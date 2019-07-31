Gilead At An Inflection Point: Examining The HIV Market

The future of the HIV market will depend on the approval of new drug types. One of these is a long-acting Cabotegravir-based regimen.

Introduction

During the last twenty years, Gilead Sciences (GILD) has transformed from a small biotech startup to one of the biggest biotechnology giants. Beginning with the development of drugs targeting HIV, GILD now is developing drugs in different pharmaceuticals areas like HCV, NASH, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. During this transformation, the company has witnessed both the time of tremendous growth and the time of rapid sales decline. In the last five years, the time of immense growth (2013-2015) switched to the time of decreasing sales (2016 – 2019).

The success of GILD’s HCV drugs was the main reason for GILD’s increase and fall of sales. The medication developed by Gilead cured millions of people who previously didn't have any hope on long-life. What was good for humanity was terrible for the future growth of sales. People who once underwent the antiretroviral therapy no longer needed it. Since then, the company has been trying to find new sources of growth. As one of the attempts, GILD acquired Kite Pharmaceuticals. The purchase of Kite Pharmaceuticals has not yet given significant results in comparison with the amount of money spent on this acquisition. The recent failure of Phase 3 NASH drug development also made it difficult for GILD to return to growth again.

All this time, the HIV franchise was the main factor supporting the level of revenue. The appointment of GILD’s new CEO and the recently signed partnership agreement with Galapagos (GLPG) can become the significant factors that can contribute to the company’s return to the growth stage. To eventually understand the GILD's investment case, it is necessary to dive deeper into the company’s business segments to assess the prospects of Gilead.

The HIV market overview

The HIV market was historically the main one for Gilead.

Six leading companies share among themselves the entire market for HIV drugs. The time interval from 2013 to 2018 shows us that the share of the two most significant participants is overgrowing, mainly due to the decreasing share of the other participants. Gilead, due to the new drug combinations, has increased its market share from 48 percent to almost 57 % since 2013. Its main competitor - ViiV Healthcare, the JV controlled by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), also gained the pie of the HIV cake and increased the market share from 6 to 24%. Among all the remaining competitors, only Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been maintained the stable market share of 11%, while the other participants have lost their market share.

If we talk about the HIV market as a whole, during the last six years (2013-2018), the HIV drug market had CAGR of 7.18%. Taking into account that a cure for HIV, which could become a real game-changer has not yet been discovered, I assume that the HIV market will continue to grow with the annual growth rate of 6% up to the 2023 year. Moreover, even if the cure is developed, it will not be marketed in the next five years. At the same time, I assume the market share of GILD and GSK will grow to 60% and 26% respectively, mainly due to the reduction of the share of the other companies.

I also suggest the HIV market share of BMY and ABBV will approach zero by 2023, as their marketed drugs have become non-competitive, and these companies are not developing new drugs in this area. By the way, BMY sold its HIV pipeline assets to GSK a few years ago (in 2016). The market share of JNJ is expected to drop slightly in the next few years, and I suggest that in 2022 when the patent protection for a drug Edurant ends the market share will drop to 7%. MRK’s market share will remain at the same level and will be supported by the new 2- drug combo and also by the Phase 2 drug that is currently being researched for PrEP.

Before turning to the prospects of this market, let’s take a look at the current situation in terms of main drug types.

There are some prevailing types of drugs that are used for HIV treatment now:

1) Protease Inhibitor (PrIn)

2) Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor (NRTI)

3) Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor (NNRTI)

4) Integrase Inhibitor (ININ).

The primary trend of the HIV drug market is the combination of different drug types to prevent the patient's body resistance. The last-generation type is Integrase Inhibitor, which is used either in combination with two NRTIs or in the composition with NRTI and NNRTI. Integrase Inhibitor may or may not be boosted by such drugs as Rilpivirine or Cobicistas.

According to the company's latest quarterly report (Q1 2019), GILD has ten profitable marketed drugs. These drugs can be divided into two groups based on which NRTI component (TDF or TAF) they contain. Either TDF (Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) or TAF (Tenofovir alafenamide fumarate) is used in combination with other drugs to treat HIV. As a single agent, they are marketed as Viread and Vemlidy respectively and used for the HBV treatment. TDF was the original form of a drug that, despite its effectiveness, can cause such adverse side effects as bone mineral density and kidney disease. TAF is the new generation of TDF. It has a more extended half-life period (90 minutes versus 30 seconds of TDF), which gives higher likelihood for the drug to enter the target cell.

