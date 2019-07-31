Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine

Shares look reasonably priced at the moment, but there might be better buying opportunities if the global economy continues to soften.

Rockwell is well managed, and despite having considerable cyclicality, it has proven it can grow its revenues and profits at a good rate over long periods of time.

The industrial automation trend is likely to continue for a long time, benefiting companies with a strong focus in this area such as Rockwell Automation.

One trend we are confident is going to continue for many more years is that of increasing industrial automation. A company that is well-placed to benefit from this move towards increased productivity and efficiency is Rockwell Automation (ROK), which describes itself as the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information.

Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

These automation solutions are complex and require the use of many different pieces of hardware and software to implement. Not only are these solutions rather complex, but the trend has also been towards tailored solutions for each customer with increasing use of advanced software. This creates a moat for Rockwell and makes them a truly strategic partner to their customers. Many companies would be hesitant to have their production lines idle because they opted for a cheaper, less reliable competitor.

Many Rockwell solutions also let companies have better understanding of their production processes, with advanced industrial analytics and real-time data.

One thing that is not ideal with Rockwell is the cyclicality of its revenues, which tend to decline significantly when companies spend less on capital expenditures. The last two revenue declines were during the financial crisis of 2008 and then during the industrial slowdown of 2015.

However, when taking a longer term view, these revenue declines look a lot less scary, and the significant growth can be better appreciated.

As expected, the cyclicality in revenues makes earnings quite volatile. Fortunately, free cash flow is a little less cyclical than earnings, which should provide some comfort that the dividend is less at risk than what could be suggested by a drop in earnings.

While a cyclical company can still be a great investment over the long term if it has enough secular growth, Rockwell has been implementing some strategies to reduce cyclicality by increasing subscription and recurring services revenue. This is related to its push to increase software content in the solutions the company offers as well as some strategic partnerships.

One particularly important partnership Rockwell established is with PTC, which is a leader in augmented reality and IoT solutions for industrial applications. As part of the partnership, Rockwell made a $1 billion equity investment in PTC for an approximate 8.4% ownership interest. The strategic partnership is also expected to accelerate growth for both companies by enabling them to be the partner of choice for customers who want to transform their physical operations with digital technology.

Industrial automation market growth

The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% for the next few years. This seems reasonable given the number of tailwinds industrial automation is benefiting from, and we would not be surprised if it ended up being a little higher.

With the global economy slowing, analysts have reduced their long-term earnings per share growth targets for Rockwell. This is probably an important factor that has reduced the price of the shares in recent quarters. The current estimate appears a lot more reasonable. If Rockwell can grow at least as fast as its market, share buybacks and some operating leverage should make the company able to grow earnings at 8-9% for the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Several of the markets that Rockwell serves are growing fast, such as renewable energy and water treatment.

There are, however, some soft spots, such as the transportation segment that includes the automotive industry, which has been noticeably weak in the last few years. Other sectors such as consumer staples have been significantly more resilient. Transportation accounted for ~15% of Rockwell's FY18 sales.

While we expect some of the sectors to remain relatively weak for a while, we think new applications can keep the company growing at a fast pace. One such example is the increasing use of automation to help improve the efficiency of trash recycling. Below, we link to an interesting video that talks about it.

Corporate & social responsibility

One thing we really like about Rockwell Automation is its commitment to being a responsible company. Its products are found across many applications supporting environmental sustainability, and it has won several corporate responsibility awards.

Rockwell also has above-average ratings from its employees on Glassdoor, including a very high approval for its CEO.

Valuation

In terms of valuation metrics, Rockwell is currently trading above its 10-year median price-to-sales ratio. This ratio has been trending higher in the last few years, probably in part due to the effects of low interest rates on valuations as well as increased profitability for the company as the economy rebounded from the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

While the EV/EBITDA ratio is not near the bottom, it is not near a maximum either, and seems reasonable at a ~13 multiple. The forward PE ratio of ~18 does not look too expensive either, given the quality and growth expectations for the company.

Data by YCharts

Rockwell has been returning significant amounts of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. This has reduced the number of shares outstanding significantly.

Data by YCharts

The balance sheet remains strong, although it has moved from a net cash position to having net long-term debt. The debt is quite manageable and reasonable compared to Rockwell's earnings and operating cash flows.

Data by YCharts

Rockwell deserves a premium valuation compared to its competitors given its much higher operating margins and ROIC.

Data by YCharts

An investment compounder

In fact, Rockwell has proven to be a powerful compounding machine for long-term investors. During its life as a public company, it has returned almost an order of magnitude more than the market as measured by the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

This is, in part, thanks to the high returns the company has been able to generate on its invested capital as well as the fact that it keeps reinvesting in R&D and making capital expenditures.

Data by YCharts

Rockwell has shown to be disciplined with capital allocation by reinvesting profits in the business, paying a growing dividend, and repurchasing shares.

Data by YCharts

It is likely that significant share buybacks will continue, given how much free cash flow Rockwell is generating. This shows the quality of its earnings, and opens the possibilities for more strategic partnerships like the one with PTC, growing the dividend, or continuing to reduce the number of shares outstanding. The smart re-deployment of this cash flow is crucial for Rockwell to remain the investment compounding machine it has been so far.

Part of Rockwell's business strategy is maintaining strong financial flexibility, enabling it to take advantage of acquisition opportunities that might present themselves and to hold on to a solid credit rating.

The balance sheet remains rock solid with an "A" credit rating, a reasonable amount of net debt, and conservative debt to EBITDA ratios.

Recession Risk

One important risk to consider is that of the global economy entering a substantial recession. The Estrella and Mishkin model is currently giving a close to 30% recession probability within the next twelve months.

Data by YCharts

Manufacturing data has been weak for the last couple of quarters and things could get worse before they get better.

Data by YCharts

At least Rockwell's share price appears to be discounting this risk to some degree, while many market indices are close to record highs.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Rockwell Automation is a wonderful company that is growing at a fast pace, operates in an industry with significant tailwinds, has strong margins and market leadership, and has been good at rewarding investors. We believe it is currently available at a reasonable valuation because it discounts to some degree the possibility of a recession in the near future. While shares can certainly go much lower if the global economy enters a recession, we think Rockwell Automation will continue to be an attractive long term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.