multiple expansion. This recognition has been delayed by the recent round of new investments which will keep the majority of JCAP’s revenues mREIT in nature for quite some time.

Conditions for investment

Demand for self-storage is extremely hard to predict because it relies on cultural factors and the jury is still out as to whether millennials are a heavy storage-using generation. With future demand being opaque, the absorption of the impending supply is a big unknown and an unknown to which JCAP is susceptible.

If data comes out showing the supply is being absorbed in a healthy fashion, JCAP has the potential to outperform. It has experienced management and top quality assets, yet trades at a discounted multiple to peers.

Disclosure: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.