After identifying the superiority of the TAF component over the TDF component, GILD carried out research and brought to the market new drugs, in which the TDF component was replaced with the TAF component. As a result, the latest versions (Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya) of old drugs were developed and marketed. The main problem of Truvada (consists of TDF and Emtricitabine) is the last year’s loss of patent protection in the European Union. However, by that event, GILD had already upgraded its top-selling medication with TAF – a new compound that has patent protection until 2021 in the EU and until 2022 in the USA.

The new indication of Truvada for PrEP despite the loss of patent protection helped to maintain the high sales level of $2.9 billion in 2018. Q1 Earnings call slides showed that the number of patients using Truvada for PrEP increased from 157 000 in Q1 2018 to 201 000 in Q1 2019. According to the data from the Q1 conference call, Truvada’s loss of exclusivity in Europe was the main driver of the decrease in Q1 European sales of HIV drugs. To prevent further decline, the company developed in advance Descovy as the replacement for Truvada. Descovy’s NDA was already submitted to the FDA (the approval is anticipated in Q4 2019) and will replace Truvada due to fewer side effects.

By the way, In the HIV market, the best-selling drugs are the ones combining Integrase Inhibitor with a pair of NRTIs or NNRTI. The physicians prefer the combination of drugs (3-drug combo) because the number of patients who can become resistant to the treatment with combined drugs is less than the number of patients, who can become resistant to the therapy with separate drug classes. Gilead currently has three top-performed 3-drug combo. There are Stribild, Genvoya and last year approved Biktarvy. Stribild and Genvoya consist of TFD/FTC and TAF/FTC respectively in combination with Integrase Inhibitor (Elvitegravir) boosted by Cobicistas (both are the intellectual property of GILD).

Now Genvoya is the top-selling drug in the HIV market and has patent protection until 2027 (EU) and 2029 (US). Genvoya reached $ 4.5 billion in annual sales in 2018, but in the future, it will presumably lose the leadership to Biktarvy. According to EvaluatePharma’s research, Genvoya’s sales are forecasted to reach the amount of $3.4 billion in 2024. Recently approved Biktarvy, apart from Descovy’s components, has a new compound - Bictegravir, which is marketed only in this combination.

Bictegravir is the last generation Integrase Inhibitor with infrequent side effects. According to the information from CROI 2019, the data demonstrated the high rates of virologic suppression with Biktarvy in treatment-experienced adults, regardless of preexisting resistance to nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors. With all the Biktarvy studies, there was no resistance through week 96, and it is a critical advantage for doctors and patients. In 2018 Biktarvy already received the status of blockbuster drug with $1.18 billion in annual sales. EvaluatePharma predicts that the sales of Biktarvy will be around $ 6.1 billion in 2024. I suppose that Biktarvy will take the HIV market leadership at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020 and will hold it until new types of drugs come to the market. Biktarvy is already the number one prescribed HIV regimen for the treatment naïve and switched patients in the USA, and it also became the number one prescribed regimen for treatment naïve and switched patients in Germany and France. Also, the company anticipates launches in Italy and the UK in mid-2019. The next goal for GILD in the HIV market is to develop a long-acting regimen, that should be a subcutaneous, non-painful injection with long-term action.

The only company that can stop the future dominance of GILD is GSK. Top-performing GSK's drugs are Tivicay and Trimeq. Tivicay is the tradename of Integrase Inhibitor Dolutegravir. Trimeq is the fixed-dose combination of Dolutegravir with two NRTIs - Lavimudine (3TC) and Abacavir ("ABC"). 3TC and ABC’s patents have already expired, but Doletegravir has patent protection until 2027 and 2029 in the USA and the EU respectively. These drugs are now the main competitors of Genvoya and Biktarvy. Genvoya has the similar length of patent protection as Dolutegravir-based drugs. EvaluatePharma forecasts $4.7 billion in annual sales for Trimeq and $2.7 billion for Tivicay in 2024.

