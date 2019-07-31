Cerner Is A Clear-Cut Growth Story, Investors Need To Remain Patient

I will continue to hold CERN but will not invest more in CERN at the current market price.

The industry outlook is still favorable, and shares are trading at a 12% discount to my fair value estimate.

(Source)

Cerner Corporation (CERN) was one of my top picks for 2019, as highlighted in my first article on Cerner late last year. On cue, Cerner delivered strong financial results over the last couple of quarters, and investors have already enjoyed a nice ride.

CERN has gained 29% since the publication of my first article

(Source - Morningstar)

There are many new developments at Cerner, and I strongly believe that the company is headed in the right direction. The favorable industry outlook adds another layer of safety to hold on to CERN for even longer, despite the recent price appreciation. I see further upside for CERN but not enough to invest more in CERN at the current market price.

Another strong performance in Q2

A quick look at numbers from Q2 is a good starting point for this analysis. Cerner certainly remained on track in Q2 to deliver the promised goods for fiscal 2019. Below are some of the highlights from Cerner's Q2 performance.

Revenue grew 5% year over year to $1.4 billion

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.66, up 6% from $0.62 reported in Q2 2018

Licensing revenue increased 14% year over year while subscription revenue grew 8%

Operating profit margin declined from 19% to 18%

Numbers do look attractive, but the decline in operating margin is not what investors were looking for, especially considering the plethora of management initiatives aimed at achieving the exact opposite; expanding operating profit margins. The management believes seasonality of revenues had something to do with the decline in operating margins but highlighted how operating margins improved on a quarter-over-quarter basis from 17.5% to 18%. The guidance for operating margins is promising, with the management expecting to achieve an operating margin target of 22.5% for the fiscal year 2020.

To meet this operating margin target, several initiatives have been taken by the management. Cerner is currently focused on replacing traditional software products with Software as a Service (SaaS) based products. The HealtheIntent platform launched by Cerner is a classic example of this. From the perspective of operating margins, the shift to SaaS-based products is a positive sign as these products have higher margins in comparison to traditional software products.

SaaS products are expected to deliver more value for money to customers while enabling seamless collaboration with third-party users. The HealtheIntent platform is a cloud-based, programmable health management platform that can receive data from any Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. This platform enables users to aggregate, transform, and reconcile health data efficiently and effectively, which is one reason why Cerner is focused on this platform to drive the transition into the next growth phase.

Business process optimization is another strategy implemented by Cerner to achieve its operating margin targets by 2020. At present, 165 initiatives have been taken to optimize costs and simplify the business process. It's important to note that these initiatives will not deliver results instantaneously. As per the management, the impact of these initiatives would be felt by Q4 2019, but in my opinion, it would take even longer to enjoy the benefits of these cost optimization efforts. The primary objective of these initiatives is to identify ways and means to reduce costs so as to provide a boost to operating margins.

Even though operating margins declined in Q2, I believe Cerner is on track to improve its margins and achieve the targets set forth by the management. However, it would be better to remain cautious and use conservative profit margin estimates in valuation models. It would be a plus if Cerner achieves the operating margin target of 22.5% for fiscal 2020, but margins close to 20% would certainly provide a massive boost to free cash flows and net earnings of the company.

Cerner is making changes to the revenue mix, which is a good thing. Soo Romanoff, the Morningstar analyst covering CERN, highlights that 80% of company revenues consist of recurring revenue. In addition, the management is focused on gradually shifting to recurring revenue from support, maintenance, and services from non-recurring revenue. This shift to focus on recurring revenue promotes the sustainability of earnings in the future.

Cerner declares the first-ever quarterly dividend

Earlier this year, the company management confirmed the initiation of a $0.15 quarterly dividend. As it turned out in Q2, the management bettered the expectations with the declaration of a $0.18 quarterly dividend. As expected, investors pushed the stock price higher with the announcement of this dividend initiation on May 30. Marc Naughton, the Chief Financial Officer, went on to highlight the company's policy to reward its investors.

"The Board's decision to initiate a quarterly dividend represents a significant milestone for Cerner and reflects our confidence in the stability of our business and long-term growth prospects. This dividend and our recently expanded share repurchase authorization reflect Cerner's increased commitment to enhance shareholder value and return capital to shareholders" (Source - Cerner)

With the implementation of a regular dividend policy, CERN has indeed become even more attractive to investors. In my most recent take on Cerner in April, I highlighted that the company management will focus on distributing more wealth to its shareholders in the future. In combination with the authorized share repurchase plan, Cerner will continue to provide an attractive return to investors via distributions.

It's all about the moat - Cerner will steer clear of competition for decades

There could be various economic moat sources, and in Cerner's case, it's switching costs. Cerner is the leader of the healthcare IT sector and has remained so for several decades. This provides a clear first-mover advantage for Cerner, and the company has capitalized on this by continuing to evolve its product base. Over the years, Cerner has proven its ability to adapt to the dynamically changing needs of the healthcare industry. As such, there is little incentive for a user to consider an alternative service provider to Cerner.

For a healthcare services provider, it would take a considerable amount of time and money to implement a change in the software package used. Time and money are not the only constraints to discourage healthcare companies from making changes to the software package they use. Upon the completion of migration from Cerner to another service provider, the staff needs to be trained on using the new systems and software, which could take several weeks or months. This will undoubtedly reduce the efficiency of such healthcare sector companies and can be seen as another incentive for users to stick to Cerner. Also, loss of patient data is another significant risk of software migration. The cost for an existing user of Cerner's software products to switch to another service provider is considerably high, and this has helped Cerner build an economic moat.

