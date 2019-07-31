CrowdStrike: The Real Valuation BlackBerry Bulls Don't Want To See

If you really know what’s going on, you don’t even have to know what’s going on to know what’s going on.

—Sebastian Mallaby, More Money Than God

Recently, I've learned to stay away from criticizing -- some BlackBerry (BB) bulls call it bashing -- stocks. This is due to my updated knowledge of the pain that goes into value creation. Regardless, I occasionally spot irrational exuberance and I can't help but point it out when I am convinced investors might be exposing themselves to irredeemable losses. CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a case study in irrational exuberance as its valuation is decoupled from its trading peers and the Street's inability to see beyond its 2021 growth estimate means the bulk of its valuation is embedded in lofty future cash flow projections.

Genesis

Source: CrowdStrike

After scanning through its IPO filing, I found two ideas that can be attributed to CrowdStrike's lofty growth narrative to investors when it was raising money.

Idea 1: Total addressable market

In the prospectus, CrowdStrike addresses five markets:

Endpoint security: through the Falcon Insight and Prevent module. IDC values this market at $7.6 billion in 2019 and $8.7 billion in 2021 Threat intelligence: this is covered by the Falcon X module. It is valued at $1.6 billion in 2019 and $2 billion in 2021 according to IDC. Security and vulnerability management: via the Falcon Spotlight cloud module, CrowdStrike can penetrate this market which is currently worth $8.4 billion in 2019 and $10.4 billion in 2021 according to IDC. IT service management software: CrowdStrike released the Falcon Discover module to address this market. IDC values the market at $2.6 billion in 2019 and $3.2 billion in 2021. Managed security services: via the Falcon complete cloud module, CrowdStrike plays in this market as well which is valued at $4.4 billion in 2019 and $5.1 billion in 2021.

Assuming CrowdStrike is able to command a 5% market share in each segment, it's set to command $1.4 billion in revenue by 2021. That’s highly unlikely given its ~100% yearly growth rate in 2019. CrowdStrike needs to be growing at about 239% per year to command that revenue by 2021.

Source: Author (Data from CrowdStrike)

A realistic projection will be a 2.5% market share which will see CRWD commanding ~$733 million in yearly revenue by 2021. That's the basis for my valuation which I will share shortly.

Idea 2: Partnerships

CrowdStrike is backed by strong tech companies. It's in partnership with Dell and Secureworks as their choice endpoint solution. Google (GOOGL) has an 11% ownership stake in the company via its Alphabet CapitalG investment arm. It's important to know that Google is also a customer. If Google handpicked you out of all the endpoint security companies in the world, you have to be doing something right. I have no doubt about this. CrowdStrike is a visionary in the EPP market according to the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant analyzing vendors in that space. It is second only to Symantec (SYMC) in its completeness of vision while lagging Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICF) and Sophos (OTCPK:SPHHF) in its ability to execute.

Source: blog.51sec.org

I assume investors are going with the huge and expanding market size cum partnership narrative, in that scenario, CrowdStrike can do no wrong. Regardless, for the company to command its current valuation, it has to be able to continue its triple-digit revenue growth into 2021. This is highly unlikely given the level of competition in the endpoint space.

Valuation

Source: Author (Data from Seeking Alpha)

I don't see how it's visible for an endpoint security solution to rake in an additional $500 million in yearly revenue over the course of the next two years. I stand to be wrong, however, from my experience, the growth is going to come at a huge reinvestment cost. Given CrowdStrike's lack of profitability, investors can forget about ratios below the gross margin line as its COGS and SG&A spend will track revenue growth.

Source: Author

I expect revenue to accelerate to $432 million (+73% y/y) in 2020 and $638 million (+43% y/y) by 2021. The average analysts’ estimate is $434 million in 2020 and $623 million in 2021. Gross margin will improve to 63% by 2021 while the change in working capital will remain at 58% of revenue due to stock-based compensation. Using a DCF model, we realize that the bulk of CrowdStrike’s valuation will be embedded in its terminal value. Therefore, I’m going to switch to a multiples valuation method.

Source: Author

I will be using the forward P/S ratio which tracks the confidence investors have in CrowdStrike’s ability to grow revenue. We know that the higher the forward P/S, the higher the confidence investors have. I won’t bother about the P/E, EV/EBITDA or any other profitability ratio because CrowdStrike’s narrative is all about growth and not profitability. When it transitions into a mature company, we can measure its valuation with profitability ratios.

Source: Author (Data from Seeking Alpha)

CrowdStrike is currently trading at 3x the industry forward P/S because it's projected to grow at approx. 3x the industry’s average estimate revenue growth. While CrowdStrike has surpassed CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), CarbonBlack (NASDAQ:CBLK), and Cylance in terms of market share, its huge market cap is tough to justify for a company that is yet to break the $1 billion ARR mark.

Conclusion

Source: Twitter: GS_CapSF

Investment is all about risk-reward. I will leave you to decide if the reward from owning CRWD at its current valuation isn’t already priced in. BlackBerry bulls want to justify the 30x P/S sales. If Goldman Sachs (GS) can justify it with Atlassian (TEAM), why not Cylance?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.