It's all about the pipeline

Let’s begin with GILD that has five HIV drugs in the pipeline. The first drug is Descovy. GILD is currently waiting for the approval of Descovy for PrEP. Another drug is GS-9131 (phase 2), which, in my opinion, might become a new NRTI that will replace Descovy and allow getting new patent protection for the unique drug combination. According to the studies, this drug is well perceived by the patients who previously were resistant to the treatment with other medications. The other pipeline drugs are phase 1 drugs having no substitutes in the HIV market now. GS-CA1 (GS-6207) is a Capsid Inhibitor, Vesatolimod (GS-9620) is a TLR—7 agonist and GS-9722 is a bNab. At CROI 2019 conference, the company stated the data demonstrated that the single dose of novel HIV capsid inhibitor GS-6207 had achieved sustained concentration levels and had been well-tolerated.

Merck has recently released two new drugs - Delstrigo and Pifeltro. Delstrigo is the tradename of new NNRTI Doravirine, and Pifeltro is the combination of Doravirine with TDF and 3TC. While Issentress will go generic only in 2024 in the US, these two new drugs can help to maintain the current market share of MRK. Nevertheless, without creating new possible combinations, for example, with Integrase Inhibitor, these recently approved drugs don’t have any chance to compete with GILD's and GSK's FDCs. Also, MRK has another drug in Phase 2 — MK-8591, NRTI that is researched in combination with Pifeltro and separately for being used for PrEP. In Q1 conference call, DR. Roger Perlmutter stated that MK-8591 could get a long-term form as an implant.

Now let’s turn to GSK. Because of Truvada’s loss of exclusivity in the EU, GSK has an opportunity to ramp up its market share. GSK develops its HIV drugs through ViiV Healthcare, a joint venture with Pfizer(NYSE:PFE). This JV was created in 2009 by transferring HIV-assets from GSK and PFE to ViiV. The significant share of this JV belongs to GSK, which has control over it. In 2016 GSK bought BMY’s pipeline assets for HIV treatment. That purchase included Fostemsavir (BMS-663068, attachment inhibitor) that was in phase 3, maturation inhibitor (BMS-955176) that was in phase 2 and some preclinical candidates (BMS-986197). By the end of 2017, GSK had got the approval of first out of two drug regimens – the composition of Dolutegravir with Rilpivirine. Another 2-drug combo (Dovato) was approved by the FDA in April and by the European Commission at the beginning of July.

Source: created by the author based on annual financial statements of the companies

The other GSK pipeline drugs, which are in Phase 3, can become real game-changers. First of all, Cabotegravir is a candidate for PrEP, whereas, in combination with Rilpivirine, it is researched for the treatment of HIV. The main difference between this candidate and already approved drugs is that it has two forms – a tablet and an injection. The injection assumes long-active action. Choosing between one dose in two or three months and a daily pill might be a very controversial issue for many people. The approval of a long-active regimen may become the next meaningful milestone for the HIV-market. The first generation of this drug will not necessarily prevail in the market in the future because the main side effect of this injection is severe pain in the location of the injection. This fact can stop people from using this type of treatment, but the new generations of injection drugs can be more powerful with fewer side effects, and it might take the significant share of the HIV pill’s market.

Another phase 3 drug is Fostemsavir. It represents the new class of drugs – Attachment Inhibitor. Fostemsavir prevents initial attachment to CD4+ T cell. The main advantage of this drug is an opportunity to use it for the treatment of patients who have become resistant to other types of drugs. The resistance to current drugs is one of several undiscovered parts of the HIV market. Fostemsavir is anticipated for filing by the end of 2019. The last drug candidate in GSK’s pipeline is GSK-3640254 – maturation inhibitor that is in Phase 1. There isn’t much information about this drug, and it can take several years to understand the effectiveness of this drug.

Conclusion

Given the above points, GILD may be a good investment due to the promising launch of Biktarvy, the hopeful pipeline, and a lack of strong competitors. However, in order to make an excellent investment decision, it is not right to take into account only one part of Gilead’s business. This investment requires additional due diligence of other GILD's segments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.