In order to build on this economic moat, Cerner is focused on providing specialized solutions and is increasingly becoming a one-stop-shop for all software needs of healthcare companies. One other factor that supports Cerner's dominant position in the worldwide healthcare IT market is the company's reputation. When it comes to storing or managing patient data, securing the privacy of such data is a primary concern of healthcare service providers. To this end, Cerner has already built a solid reputation around its products, and it would be difficult for an alternative software provider to replicate what Cerner has built for over 4 decades.

Moving on to Cerner's competitive landscape, Epic is the closest rivalry of Cerner. However, Epic is still way behind Cerner from many aspects. Cerner is a much larger company than Epic and earns double the revenue of Epic. athenahealth and Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) are two other competitors of Cerner, but these companies certainly do not pose a major threat to Cerner's future growth prospects.

Major players of the healthcare IT industry

(Source - Owler)

Cerner and Epic both will comfortably be able to retain their market-leading positions as the market is highly saturated beyond these companies.

At present, I do not see Cerner's competitive position being challenged anytime soon. The economic moat of Cerner that has stemmed due to switching costs will ensure Cerner's ability to earn economic profits for a prolonged period of time, probably a couple of decades the least.

Valuation

Not every good company is a good investment, says Peter Lynch. There's no arguing about that fact. Cerner was both a good company and a good investment when I published the first couple of articles on CERN. Now that CERN has gained some momentum, it's important to evaluate whether CERN could still make the cut into a growth investor's portfolio at the current market prices.

I have used a discounted cash flow model to determine the fair value for CERN. As I always do with DCF valuation models, I have used conservative inputs to ensure the fair value estimate acts as the floor of valuation estimates. To put it in different terms, I consider my fair value estimate to be the lowest price at which CERN should trade.

I estimate revenues to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% over the next 5 years, whereas the healthcare IT industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% in the next 5 years. Below are some of the most important inputs to my DCF model.

Revenue growth of 2.5% in perpetuity Operating profit margins improving to 20% at the end of the 5-year period and expanding further to 21% in perpetuity Return on capital of 14% in perpetuity

With these inputs, the fair value of CERN is estimated at $83, which represents a 12% upside from the current market price.

(Source - Author's calculations and assumptions)

My fair value estimate of $83 for CERN is close to the high end of the consensus analyst estimate.

High-end consensus analyst estimate $85 Median consensus analyst estimate $76 Low-end consensus analyst estimate $49

(Source - CNN Money)

CERN is not attractive from a risk-return tradeoff perspective, purely based on consensus analyst estimates. However, I still believe that long-term investors should look for opportunities to invest in CERN as the company will likely grow along with the expected growth of the healthcare IT industry. The fact that Cerner can stay on top of the competition should be factored into the analysis as companies that lead growing industries often end up providing stellar returns to investors.

Risks and challenges

As I noted in earlier segments, Cerner has a strong competitive position and will likely remain the leader of the healthcare IT industry for many years. However, there are certain risks of investing in CERN, and certain adverse developments could result in CERN not reaching my fair value estimate.

The newly implemented dividend policy, coupled with the existing share repurchase plan, will provide an attractive return to investors. However, Cerner's distributions to investors will likely exceed its annual free cash flows, which might force the company to assume more debt to facilitate capital expenditure requirements in the future. I expect the balance sheet position of Cerner to deteriorate slightly in the future. It would be a challenge for Cerner to strike a balance between distributing wealth to shareholders and allocating funds for growth operations. In case the company management fails to strike this balance, Cerner might end up not earning sufficient profits to justify its valuation multiples.

My valuation estimate for CERN depends heavily on the success of the business process optimization plan introduced by the company management. Although Cerner has made steady progress so far in initiating necessary changes across its business operations, there's always the risk of Cerner not being able to get the most out of these optimization efforts. In the worst case, Cerner will miss its operating margin guidance in fiscal 2020, which would inevitably lead to a decline in the share price as investors are banking on the management to deliver the goods.

One other risk of investing in CERN is the dynamically changing industry outlook. So far, Cerner has been able to stay on top of this billion-dollar industry by addressing consumer needs earlier than its peers. However, there's no guarantee that Cerner would continue to do so consistently in the future. Cerner could end up spending a significant amount of money and time on developing a product that would not be loved by its end-users as the healthcare industry is going through some radical changes driven by technological developments.

Takeaway for investors

As an investor of CERN who is sitting on a nice return, I do not have to think twice to hold on to Cerner shares for the long term. The fundamentals look attractive, and the industry is poised to grow exponentially over the next decade (I have extensively discussed the industry outlook in my previous articles on Cerner to which I have backlinked earlier in this article). There is no material change in the company or industry fundamentals to trigger a sell decision at this point.

As much as I like Cerner, there's no way that I would completely forget about the concept of margin of safety. I do not feel comfortable investing in CERN at the current market price as I believe there's still time for Cerner to realize the benefits of the newly implemented cost optimization strategies. As such, there's every chance that Cerner would only report numbers that meet expectations in the next quarter, not numbers that beat expectations. I would rather wait for a better discount to make a new investment in CERN.

CERN is a hold at the current market price.

**If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.